Fantasy Football Week 8 WR Rankings: Adam Thielen Injury Ramifications

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings for Week 8 of the 2019 NFL regular season. This week we lose the fourth-highest scoring player at the position, Amari Cooper, to a bye. While Minnesota’s top target Adam Thielen, and Houston’s speedster Will Fuller, are both projected to miss their team’s games with injuries.

Thankfully, we get back the superstar potential, albeit up-and-down production, of Odell Beckham Jr. and JuJu Smith-Schuster as they make their way back from their byes in Week 7.

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Wide Receiver Outlook Week 8

Adam Thielen (WR4) suffered a hamstring injury early in Week 7’s contest which kept him out for the remainder of the game. Fortunately, the injury isn’t perceived as a serious one. Unfortunately, the Vikings play on Thursday, making it unlikely that the stud wideout will be able to play this coming week.

Thielen’s absence firmly places his teammate Stefon Diggs (WR8) on the WR1 spectrum, although he may have been there even if Thielen was expected to play. Diggs has registered seven receptions in each of the past two games, averaging 154.5 receiver yards over that span. In fact, Diggs’ 32.4 ppg since Week 6 places him atop the fantasy wide receiver scoring list.

While Diggs leads the wideout position in scoring over the past two weeks, no receiver produced more points than Detroit Lions’ Marvin Jones (WR21) in Week 7. While we can almost guarantee Jones will not put up a whopping four touchdowns in consecutive games, he’s gifted with a brilliant matchup against the New York Giants this week. Prior to Week 7, the G-Men had surrendered the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers this season. Jones may still be the WR2 in Detroit, however, he’s a viable starting option in your Week 8 lineup.

Week 8 Fantasy Rankings: Wide Receivers

  • Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
# Wide Receivers TEAM Opp.

1

 DeAndre Hopkins HOU

vs. OAK

2

 Michael Thomas NO

vs. ARI

3

 Davante Adams GB INJ

@ KC

4

 Adam Thielen MIN INJ

vs. WAS

5

 Julio Jones ATL

vs. SEA

6

 Stefon Diggs MIN

vs. WAS

7

 Cooper Kupp LAR

vs. CIN

8

 Julian Edelman NE

vs. CLE

9

 Chris Godwin TB

@ TEN

10

 Tyreek Hill KC

vs. GB

11

 Tyler Lockett SEA

@ ATL

12

 JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT

vs. MIA

13

 Odell Beckham Jr. CLE

@ NE

14

 TY Hilton IND

vs. DEN

15

 Kenny Golladay DET

vs. NYG

16

 Larry Fitzgerald ARI

@ NO

17

 John Brown BUF

vs. PHI

18

 Mike Evans TB

@ TEN

19

 Keenan Allen LAC

@ CHI

20

 Tyler Boyd CIN

@ LAR

21

 Marvin Jones DET

vs. NYG

22

 Terry McLaurin WAS

@ MIN

23

 D.J. Chark JAC

vs. NYJ

24

 DJ Moore CAR

@ SF

25

 Sterling Shepard NYG

@ DET

26

 Will Fuller HOU INJ

vs. OAK

27

 Curtis Samuel CAR

@ SF

28

 Golden Tate NYG

@ DET

29

 Tyrell Williams OAK

@ HOU

30

 Courtland Sutton DEN

@ IND

31

 Jamison Crowder NYJ

@ JAC

32

 Jarvis Landry CLE

@ NE

33

 Robert Woods LAR

vs. CIN

34

 Allen Robinson CHI

vs. LAC

35

 Brandin Cooks LAR

vs. CIN

36

 Christian Kirk ARI INJ

@ NO

37

 Alshon Jeffery PHI

@ BUF

38

 Calvin Ridley ATL

vs. SEA

39

 D.K. Metcalf SEA

@ ATL

40

 Corey Davis TEN

vs. TB

41

 Kenny Stills HOU

vs. OAK

42

 Dede Westbrook JAC

vs. NYJ

43

 Diontae Johnson PIT

vs. MIA

44

 Emmanuel Sanders DEN

@ IND

45

 Sammy Watkins KCINJ

vs. GB

46

 Phillip Dorsett NE

vs. CLE

47

 Cole Beasley BUF

vs. PHI

48

 Auden Tate CIN

@ LAR

49

 Keelan Doss OAK

@ HOU

50

 Jaron Brown SEA

@ ATL

51

 Jakobi Meyers NE

vs. CLE

52

 Robby Anderson NYJ

@ JAC

53

 Keke Coutee HOU

vs. OAK

54

 Desean Jackson PHI INJ

@ BUF

55

 M. Valdes-Scantling GB

@ KC

56

 Josh Gordon NE INJ

vs. CLE

57

 A.J. Brown TEN

vs. TB

58

 Mecole Hardman KC

vs. GB

59

 Zach Pascal IND

vs. DEN

60

 Mohamed Sanu ATL

vs. SEA

61

 Taylor Gabriel CHI

vs. LAC

62

 Deebo Samuel SF

vs. CAR

63

 Anthony Miller CHI

vs. LAC

64

 James Washington PIT

vs. MIA

65

 Mike Williams LAC

@ CHI

66

 Damiere Byrd ARI

@ NO

67

 DeVante Parker MIA

@ PIT

68

 Chris Conley JAC

vs. NYJ

69

 Duke Williams BUF

vs. PHI

70

 Demarcus Robinson KC

vs. GB

71

 Preston Williams MIA

@ PIT

72

 Antonio Callaway CLE

@ NE

73

 Geronimo Allison GB

@ KC

74

 Darius Slayton NYG

@ DET

75

 Parris Campbell IND

vs. DEN

76

 Allen Lazard GB

@ KC

77

 Nelson Agholor PHI

@ BUF

78

 Adam Humphries TEN

vs. TB

79

 Dante Pettis SF

vs. CAR

80

 Byron Pringle KC

vs. GB

81

 Paul Richardson WAS

@ MIN

82

 Trevor Davis OAK

@ HOU

83

 Trey Quinn WAS

@ MIN

84

 Zay Jones OAK

@ HOU
