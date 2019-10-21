Fantasy Football Week 8 QB Rankings: Matt Ryan Injury Fallout

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings for Week 8 of the 2019 NFL regular season. This week is headlined by major injuries to stud quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs and the Atlanta Falcons’ Matt Ryan.

We already known Mahomes won’t strap it up this Sunday, however, Ryan’s playing status is still up in the air. If those injuries weren’t enough to limit the quarterback fantasy options for this coming week, Lamar Jackson and Dak Prescott are on byes. If Ryan doesn’t play this week, that would mean four of the top six quarterbacks in terms of fantasy points would be unavailable for our fantasy rosters this week.

Reminder: These rankings are based on standard league scoring formats where quarterbacks are rewarded with 4-points per passing touchdown.

Quarterback Outlook Week 8

Matt Ryan (QB10) suffered what is believed to be a high-ankle sprain in Week 7’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Ryan will go through more testing this week, but NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport is reporting that the injury is something Ryan can “manage“. This leaves optimism for his availability in Week 8. Ryan was the QB4 in all of fantasy prior to last week’s contest. Ryan’s opponent’s this coming week, the Seattle Seahawks, have allowed 22+ points to QBs in each of the past two weeks, and an average of 19.66 over the past five weeks. If the Falcons decide to hold Ryan out this week amidst a lost season, Matt Schaub (QB23) becomes an intriguing bye week replacement for studs such as Dak Prescott and Lamar Jackson. Schaub completed all six of his passes in spot duty last Sunday.

Apparently, all Kirk Cousins(QB5) needed was a little internal organizational doubt to light a fire up under him. If, Minnesota had known that previously, Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs would have made their displeasure known a long time ago. Since Thielen’s public criticism of Cousins following an abysmal Week 4 showing, only Deshaun Watson has averaged more points than Cousins’ 26 ppg from the quarterback position. Washington has allowed an average of 24.76 fantasy points in four of their seven games this season. There are current doubts surrounding Thielen’s availability this Thursday night due to a hamstring injury. However, Cousins has been too hot to bench in what will be a revenge game for the former Redskins signal-caller.

Matt Stafford (QB8) is owned in less than 60% of Yahoo leagues despite averaging an impressive 26.5 fantasy points in two of his previous three games. The Detroit gun-slinger is coming off a four-touchdown outing this past Sunday and will face off with a New York Giants team who’s allowed an average of 25.12 points to the QB position in five of their seven contests this year.

Week 8 Fantasy Rankings: Quarterbacks

Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough