Fantasy Football Week 8 Defense Rankings: Can the Rams Unseat the Patriots Defense?

Welcome to our fantasy football defense rankings for Week 8 of the 2019 NFL regular season. This week we examine the reigning NFC Champion Los Angeles Rams getting their defensive mojo back thanks to a blockbuster trade. Plus, two former elite defenses that climb the ranks thanks to a few welcoming matchups on deck.

Defense Outlook Week 8

Jalen Ramsey made his debut for the Los Angeles Rams (DEF2) in Week 7 and immediately made his presence felt. Ramsey shadowed all-pro Julio Jones much of the day, holding the wideout in check for the majority of the game, as well as forcing a fumble late in the contest. The added help on the backend allowed the Rams front-seven to get after the quarterback, racking up five sacks. This week, LA will face off with a horrendous Bengals offense that has allowed opposing defenses to put up an average of 15.7 points in three of their last five games.

Speaking of Cincinnati and Jalen Ramsey, Jacksonville Jaguars (DEF5) didn’t seem to miss their former star corner vs. the putrid Bengals in Week 7. The Jags get another welcoming matchup this week as they are set to face off against the New York Jets. New York allows the second-most points to fantasy defenses this season.

The Seattle Seahawks (DEF13) do not own the elite defensive unit they once did. However, they are still formidable. The defense formally known as the Legion of Boom has accounted for seven turnovers and one defensive touchdown over their last four games. Don’t be surprised to see them visit the endzone once again come Sunday as Matt Ryan’s availability is currently up in the air. Matt Schaub would draw the start if Ryan can’t go, a quarterback known to toss a few pick-sixes back in his day.

Week 8 Fantasy Rankings: Defense

[QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | DEF | Ks]

  • Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
# Defenses TEAM Opp.

1

 Patriots NE

vs. CLE

2

 Rams LAR

vs. CIN

3

 Bills BUF

vs. PHI

4

 Titans TEN

vs. TB

5

 Jaguars JAC

vs. NYJ

6

 49ers SF

vs. CAR

7

 Bears CHI

vs. LAC

8

 Chargers LAC

@ CHI

9

 Steelers PIT

vs. MIA

10

 Eagles PHI

@ BUF

11

 Panthers CAR

@ SF

12

 Vikings MIN

vs. WAS

13

 Seahawks SEA

@ ATL

14

 Buccaneers TB

@ TEN

15

 Packers GB

@ KC

16

 Lions DET

vs. NYG

17

 Saints NO

vs. ARI

18

 Cardinals ARI

@ NO

19

 Bengals CIN

@ LAR

20

 Colts IND

vs. DEN

21

 Redskins WAS

@ MIN

22

 Chiefs KC

vs. GB

23

 Texans HOU

vs. OAK

24

 Browns CLE

@ NE

25

 Raiders OAK

@ HOU

26

 Jets NYJ

@ JAC

27

 Giants NYG

@ DET

28

 Dolphins MIA

@ PIT

29

 Broncos DEN

@ IND

30

 Falcons ATL

vs. SEA
