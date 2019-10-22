Fantasy Football Week 8 Defense Rankings: Can the Rams Unseat the Patriots Defense?

Welcome to our fantasy football defense rankings for Week 8 of the 2019 NFL regular season. This week we examine the reigning NFC Champion Los Angeles Rams getting their defensive mojo back thanks to a blockbuster trade. Plus, two former elite defenses that climb the ranks thanks to a few welcoming matchups on deck.

Defense Outlook Week 8

Jalen Ramsey made his debut for the Los Angeles Rams (DEF2) in Week 7 and immediately made his presence felt. Ramsey shadowed all-pro Julio Jones much of the day, holding the wideout in check for the majority of the game, as well as forcing a fumble late in the contest. The added help on the backend allowed the Rams front-seven to get after the quarterback, racking up five sacks. This week, LA will face off with a horrendous Bengals offense that has allowed opposing defenses to put up an average of 15.7 points in three of their last five games.

Speaking of Cincinnati and Jalen Ramsey, Jacksonville Jaguars (DEF5) didn’t seem to miss their former star corner vs. the putrid Bengals in Week 7. The Jags get another welcoming matchup this week as they are set to face off against the New York Jets. New York allows the second-most points to fantasy defenses this season.

The Seattle Seahawks (DEF13) do not own the elite defensive unit they once did. However, they are still formidable. The defense formally known as the Legion of Boom has accounted for seven turnovers and one defensive touchdown over their last four games. Don’t be surprised to see them visit the endzone once again come Sunday as Matt Ryan’s availability is currently up in the air. Matt Schaub would draw the start if Ryan can’t go, a quarterback known to toss a few pick-sixes back in his day.

Week 8 Fantasy Rankings: Defense

Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough

# Defenses TEAM Opp. 1 Patriots NE vs. CLE 2 Rams LAR vs. CIN 3 Bills BUF vs. PHI 4 Titans TEN vs. TB 5 Jaguars JAC vs. NYJ 6 49ers SF vs. CAR 7 Bears CHI vs. LAC 8 Chargers LAC @ CHI 9 Steelers PIT vs. MIA 10 Eagles PHI @ BUF 11 Panthers CAR @ SF 12 Vikings MIN vs. WAS 13 Seahawks SEA @ ATL 14 Buccaneers TB @ TEN 15 Packers GB @ KC 16 Lions DET vs. NYG 17 Saints NO vs. ARI 18 Cardinals ARI @ NO 19 Bengals CIN @ LAR 20 Colts IND vs. DEN 21 Redskins WAS @ MIN 22 Chiefs KC vs. GB 23 Texans HOU vs. OAK 24 Browns CLE @ NE 25 Raiders OAK @ HOU 26 Jets NYJ @ JAC 27 Giants NYG @ DET 28 Dolphins MIA @ PIT 29 Broncos DEN @ IND 30 Falcons ATL vs. SEA