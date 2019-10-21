Fantasy Football Week 8 TE Rankings: Darren Waller Continues Ascent

Welcome to our fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 8 of the 2019 NFL regular season. The tight end position has been a total head-scratcher through this season. While new names such a Darren Waller and Gerald Everett begin to emerge as true weapons in their offenses, mainstays such as Zach Ertz and Travis Kelce (one touchdown each) have taken a noticeable step back.

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Tight End Outlook Week 8

Darren Waller (TE2) has gone from a heart-warming story and a player with upside, to arguably the best tight end in football. Austin Hooper outpaces Waller by a meager 0.3 points per game average for the honor of highest-scoring fantasy player at the tight end position. Houston is coming off a game where they allowed 15 points to Colts tight end Eric Ebron. Waller is one game removed from a two-touchdown outing, while Houston has surrendered the second-most passing touchdowns in the NFL.

Zach Ertz’s (TE8) fantasy value continues to take a hit. The Philly tight end has averaged just 6.6 points over the past two weeks. In fact, he’s not even the highest-scoring TE on his own team over that time span. That honor goes to Dallas Goedert, who has outscored Ertz by 11.5 points. Ertz will face off against a Bills defense who is the absolute best at defending the TE position this season, surrendering a mindboggling low average of just 3.6 points.

We may be in the midst of Irv Smith Jr.’s (TE17) breakout. After averaging a putrid 2.7 fantasy points over the first six weeks of the season, the Alabama product racked up 11 points on six targets in Week 7. With Adam Thielen unlikely to play this week, Smith Jr. becomes an intriguing sleeper vs. the struggling Washingon Redskins on Thursday night.

Week 8 Fantasy Rankings: Tight Ends

# Tight Ends TEAM Opp. 1 Austin Hooper ATL vs. SEA 2 Darren Waller OAK @ HOU 3 Travis Kelce KC vs. GB 4 Hunter Henry LAC @ CHI 5 George Kittle SF vs. CAR 6 Evan Engram NYG @ DET 7 Gerald Everett LAR vs. CIN 8 Zach Ertz PHI @ BUF 9 Jimmy Graham GB vs. KC 10 Delanie Walker TEN vs. TB 11 Jared Cook NO vs. ARI 12 Greg Olsen CAR vs. SF 13 Vance McDonald PIT vs. MIA 14 Eric Ebron IND vs. DEN 15 Kyle Rudolph MIN vs. WAS 16 Dawson Knox BUF vs. PHI 17 Irv Smith Jr. MIN vs. WAS 18 TJ Hockenson DET vs. NYG 19 Dallas Goedert PHI @ BUF 20 Ricky Seals-Jones CLE @ NE 21 Noah Fant DEN @ IND 22 OJ Howard TB @ TEN 23 Jonnu Smith TEN vs. TB 24 Trey Burton CHI vs. LAC 25 Ben Watson NE vs. CLE 26 Darren Fells HOU vs. OAK 27 Mike Gesicki MIA @ PIT 28 Jack Doyle IND vs. DEN 29 Josh Hill NO vs. ARI 30 Cameron Brate TB @ TEN 31 Foster Moreau OAK @ GB 32 Matt LaCosse NE vs. CLE 33 Charles Clay ARI @ NO 34 Vernon Davis WAS @ MIN 35 Nick Vannett PIT vs. MIA 36 Luke Wilson SEA @ ATL 37 C.J. Uzomah CIN @ LAR 38 Rhett Ellison NYG @ DET 39 Tyler Eifert CIN @ LAR 40 Seth DeValve JAC vs. NYJ 41 Geoff Swaim JAC vs. NYJ 42 Adam Shaheen CHI vs. LAC 43 Demetrius Harris CLE @ NE 44 Jordan Akins HOU vs. OAK