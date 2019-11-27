DraftKings NFL Thanksgiving Picks & DFS Lineups Week 13

DraftKings is offering up a special Thanksgiving day contest for its users. The NFL $1.75M Wishbone Classic is open for entry now.

The contest features all three games from Thursday’s three-headed tilt. With players available to select from the Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, New Orleans Saints, and the Atlanta Falcons.

The first place prize winner of the DraftKings Wishbone Classic will receive a hefty payout of $300K. Let’s see how to optimize our lineups below.

Rules & Scoring:

Entry $20, Top Prize $300K (Mini Wishbone is $3 entry fee, Top prize of $80K) Nine total players (QB, RB, RB, WR, WR, WR, TE, FLEX, DST) $50,000 salary cap



Roster Construction

QB: Josh Allen $6,200

$6,200 RB: Alvin Kamara $8,100

$8,100 RB: Devin Singletary $5,800

$5,800 WR: Michael Thomas $9,100

$9,100 WR: Russell Gage $4,500

$4,500 WR: Anthony Miller $3,900

$3,900 TE: Jared Cook $4,800

$4,800 FLEX: Tarik Cohen $5,000

$5,000 DST: Bears DEF $2,500

Why This Lineup?

Josh Allen has become somewhat matchup proof this season, mainly due to his ability as a runner. The QB5 in fantasy this year has scored seven rushing TDs on the ground and accounted for 56 rushing yards in back-to-back weeks. Dallas has allowed 51+ rushing yards to the QB position in two of their last four games.

We would like Alvin Kamara‘s usage in the run game to be a bit higher, yet an average of 21.5 touches over the last two weeks leaves us little room to complain. Over that span, he’s averaged 20.7 fantasy points. Even more impressive, he’s seen 19 targets come his way over the last two weeks, hauling in every single one of them. The Falcons are just two games removed from allowing 11 receptions to Christian McCaffrey and three games removed from allowing, you guessed it, Alvin Kamara to record eight receptions.

After weeks of fantasy owners begging the Bills to feature Devin Singletary, Buffalo has finally obliged. Singletary has averaged 19 touches over his last two games and is fresh off his first 100-yard rushing performance of his young career. Dallas has allowed each of their past three opposing starting running backs to rush for 85+ yards and/or score a touchdown.

Not much to say here, other than it’s Michael Thomas. A receiver with 100+ yards in five consecutive weeks against an Atlanta defense that has allowed 95+ yards receiving to opposing WR1s in four straight games? Sign me up.

Julio Jones is banged up, yet even if he is available, Russell Gage seems to have carved out a role within the Falcons offense. Gage has averaged seven targets over the past month of play, including a career-high 10 one week ago. The Saints allow the 11th most fantasy points to WRs this year.

Anthony Miller is still carrying the stigma of a one-time fantasy darling who’s failed to live up to expectations. However, Chicago has begun to implement Miller more and more into their offense in recent weeks, and he’s since responded. Miller has averaged 10 targets and 12.55 fantasy points per game over the last two weeks.

Since Week 4, only five tight ends have averaged more fantasy points than Jared Cook. Over that span, he didn’t once score below 11.3 fantasy points. Cook has seen eight-plus targets come his way in two of his last three games.

Tarik Cohen has played more offensive snaps in each of the past two weeks than he had in any game since opening day. With those added looks, Cohen has averaged six receptions and 15+ fantasy points since Week 10. Detroit allows the second-most fantasy points to RBs this season and an eye-popping six receiving touchdowns to the position since their Week 5 bye.

Jeff Driskel is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game. If he does happen to play, Chicago gets to play a QB fresh off a three-interception game. If he doesn’t play, Chicago will see third-string QB David Blough under center. It’s a win-win situation for the Bears defense.

Final Thoughts & Omitted Players Worth a Look

If you’re looking to shake up your roster a bit, here’s a few players who present notable upside.

Mitchell Trubisky has scored 19+ fantasy points in two of his last three games. He faces a Lions defense that allows the eighth-most fantasy points to QBs, including surrendering 19.56 to Trubisky himself just three weeks ago.

Bo Scarbrough has averaged 16 rushing attempts over the last two weeks. Opposing running backs to receive 16+ attempts against the Bears this year have averaged 96 rushing yards 20.98 fantasy points.

Reminder, be sure to have your lineups locked in and ready to go prior to the 12:30 pm ET kickoff time for the Bears and Lions on Thursday. Good luck, and hopefully you’ll have a few more bucks in your pocket to be thankful for this Thanksgiving once this contest is all said and done.

