Fantasy Football Week 8 WR Rankings: Adam Thielen Injury Ramifications

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings for Week 8 of the 2019 NFL regular season. This week we lose the fourth-highest scoring player at the position, Amari Cooper, to a bye. While Minnesota’s top target Adam Thielen, and Houston’s speedster Will Fuller, are both projected to miss their team’s games with injuries.
Thankfully, we get back the superstar potential, albeit up-and-down production, of Odell Beckham Jr. and JuJu Smith-Schuster as they make their way back from their byes in Week 7.
Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.
Wide Receiver Outlook Week 8
Adam Thielen (WR4) suffered a hamstring injury early in Week 7’s contest which kept him out for the remainder of the game. Fortunately, the injury isn’t perceived as a serious one. Unfortunately, the Vikings play on Thursday, making it unlikely that the stud wideout will be able to play this coming week.
Thielen’s absence firmly places his teammate Stefon Diggs (WR8) on the WR1 spectrum, although he may have been there even if Thielen was expected to play. Diggs has registered seven receptions in each of the past two games, averaging 154.5 receiver yards over that span. In fact, Diggs’ 32.4 ppg since Week 6 places him atop the fantasy wide receiver scoring list.
While Diggs leads the wideout position in scoring over the past two weeks, no receiver produced more points than Detroit Lions’ Marvin Jones (WR21) in Week 7. While we can almost guarantee Jones will not put up a whopping four touchdowns in consecutive games, he’s gifted with a brilliant matchup against the New York Giants this week. Prior to Week 7, the G-Men had surrendered the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers this season. Jones may still be the WR2 in Detroit, however, he’s a viable starting option in your Week 8 lineup.
Week 8 Fantasy Rankings: Wide Receivers
- Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
|#
|Wide Receivers TEAM
|Opp.
|
1
|DeAndre Hopkins HOU
|
vs. OAK
|
2
|Michael Thomas NO
|
vs. ARI
|
3
|Davante Adams GB INJ
|
@ KC
|
4
|Adam Thielen MIN INJ
|
vs. WAS
|
5
|Julio Jones ATL
|
vs. SEA
|
6
|Stefon Diggs MIN
|
vs. WAS
|
7
|Cooper Kupp LAR
|
vs. CIN
|
8
|Julian Edelman NE
|
vs. CLE
|
9
|Chris Godwin TB
|
@ TEN
|
10
|Tyreek Hill KC
|
vs. GB
|
11
|Tyler Lockett SEA
|
@ ATL
|
12
|JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT
|
vs. MIA
|
13
|Odell Beckham Jr. CLE
|
@ NE
|
14
|TY Hilton IND
|
vs. DEN
|
15
|Kenny Golladay DET
|
vs. NYG
|
16
|Larry Fitzgerald ARI
|
@ NO
|
17
|John Brown BUF
|
vs. PHI
|
18
|Mike Evans TB
|
@ TEN
|
19
|Keenan Allen LAC
|
@ CHI
|
20
|Tyler Boyd CIN
|
@ LAR
|
21
|Marvin Jones DET
|
vs. NYG
|
22
|Terry McLaurin WAS
|
@ MIN
|
23
|D.J. Chark JAC
|
vs. NYJ
|
24
|DJ Moore CAR
|
@ SF
|
25
|Sterling Shepard NYG
|
@ DET
|
26
|Will Fuller HOU INJ
|
vs. OAK
|
27
|Curtis Samuel CAR
|
@ SF
|
28
|Golden Tate NYG
|
@ DET
|
29
|Tyrell Williams OAK
|
@ HOU
|
30
|Courtland Sutton DEN
|
@ IND
|
31
|Jamison Crowder NYJ
|
@ JAC
|
32
|Jarvis Landry CLE
|
@ NE
|
33
|Robert Woods LAR
|
vs. CIN
|
34
|Allen Robinson CHI
|
vs. LAC
|
35
|Brandin Cooks LAR
|
vs. CIN
|
36
|Christian Kirk ARI INJ
|
@ NO
|
37
|Alshon Jeffery PHI
|
@ BUF
|
38
|Calvin Ridley ATL
|
vs. SEA
|
39
|D.K. Metcalf SEA
|
@ ATL
|
40
|Corey Davis TEN
|
vs. TB
|
41
|Kenny Stills HOU
|
vs. OAK
|
42
|Dede Westbrook JAC
|
vs. NYJ
|
43
|Diontae Johnson PIT
|
vs. MIA
|
44
|Emmanuel Sanders DEN
|
@ IND
|
45
|Sammy Watkins KCINJ
|
vs. GB
|
46
|Phillip Dorsett NE
|
vs. CLE
|
47
|Cole Beasley BUF
|
vs. PHI
|
48
|Auden Tate CIN
|
@ LAR
|
49
|Keelan Doss OAK
|
@ HOU
|
50
|Jaron Brown SEA
|
@ ATL
|
51
|Jakobi Meyers NE
|
vs. CLE
|
52
|Robby Anderson NYJ
|
@ JAC
|
53
|Keke Coutee HOU
|
vs. OAK
|
54
|Desean Jackson PHI INJ
|
@ BUF
|
55
|M. Valdes-Scantling GB
|
@ KC
|
56
|Josh Gordon NE INJ
|
vs. CLE
|
57
|A.J. Brown TEN
|
vs. TB
|
58
|Mecole Hardman KC
|
vs. GB
|
59
|Zach Pascal IND
|
vs. DEN
|
60
|Mohamed Sanu ATL
|
vs. SEA
|
61
|Taylor Gabriel CHI
|
vs. LAC
|
62
|Deebo Samuel SF
|
vs. CAR
|
63
|Anthony Miller CHI
|
vs. LAC
|
64
|James Washington PIT
|
vs. MIA
|
65
|Mike Williams LAC
|
@ CHI
|
66
|Damiere Byrd ARI
|
@ NO
|
67
|DeVante Parker MIA
|
@ PIT
|
68
|Chris Conley JAC
|
vs. NYJ
|
69
|Duke Williams BUF
|
vs. PHI
|
70
|Demarcus Robinson KC
|
vs. GB
|
71
|Preston Williams MIA
|
@ PIT
|
72
|Antonio Callaway CLE
|
@ NE
|
73
|Geronimo Allison GB
|
@ KC
|
74
|Darius Slayton NYG
|
@ DET
|
75
|Parris Campbell IND
|
vs. DEN
|
76
|Allen Lazard GB
|
@ KC
|
77
|Nelson Agholor PHI
|
@ BUF
|
78
|Adam Humphries TEN
|
vs. TB
|
79
|Dante Pettis SF
|
vs. CAR
|
80
|Byron Pringle KC
|
vs. GB
|
81
|Paul Richardson WAS
|
@ MIN
|
82
|Trevor Davis OAK
|
@ HOU
|
83
|Trey Quinn WAS
|
@ MIN
|
84
|Zay Jones OAK
|
@ HOU
-
