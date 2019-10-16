Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Tight Ends: Week 7

Welcome to Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em for Week 7 of the NFL season. Our tight ends edition features a star pass-catcher who made his return to the playing field just one week ago, and another set to make his this coming Sunday.

* Reminder: Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em is intended to present you with the non-obvious choices for your fantasy lineup. We dig deep into player matchups, scoring trends, and other factors to best help you with your fantasy decisions. Superstars such as Travis Kelce will not be found in this column. If you’re looking for players of such caliber check out our weekly fantasy football tight end rankings.

TE: Start ‘Em

Start of the Week: Evan Engram vs. ARI

Prior to missing last week’s game with a knee injury, Engram was the second highest-scoring tight end in all of fantasy. All signs point towards Engram being able to suit up this week in time for a mouth-watering matchup against the Cardinals. Arizona has surrendered seven receiving touchdowns to the tight end position over their first six games of 2019. That’s more than 10 teams have allowed this season, regardless of position.

Hunter Henry at TEN

Last week marked the first time Henry was active for the 2019 season, and active he was. Henry led all fantasy tight ends in scoring with 30 points in Week 6. Henry’s talent is undeniable, and as long as he’s healthy he will produce top-10 tight end numbers on a weekly basis. This week should be no different. The Titans allow the ninth-most points to tight ends this season.

Sleepers: Darren Fells at IND

If it wasn’t for his career resume, Fells would be a locked-in starter this week. Fells has already tied his career-high in touchdowns for a single season, six weeks into 2019. The Houston tight end is the third-highest scoring player at his position over the past two weeks, and has a juicy matchup lined up for him this week.

TE: Sit ‘Em

Sit of the Week: Trey Burton vs. NO

Burton has not even been worth a roster spot up to this point of the season. The one-time viable fantasy option has averaged just 4.17 points per game in 2019. The Saints surrender the seventh-fewest points to tight ends. They’ve allowed just one TE all season to eclipse 6.4 fantasy points.

Jared Cook at CHI

Cook is the fourth leading scorer at his position over the past two weeks. In fact, his 26.8 fantasy points over that span are nearly 10 more points than he had scored in the first four weeks of the season combined. Unfortunately, Cook owners may receive a performance this week similar to the former performances. Opposing starting tight ends have averaged just 3.8 points against the Bears over their past four games.

Buyers Beware: Eric Ebron vs. HOU

Ebron is not what he was last year, but at such a thin position, he’s bound to be in a plethora of lineups. The Colts tight end is extremely up and down, averaging 10+ points in three of his games this season, and just 1.8 points in his other two. Houston has allowed an average of less than six points to the tight end position this year.

