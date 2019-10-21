Fantasy Football Week 8 RB Rankings: Chase Edmonds Rises Amidst David Johnson Injury

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings for Week 8 of the 2019 NFL regular season. This week strikes us with two major injuries, as David Johnson and Alvin Kamara’s availability for Week 8 is still up in the air. To make matters worse Ezekiel Elliott and Mark Ingram, two top-10 scorers at their position this season, will be on byes.
Fortunately for fantasy owners reinforcement is on the way, as Christian McCaffrey, Nick Chubb, and James Conner all return from their byes from a week ago.
Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.
Running Back Outlook Week 8
David Johnson (RB11) was active in Week 7, but he touched the ball just once before being sidelined for the rest of the game. Johnson’s availability in Week 8 seems bleak at best, with reports the team will workout free agent running back Jay Ajayi.
Hopefully, fantasy owners were lucky enough to snatch up Chase Edmonds (RB20) as a handcuff to their injured superstar prior to his fantasy explosion over the past two weeks. Edmonds is coming off a 30 touch, 150 yard, three touchdown performance vs. the Giants. However, while Edmonds is certainly a fantasy-start, I’m not sold on him as an RB1 this coming week. The New Orleans Saints are a top-five defensive unit against fantasy running backs this season, allowing only three RBs all season to eclipse 11 fantasy points. Three of the past five starting running backs to face off with the Saints have averaged an abysmal 5.00 fantasy points against them.
The Cincinnati Bengals defense allow the second-most fantasy points to opposing running backs this season. While Todd Gurley (RB10) has been somewhat of a shell of his past self this year, he’s still produced at a moderately high pace, averaging 19+ points over his last three games. He’s also touched the ball 18+ times in each of the previous two games he’s been active for.
Week 8 Fantasy Rankings: Running Back
- Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
|#
|Running Backs TEAM
|Opp.
|
1
|Dalvin Cook MIN
|
vs. WAS
|
2
|Christian McCaffrey CAR
|
@ SF
|
3
|Saquon Barkley NYG
|
@ DET
|
4
|James Conner PIT
|
vs. MIA
|
5
|Leonard Fournette JAC
|
vs. NYJ
|
6
|Alvin Kamara NO INJ
|
vs. ARI
|
7
|Le’Veon Bell NYJ
|
@ JAC
|
8
|Nick Chubb CLE
|
@ NE
|
9
|Chris Carson SEA
|
@ ATL
|
10
|Todd Gurley LAR
|
vs. CIN
|
11
|David Johnson ARI INJ
|
@ NO
|
12
|Josh Jacobs OAK
|
@ HOU
|
13
|Derrick Henry TEN
|
vs. TB
|
14
|Marlon Mack IND
|
vs. DEN
|
15
|Kerryon Johnson DET INJ
|
vs. NYG
|
16
|James White NE
|
vs. CLE
|
17
|Devonta Freeman ATL
|
vs. SEA
|
18
|Jamaal Williams GB
|
@ KC
|
19
|LeSean McCoy KC
|
vs. GB
|
20
|Chase Edmonds ARI
|
@ NO
|
21
|Aaron Jones GB
|
@ KC
|
22
|Austin Ekeler LAC
|
@ CHI
|
23
|Tevin Coleman SF
|
vs. CAR
|
24
|Sony Michel NE
|
vs. CLE
|
25
|Melvin Gordon LAC
|
@ CHI
|
26
|Latavius Murray NO
|
vs. ARI
|
27
|Joe Mixon CIN
|
@ LAR
|
28
|Tarik Cohen CHI
|
vs. LAC
|
29
|Adrian Peterson WAS
|
@ MIN
|
30
|David Montgomery CHI
|
vs. LAC
|
31
|Frank Gore BUF
|
vs. PHI
|
32
|Phillip Lindsay DEN
|
@ IND
|
33
|Carlos Hyde HOU
|
vs. OAK
|
34
|Royce Freeman DEN
|
@ IND
|
35
|Mark Walton MIA
|
@ PIT
|
36
|Jordan Howard PHI
|
@ BUF
|
37
|Ty Johnson DET
|
vs. NYG
|
38
|Ronald Jones TB
|
@ TEN
|
39
|Kenyan Drake MIA
|
@ PIT
|
40
|Peyton Barber TB
|
@ TEN
|
41
|Devin Singletary BUF
|
vs. PHI
|
42
|Miles Sanders PHI
|
@ BUF
|
43
|Damien Williams KC
|
vs. GB
|
44
|JD Mckissic DET
|
vs. NYG
|
45
|Duke Johnson HOU
|
vs. OAK
|
46
|Matt Breida SF
|
vs. CAR
|
47
|Ito Smith ATL
|
vs. SEA
|
48
|Rex Burkhead NE
|
vs. CLE
|
49
|Darrell Henderson LAR
|
vs. CIN
|
50
|Nyheim Hines IND
|
vs. DEN
|
51
|Chris Thompson WAS INJ
|
@ MIN
|
52
|Gio Bernard CIN
|
@ LAR
|
53
|Dion Lewis TEN
|
vs. TB
|
54
|Wendell Smallwood WAS
|
@ MIN
|
55
|Malcolm Brown LAR
|
vs. CIN
|
56
|Brandon Bolden NE
|
vs. CLE
|
57
|Raheem Mostert SF
|
vs. CAR
|
58
|Darrell Williams KC
|
vs. GB
|
59
|Wayne Gallman NYG
|
@ DET
|
60
|Darren Sproles PHI
|
@ BUF
|
61
|CJ Prosise SEA
|
@ ATL
|
62
|Jeff Wilson Jr. SF
|
vs. CAR
-
- READ NEXT: Fantasy: QB Rankings Week 8