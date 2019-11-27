DraftKings NFL Thanksgiving Showdown Picks & DFS Lineups: Bills vs. Cowboys

DraftKings NFL $400K Thanksgiving day, Second Helping Showdown is open for entry now. The contest features a bout between the surprising 8-3 Buffalo Bills and a 6-5 Dallas Cowboys team desperate for a win.

The first place prize winner of the Second Helping Showdown will receive a generous payout of $100K. Let’s see how to optimize our lineups below.

Rules & Scoring:

Six total players (one captain, five flex players) Captain selection costs 1.5x standard salary Captain scores 1.5x fantasy point values Can choose from any position (QB, RB, WR, TE, K, DST) You can use as many players at the same position as you’d like $50,000 salary cap



Roster Construction

Captain: Devin Singletary $12,600

$12,600 FLEX: Ezekiel Elliott $11,200

$11,200 FLEX: Josh Allen $10,600

$10,600 FLEX: Randall Cobb $7,600

$7,600 FLEX: Dawson Knox $4,400

$4,400 FLEX: Frank Gore $3,200

Why This Lineup?

Devin Singletary has officially become the man in the Buffalo Bills backfield. The rookie out of FAU has averaged 19 touches and an impressive 96.5 yards from scrimmage over his last two games. Dallas has surrendered 85+ yards and/or a touchdown to an opposing RB1 in three consecutive games.

It seems like the cool thing nowadays is to bag on Ezekiel Elliott for all of Dallas’ issues. We aren’t having any of the Zeke hate over here. The Dallas running back has averaged 21.0 fantasy points in nine of his last ten games. Buffalo has allowed a 96+ yard rusher in three of their last five games.

Josh Allen is the fifth-highest scoring quarterback in fantasy this season. The dual-threat QB has accounted for six total touchdowns over the past two weeks, including back-to-back 56 yard rushing performances. Two of the last three QBs to face off with Dallas have scored 19.3+ fantasy points, while two of the last four have rushed for 51+ yards.

Don’t look now, but the resurrection of Randall Cobb‘s once-promising career is upon us. Cobb has not only been the most reliable Cowboys receiver over the last three weeks, he’s been one of the best fantasy options league-wide over the last three weeks. Cobb is the WR7 in fantasy since Week 9 and has averaged an insane 102.3 receiving yards per game over that span.

Dawson Knox has scored 9.5+ fantasy points in two of his last three games. Dallas has allowed the eighth-most fantasy points to tight ends this season, including four touchdowns to the position since Week 5.

Frank Gore may have relinquished the lead back duties in Buffalo to Devin Singletary, but the league’s third-leading rusher of all time is still a vital part of the team’s game plan. Gore has averaged 14 touches per game over the last two weeks, you can’t beat that kind of volume for such a low price tag.

Final Thoughts & Obvious Omissions

Amari Cooper, Dak Prescott, and John Brown are likely glaring omissions from our Showdown lineup. I’ll bank on Cooper not being shut out in back-to-back weeks, but that doesn’t mean he won’t struggle. Buffalo allows the fourth-fewest fantasy points to WRs this season. The Bills are even more stingy when it comes to the QB position, surrendering just the third-fewest fantasy points to signal-callers this season.

Brown’s fantasy day was saved by a beautiful 34-yard diving touchdown catch a week ago. Erase that from his resume, and he finishes that game with a meager five receiving yards. Dallas allows the fifth-fewest fantasy points to wideout in 2019.

Reminder, the Second Helping Showdown kicks off at 4:30 pm ET on Thanksgiving Day. Be sure to set your lineups and good luck!

