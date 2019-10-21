Fantasy Football Week 8 RB Rankings: Chase Edmonds Rises Amidst David Johnson Injury

Fantasy Football Week 8 RB Rankings: Chase Edmonds Rises Amidst David Johnson Injury

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings for Week 8 of the 2019 NFL regular season. This week strikes us with two major injuries, as David Johnson and Alvin Kamara’s availability for Week 8 is still up in the air. To make matters worse Ezekiel Elliott and Mark Ingram, two top-10 scorers at their position this season, will be on byes.

Fortunately for fantasy owners reinforcement is on the way, as Christian McCaffrey, Nick Chubb, and James Conner all return from their byes from a week ago.

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Running Back Outlook Week 8

David Johnson (RB11) was active in Week 7, but he touched the ball just once before being sidelined for the rest of the game. Johnson’s availability in Week 8 seems bleak at best, with reports the team will workout free agent running back Jay Ajayi.

Hopefully, fantasy owners were lucky enough to snatch up Chase Edmonds (RB20) as a handcuff to their injured superstar prior to his fantasy explosion over the past two weeks. Edmonds is coming off a 30 touch, 150 yard, three touchdown performance vs. the Giants. However, while Edmonds is certainly a fantasy-start, I’m not sold on him as an RB1 this coming week. The New Orleans Saints are a top-five defensive unit against fantasy running backs this season, allowing only three RBs all season to eclipse 11 fantasy points. Three of the past five starting running backs to face off with the Saints have averaged an abysmal 5.00 fantasy points against them.

The Cincinnati Bengals defense allow the second-most fantasy points to opposing running backs this season. While Todd Gurley (RB10) has been somewhat of a shell of his past self this year, he’s still produced at a moderately high pace, averaging 19+ points over his last three games. He’s also touched the ball 18+ times in each of the previous two games he’s been active for.

Week 8 Fantasy Rankings: Running Back

[QBs | RBs]

  • Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
# Running Backs TEAM Opp.

1

 Dalvin Cook MIN

vs. WAS

2

 Christian McCaffrey CAR

@ SF

3

 Saquon Barkley NYG

@ DET

4

 James Conner PIT

vs. MIA

5

 Leonard Fournette JAC

vs. NYJ

6

 Alvin Kamara NO INJ

vs. ARI

7

 Le’Veon Bell NYJ

@ JAC

8

 Nick Chubb CLE

@ NE

9

 Chris Carson SEA

@ ATL

10

 Todd Gurley LAR

vs. CIN

11

 David Johnson ARI INJ

@ NO

12

 Josh Jacobs OAK

@ HOU

13

 Derrick Henry TEN

vs. TB

14

 Marlon Mack IND

vs. DEN

15

 Kerryon Johnson DET INJ

vs. NYG

16

 James White NE

vs. CLE

17

 Devonta Freeman ATL

vs. SEA

18

 Jamaal Williams GB

@ KC

19

 LeSean McCoy KC

vs. GB

20

 Chase Edmonds ARI

@ NO

21

 Aaron Jones GB

@ KC

22

 Austin Ekeler LAC

@ CHI

23

 Tevin Coleman SF

vs. CAR

24

 Sony Michel NE

vs. CLE

25

 Melvin Gordon LAC

@ CHI

26

 Latavius Murray NO

vs. ARI

27

 Joe Mixon CIN

@ LAR

28

 Tarik Cohen CHI

vs. LAC

29

 Adrian Peterson WAS

@ MIN

30

 David Montgomery CHI

vs. LAC

31

 Frank Gore BUF

vs. PHI

32

 Phillip Lindsay DEN

@ IND

33

 Carlos Hyde HOU

vs. OAK

34

 Royce Freeman DEN

@ IND

35

 Mark Walton MIA

@ PIT

36

 Jordan Howard PHI

@ BUF

37

 Ty Johnson DET

vs. NYG

38

 Ronald Jones TB

@ TEN

39

 Kenyan Drake MIA

@ PIT

40

 Peyton Barber TB

@ TEN

41

 Devin Singletary BUF

vs. PHI

42

 Miles Sanders PHI

@ BUF

43

 Damien Williams KC

vs. GB

44

 JD Mckissic DET

vs. NYG

45

 Duke Johnson HOU

vs. OAK

46

 Matt Breida SF

vs. CAR

47

 Ito Smith ATL

vs. SEA

48

 Rex Burkhead NE

vs. CLE

49

 Darrell Henderson LAR

vs. CIN

50

 Nyheim Hines IND

vs. DEN

51

 Chris Thompson WAS INJ

@ MIN

52

 Gio Bernard CIN

@ LAR

53

 Dion Lewis TEN

vs. TB

54

 Wendell Smallwood WAS

@ MIN

55

 Malcolm Brown LAR

vs. CIN

56

 Brandon Bolden NE

vs. CLE

57

 Raheem Mostert SF

vs. CAR

58

 Darrell Williams KC

vs. GB

59

 Wayne Gallman NYG

@ DET

60

 Darren Sproles PHI

@ BUF

61

 CJ Prosise SEA

@ ATL

62

 Jeff Wilson Jr. SF

vs. CAR
