Your Must-See Sports Headlines for Today, November 12

Welcome to the roundup of must-see sports news from Monday, highlighted by the Seattle Seahawks beating the San Francisco 49ers in an overtime thriller to deliver them their first defeat of the season.

We’ll also take a look at the MLB’s Rookie of the Year Award winners and the timetable of when the Celtics’ Gordon Hayward is expected to return after having surgery on his broken hand.

All this and more as we get you up to speed with the sports world on this Tuesday.

Seahawks Deliver 49ers First Loss in Monday Night Football Overtime Thriller

There are regular-season games, and then there is the game that took place on Monday Night Football in San Francisco.

The highly-anticipated matchup between two of the top teams in the league and once-bitter NFC West rivals lived up to it all and then some, as the Seattle Seahawks beat the first-place San Francisco 49ers, 27-24, in a marathon overtime instant classic.

Seahawks kicker Jason Myers delivered the game-winning 42-yard field goal as time expired in overtime to hand the 49ers their first loss of the 2019 season.

The thriller featured wild swings and back-and-forth action, including fumble returns for touchdowns by both teams.

The 49ers, who came into the game as the NFL’s lone remaining unbeaten team, dominated the majority of the first half, leading 10-0 with under three minutes to play.

Jadeveon Clowney, who was acquired by the Seahawks in a trade with the Houston Texans prior to the season, had a turning point 10-yard fumble return for a score that cut the 49ers lead to 10-7 going into the half.

The Seahawks then scored two touchdowns in the third quarter to take a 21-10 lead heading to the fourth.

The 49ers’ top-ranked defense would then answer back with a huge play of their own, stripping Seahawks QB Russell Wilson of the ball and getting a 12-yard fumble return for a TD by DeForest Buckner. That score combined with a successful two-point conversion trimmed the Seahawks lead to 21-18.

The kickers then stepped into the spotlight down the stretch.

Both teams traded field goals and the Seahawks had a 24-21 lead with under two minutes to play.

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo led the 49ers down the field and Chase McLaughlin, who the team signed to kick earlier in the week with Robbie Gould out due to injury, booted a 47-yard field goal with one second left to tie the game at 24.

Overtime featured multiple opportunities for both teams, including a game-winning 47-yard field-goal attempt that was shanked by McLaughlin.

Given another chance, Wilson converted a huge third down on the game’s final drive, scrambling for 18 yards to get the Seahawks into 49ers’ territory.

A few plays later it was Myers, the 2018 Pro-Bowler who was signed by the Seahawks in the offseason, that ended the marathon with his game-winning kick.

With the win, the Seahawks improved to 8-2 and are now only a half-game behind the 49ers for first place in the NFC West.

The two teams will do battle again in Seattle to wrap up the regular season on Dec. 29. And who knows, the division may be riding in the balance between these two NFC West heavyweights.

Mets’ Pete Alonso, Astros’ Yordan Alvarez Named Runaway Rookie of the Year Award Winners

There was really not a lot of drama heading into the first night of MLB’s awards week, as the Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year Award in both the National League and American League were set to be handed out Monday night.

That’s because the New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso and the Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez slugged their way to historic debut seasons in 2019.

Alonso won the NL Rookie of the Year Award with 29 of 30 first-place votes, while Alvarez was a unanimous winner of the award in the American League.

The 24-year-old Alonso made the Mets Opening Day roster and was a stud from day one. He made the NL All-Star team, won the Home Run Derby, and rewrote both team and league history by hitting 53 home runs.

Alonso led the league in long balls, breaking the previous rookie home run record and smashing the Mets’ single-season franchise record for long balls.

In addition to the home run milestones, Alonso drove in 120 runs and scored 103 times in 161 games played.

The 22-year-old Alvarez made his debut on June 9th and made an immediate impact for the Astros on their way to winning the American League pennant.

Alvarez hit 27 home runs with 78 RBIs in just 87 games, while hitting .313 with a .412 on-base percentage.

Next up will be the announcement of the AL and NL Manager of the Year on Tuesday, followed by the Cy Young Award winners on Wednesday and league MVPs on Thursday.

WHAT’S ON TAP IN THE SPORTS WORLD ON TUESDAY

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: No. 13 Memphis vs. No. 14 Oregon

A top 25 matchup takes place at the Phil Knight Invitational on Tuesday night when Memphis (2-0) takes on Oregon (2-0). Memphis freshman center and the top prospect in the nation, James Wiseman, is expected to play as the legal process for his eligibility continues to proceed off the court.

WHEN: Tonight, 9 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Playoff Ranking Show

The unveiling of the new College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings takes place tonight. There is an expected shake-up coming with No. 3 Alabama and No. 4 Penn State having lost over the weekend.

WHEN: Tonight, 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

