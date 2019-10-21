Fantasy Football Week 8 WR Rankings: Adam Thielen Injury Ramifications

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings for Week 8 of the 2019 NFL regular season. This week we lose the fourth-highest scoring player at the position, Amari Cooper, to a bye. While Minnesota’s top target Adam Thielen, and Houston’s speedster Will Fuller, are both projected to miss their team’s games with injuries.

Thankfully, we get back the superstar potential, albeit up-and-down production, of Odell Beckham Jr. and JuJu Smith-Schuster as they make their way back from their byes in Week 7.

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Wide Receiver Outlook Week 8

Adam Thielen (WR4) suffered a hamstring injury early in Week 7’s contest which kept him out for the remainder of the game. Fortunately, the injury isn’t perceived as a serious one. Unfortunately, the Vikings play on Thursday, making it unlikely that the stud wideout will be able to play this coming week.

Thielen’s absence firmly places his teammate Stefon Diggs (WR8) on the WR1 spectrum, although he may have been there even if Thielen was expected to play. Diggs has registered seven receptions in each of the past two games, averaging 154.5 receiver yards over that span. In fact, Diggs’ 32.4 ppg since Week 6 places him atop the fantasy wide receiver scoring list.

While Diggs leads the wideout position in scoring over the past two weeks, no receiver produced more points than Detroit Lions’ Marvin Jones (WR21) in Week 7. While we can almost guarantee Jones will not put up a whopping four touchdowns in consecutive games, he’s gifted with a brilliant matchup against the New York Giants this week. Prior to Week 7, the G-Men had surrendered the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers this season. Jones may still be the WR2 in Detroit, however, he’s a viable starting option in your Week 8 lineup.

Week 8 Fantasy Rankings: Wide Receivers

Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough

# Wide Receivers TEAM Opp. 1 DeAndre Hopkins HOU vs. OAK 2 Michael Thomas NO vs. ARI 3 Davante Adams GB INJ @ KC 4 Adam Thielen MIN INJ vs. WAS 5 Julio Jones ATL vs. SEA 6 Stefon Diggs MIN vs. WAS 7 Cooper Kupp LAR vs. CIN 8 Julian Edelman NE vs. CLE 9 Chris Godwin TB @ TEN 10 Tyreek Hill KC vs. GB 11 Tyler Lockett SEA @ ATL 12 JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT vs. MIA 13 Odell Beckham Jr. CLE @ NE 14 TY Hilton IND vs. DEN 15 Kenny Golladay DET vs. NYG 16 Larry Fitzgerald ARI @ NO 17 John Brown BUF vs. PHI 18 Mike Evans TB @ TEN 19 Keenan Allen LAC @ CHI 20 Tyler Boyd CIN @ LAR 21 Marvin Jones DET vs. NYG 22 Terry McLaurin WAS @ MIN 23 D.J. Chark JAC vs. NYJ 24 DJ Moore CAR @ SF 25 Sterling Shepard NYG @ DET 26 Will Fuller HOU INJ vs. OAK 27 Curtis Samuel CAR @ SF 28 Golden Tate NYG @ DET 29 Tyrell Williams OAK @ HOU 30 Courtland Sutton DEN @ IND 31 Jamison Crowder NYJ @ JAC 32 Jarvis Landry CLE @ NE 33 Robert Woods LAR vs. CIN 34 Allen Robinson CHI vs. LAC 35 Brandin Cooks LAR vs. CIN 36 Christian Kirk ARI INJ @ NO 37 Alshon Jeffery PHI @ BUF 38 Calvin Ridley ATL vs. SEA 39 D.K. Metcalf SEA @ ATL 40 Corey Davis TEN vs. TB 41 Kenny Stills HOU vs. OAK 42 Dede Westbrook JAC vs. NYJ 43 Diontae Johnson PIT vs. MIA 44 Emmanuel Sanders DEN @ IND 45 Sammy Watkins KC INJ vs. GB 46 Phillip Dorsett NE vs. CLE 47 Cole Beasley BUF vs. PHI 48 Auden Tate CIN @ LAR 49 Keelan Doss OAK @ HOU 50 Jaron Brown SEA @ ATL 51 Jakobi Meyers NE vs. CLE 52 Robby Anderson NYJ @ JAC 53 Keke Coutee HOU vs. OAK 54 Desean Jackson PHI INJ @ BUF 55 M. Valdes-Scantling GB @ KC 56 Josh Gordon NE INJ vs. CLE 57 A.J. Brown TEN vs. TB 58 Mecole Hardman KC vs. GB 59 Zach Pascal IND vs. DEN 60 Mohamed Sanu ATL vs. SEA 61 Taylor Gabriel CHI vs. LAC 62 Deebo Samuel SF vs. CAR 63 Anthony Miller CHI vs. LAC 64 James Washington PIT vs. MIA 65 Mike Williams LAC @ CHI 66 Damiere Byrd ARI @ NO 67 DeVante Parker MIA @ PIT 68 Chris Conley JAC vs. NYJ 69 Duke Williams BUF vs. PHI 70 Demarcus Robinson KC vs. GB 71 Preston Williams MIA @ PIT 72 Antonio Callaway CLE @ NE 73 Geronimo Allison GB @ KC 74 Darius Slayton NYG @ DET 75 Parris Campbell IND vs. DEN 76 Allen Lazard GB @ KC 77 Nelson Agholor PHI @ BUF 78 Adam Humphries TEN vs. TB 79 Dante Pettis SF vs. CAR 80 Byron Pringle KC vs. GB 81 Paul Richardson WAS @ MIN 82 Trevor Davis OAK @ HOU 83 Trey Quinn WAS @ MIN 84 Zay Jones OAK @ HOU