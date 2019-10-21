Fantasy Football Week 8 TE Rankings: Darren Waller Continues Ascent

Welcome to our fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 8 of the 2019 NFL regular season. The tight end position has been a total head-scratcher through this season. While new names such a Darren Waller and Gerald Everett begin to emerge as true weapons in their offenses, mainstays such as Zach Ertz and Travis Kelce (one touchdown each) have taken a noticeable step back.
Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.
* If you’re looking for more information on how to best set your lineup this coming week check out our Week 8 TE Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em – COMING SOON
Follow the Heavy on Fantasy & Betting for all the latest betting news, odds, and picks
Tight End Outlook Week 8
Darren Waller (TE2) has gone from a heart-warming story and a player with upside, to arguably the best tight end in football. Austin Hooper outpaces Waller by a meager 0.3 points per game average for the honor of highest-scoring fantasy player at the tight end position. Houston is coming off a game where they allowed 15 points to Colts tight end Eric Ebron. Waller is one game removed from a two-touchdown outing, while Houston has surrendered the second-most passing touchdowns in the NFL.
Zach Ertz’s (TE8) fantasy value continues to take a hit. The Philly tight end has averaged just 6.6 points over the past two weeks. In fact, he’s not even the highest-scoring TE on his own team over that time span. That honor goes to Dallas Goedert, who has outscored Ertz by 11.5 points. Ertz will face off against a Bills defense who is the absolute best at defending the TE position this season, surrendering a mindboggling low average of just 3.6 points.
We may be in the midst of Irv Smith Jr.’s (TE17) breakout. After averaging a putrid 2.7 fantasy points over the first six weeks of the season, the Alabama product racked up 11 points on six targets in Week 7. With Adam Thielen unlikely to play this week, Smith Jr. becomes an intriguing sleeper vs. the struggling Washingon Redskins on Thursday night.
Week 8 Fantasy Rankings: Tight Ends
- Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
|#
|Tight Ends TEAM
|Opp.
|
1
|Austin Hooper ATL
|
vs. SEA
|
2
|Darren Waller OAK
|
@ HOU
|
3
|Travis Kelce KC
|
vs. GB
|
4
|Hunter Henry LAC
|
@ CHI
|
5
|George Kittle SF
|
vs. CAR
|
6
|Evan Engram NYG
|
@ DET
|
7
|Gerald Everett LAR
|
vs. CIN
|
8
|Zach Ertz PHI
|
@ BUF
|
9
|Jimmy Graham GB
|
vs. KC
|
10
|Delanie Walker TEN
|
vs. TB
|
11
|Jared Cook NO
|
vs. ARI
|
12
|Greg Olsen CAR
|
vs. SF
|
13
|Vance McDonald PIT
|
vs. MIA
|
14
|Eric Ebron IND
|
vs. DEN
|
15
|Kyle Rudolph MIN
|
vs. WAS
|
16
|Dawson Knox BUF
|
vs. PHI
|
17
|Irv Smith Jr. MIN
|
vs. WAS
|
18
|TJ Hockenson DET
|
vs. NYG
|
19
|Dallas Goedert PHI
|
@ BUF
|
20
|Ricky Seals-Jones CLE
|
@ NE
|
21
|Noah Fant DEN
|
@ IND
|
22
|OJ Howard TB
|
@ TEN
|
23
|Jonnu Smith TEN
|
vs. TB
|
24
|Trey Burton CHI
|
vs. LAC
|
25
|Ben Watson NE
|
vs. CLE
|
26
|Darren Fells HOU
|
vs. OAK
|
27
|Mike Gesicki MIA
|
@ PIT
|
28
|Jack Doyle IND
|
vs. DEN
|
29
|Josh Hill NO
|
vs. ARI
|
30
|Cameron Brate TB
|
@ TEN
|
31
|Foster Moreau OAK
|
@ GB
|
32
|Matt LaCosse NE
|
vs. CLE
|
33
|Charles Clay ARI
|
@ NO
|
34
|Vernon Davis WAS
|
@ MIN
|
35
|Nick Vannett PIT
|
vs. MIA
|
36
|Luke Wilson SEA
|
@ ATL
|
37
|C.J. Uzomah CIN
|
@ LAR
|
38
|Rhett Ellison NYG
|
@ DET
|
39
|Tyler Eifert CIN
|
@ LAR
|
40
|Seth DeValve JAC
|
vs. NYJ
|
41
|Geoff Swaim JAC
|
vs. NYJ
|
42
|Adam Shaheen CHI
|
vs. LAC
|
43
|Demetrius Harris CLE
|
@ NE
|
44
|Jordan Akins HOU
|
vs. OAK
-
- READ NEXT: Fantasy: WR Rankings Week 8