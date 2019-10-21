Fantasy Football Week 8 RB Rankings: Chase Edmonds Rises Amidst David Johnson Injury

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings for Week 8 of the 2019 NFL regular season. This week strikes us with two major injuries, as David Johnson and Alvin Kamara’s availability for Week 8 is still up in the air. To make matters worse Ezekiel Elliott and Mark Ingram, two top-10 scorers at their position this season, will be on byes.

Fortunately for fantasy owners reinforcement is on the way, as Christian McCaffrey, Nick Chubb, and James Conner all return from their byes from a week ago.

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Running Back Outlook Week 8

David Johnson (RB11) was active in Week 7, but he touched the ball just once before being sidelined for the rest of the game. Johnson’s availability in Week 8 seems bleak at best, with reports the team will workout free agent running back Jay Ajayi.

Hopefully, fantasy owners were lucky enough to snatch up Chase Edmonds (RB20) as a handcuff to their injured superstar prior to his fantasy explosion over the past two weeks. Edmonds is coming off a 30 touch, 150 yard, three touchdown performance vs. the Giants. However, while Edmonds is certainly a fantasy-start, I’m not sold on him as an RB1 this coming week. The New Orleans Saints are a top-five defensive unit against fantasy running backs this season, allowing only three RBs all season to eclipse 11 fantasy points. Three of the past five starting running backs to face off with the Saints have averaged an abysmal 5.00 fantasy points against them.

The Cincinnati Bengals defense allow the second-most fantasy points to opposing running backs this season. While Todd Gurley (RB10) has been somewhat of a shell of his past self this year, he’s still produced at a moderately high pace, averaging 19+ points over his last three games. He’s also touched the ball 18+ times in each of the previous two games he’s been active for.

Week 8 Fantasy Rankings: Running Back

Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough

# Running Backs TEAM Opp. 1 Dalvin Cook MIN vs. WAS 2 Christian McCaffrey CAR @ SF 3 Saquon Barkley NYG @ DET 4 James Conner PIT vs. MIA 5 Leonard Fournette JAC vs. NYJ 6 Alvin Kamara NO INJ vs. ARI 7 Le’Veon Bell NYJ @ JAC 8 Nick Chubb CLE @ NE 9 Chris Carson SEA @ ATL 10 Todd Gurley LAR vs. CIN 11 David Johnson ARI INJ @ NO 12 Josh Jacobs OAK @ HOU 13 Derrick Henry TEN vs. TB 14 Marlon Mack IND vs. DEN 15 Kerryon Johnson DET INJ vs. NYG 16 James White NE vs. CLE 17 Devonta Freeman ATL vs. SEA 18 Jamaal Williams GB @ KC 19 LeSean McCoy KC vs. GB 20 Chase Edmonds ARI @ NO 21 Aaron Jones GB @ KC 22 Austin Ekeler LAC @ CHI 23 Tevin Coleman SF vs. CAR 24 Sony Michel NE vs. CLE 25 Melvin Gordon LAC @ CHI 26 Latavius Murray NO vs. ARI 27 Joe Mixon CIN @ LAR 28 Tarik Cohen CHI vs. LAC 29 Adrian Peterson WAS @ MIN 30 David Montgomery CHI vs. LAC 31 Frank Gore BUF vs. PHI 32 Phillip Lindsay DEN @ IND 33 Carlos Hyde HOU vs. OAK 34 Royce Freeman DEN @ IND 35 Mark Walton MIA @ PIT 36 Jordan Howard PHI @ BUF 37 Ty Johnson DET vs. NYG 38 Ronald Jones TB @ TEN 39 Kenyan Drake MIA @ PIT 40 Peyton Barber TB @ TEN 41 Devin Singletary BUF vs. PHI 42 Miles Sanders PHI @ BUF 43 Damien Williams KC vs. GB 44 JD Mckissic DET vs. NYG 45 Duke Johnson HOU vs. OAK 46 Matt Breida SF vs. CAR 47 Ito Smith ATL vs. SEA 48 Rex Burkhead NE vs. CLE 49 Darrell Henderson LAR vs. CIN 50 Nyheim Hines IND vs. DEN 51 Chris Thompson WAS INJ @ MIN 52 Gio Bernard CIN @ LAR 53 Dion Lewis TEN vs. TB 54 Wendell Smallwood WAS @ MIN 55 Malcolm Brown LAR vs. CIN 56 Brandon Bolden NE vs. CLE 57 Raheem Mostert SF vs. CAR 58 Darrell Williams KC vs. GB 59 Wayne Gallman NYG @ DET 60 Darren Sproles PHI @ BUF 61 CJ Prosise SEA @ ATL 62 Jeff Wilson Jr. SF vs. CAR