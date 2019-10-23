Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Defense: Week 8

Welcome to Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em for Week 8 of the NFL season. Our defense edition this week features Jalen Ramsey’s current team, along with his former team. Both of which have mouth-watering matchups lined up for them.

* Reminder: Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em is intended to present you with the non-obvious choices for your fantasy lineup. We dig deep into player matchups, scoring trends, and other factors to best help you with your fantasy decisions. Be sure to also check out our weekly fantasy football defense rankings to better gauge where these start-sit options compare to the rest of the options at the position.

DEF: Start ‘Em

Start of the Week: Rams DEF vs. CIN

All Jalen Ramsey did was help the Rams defense rack up 21 fantasy points in his LA debut, outscoring the unit’s previous three week combined scoring output. Cincinnati has allowed an average of 14.75 fantasy points to opposing defenses in four of their seven games this season. That includes 17 points just one week ago to the next defense on our list.

Jaguars DEF vs. NYJ

No Jalen Ramsey, no issue for the Jags defense a week ago. Jacksonville went on to put up the fifth-most fantasy points by a D/ST unit for Week 7. The Jets allow a league-worst 16.83 fantasy points per game to opposing defenses. Sam Darnold sounded like a broken man on Monday Night Football, and his confidence could be shattered. It won’t help when the league’s fourth-leading sack unit is breathing down his neck for the majority of the evening.

Sleeper: Seahawks DEF at ATL

Atlanta had already given up the ninth-most fantasy points to opposing defenses this season, and that was with Matt Ryan at the helm. If Ryan misses Week 8 it will be Mr. Pick Six, Matt Schaub, under center for the spiraling Falcons. Seattle has forced seven turnovers over their last four games.

DEF: Sit ‘Em

Sit of the Week: Broncos DEF at IND

Denver’s defense has averaged 17.5 fantasy points in two of their last three games. However, they accumulated just one point vs. a Kansas City Chiefs offense that was led by Matt Moore for the majority of the game. Only one defense against the Colts this season has scored in double-digits, while four of their six opponents scored three fantasy points or less.

Chiefs DEF vs. GB

Kansas City is coming off a Week 7 performance in which the ranked second league-wide in defensive fantasy points with 24.00. However, in three of their previous four games prior to that, they averaged just 3.33 points. Defenses facing Green Bay this season averaged just 3.57 points per game, including a -3.0 outing for the Raiders just one week ago.

Buyers Beware: 49ers DEF vs. CAR

San Francisco’s defense has worked its way into must-start territory, backed by the 14.2 fantasy points per game. However, fantasy owners should be cautious in Week 8. Panthers QB Kyle Allen may not be flashy, but he does not turn the ball over. His zero interceptions this season have helped Carolina collect a plus-six turnover ratio. The presence of Christian McCaffrey is also something that could always spoil a defense’s day.

