Fantasy Football Week 8 TE Rankings: Darren Waller Continues Ascent

Welcome to our fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 8 of the 2019 NFL regular season. The tight end position has been a total head-scratcher through this season. While new names such a Darren Waller and Gerald Everett begin to emerge as true weapons in their offenses, mainstays such as Zach Ertz and Travis Kelce (one touchdown each) have taken a noticeable step back.

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Tight End Outlook Week 8

Darren Waller (TE2) has gone from a heart-warming story and a player with upside, to arguably the best tight end in football. Austin Hooper outpaces Waller by a meager 0.3 points per game average for the honor of highest-scoring fantasy player at the tight end position. Houston is coming off a game where they allowed 15 points to Colts tight end Eric Ebron. Waller is one game removed from a two-touchdown outing, while Houston has surrendered the second-most passing touchdowns in the NFL. 

Zach Ertz’s (TE8) fantasy value continues to take a hit. The Philly tight end has averaged just 6.6 points over the past two weeks. In fact, he’s not even the highest-scoring TE on his own team over that time span. That honor goes to Dallas Goedert, who has outscored Ertz by 11.5 points. Ertz will face off against a Bills defense who is the absolute best at defending the TE position this season, surrendering a mindboggling low average of just 3.6 points.

We may be in the midst of Irv Smith Jr.’s (TE17) breakout. After averaging a putrid 2.7 fantasy points over the first six weeks of the season, the Alabama product racked up 11 points on six targets in Week 7. With Adam Thielen unlikely to play this week, Smith Jr. becomes an intriguing sleeper vs. the struggling Washingon Redskins on Thursday night.

Week 8 Fantasy Rankings: Tight Ends

  • Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
# Tight Ends TEAM Opp.

1

 Austin Hooper ATL

vs. SEA

2

 Darren Waller OAK

@ HOU

3

 Travis Kelce KC

vs. GB

4

 Hunter Henry LAC

@ CHI

5

 George Kittle SF

vs. CAR

6

 Evan Engram NYG

@ DET

7

 Gerald Everett LAR

vs. CIN

8

 Zach Ertz PHI

@ BUF

9

 Jimmy Graham GB

vs. KC

10

 Delanie Walker TEN

vs. TB

11

 Jared Cook NO

vs. ARI

12

 Greg Olsen CAR

vs. SF

13

 Vance McDonald PIT

vs. MIA

14

 Eric Ebron IND

vs. DEN

15

 Kyle Rudolph MIN

vs. WAS

16

 Dawson Knox BUF

vs. PHI

17

 Irv Smith Jr. MIN

vs. WAS

18

 TJ Hockenson DET

vs. NYG

19

 Dallas Goedert PHI

@ BUF

20

 Ricky Seals-Jones CLE

@ NE

21

 Noah Fant DEN

@ IND

22

 OJ Howard TB

@ TEN

23

 Jonnu Smith TEN

vs. TB

24

 Trey Burton CHI

vs. LAC

25

 Ben Watson NE

vs. CLE

26

 Darren Fells HOU

vs. OAK

27

 Mike Gesicki MIA

@ PIT

28

 Jack Doyle IND

vs. DEN

29

 Josh Hill NO

vs. ARI

30

 Cameron Brate TB

@ TEN

31

 Foster Moreau OAK

@ GB

32

 Matt LaCosse NE

vs. CLE

33

 Charles Clay ARI

@ NO

34

 Vernon Davis WAS

@ MIN

35

 Nick Vannett PIT

vs. MIA

36

 Luke Wilson SEA

@ ATL

37

 C.J. Uzomah CIN

@ LAR

38

 Rhett Ellison NYG

@ DET

39

 Tyler Eifert CIN

@ LAR

40

 Seth DeValve JAC

vs. NYJ

41

 Geoff Swaim JAC

vs. NYJ

42

 Adam Shaheen CHI

vs. LAC

43

 Demetrius Harris CLE

@ NE

44

 Jordan Akins HOU

vs. OAK
