Fantasy Football Week 11 QB Rankings: Fallout From Jacoby Brissett & Matthew Stafford Injury

Getty Matthew Stafford of the Detroit Lions

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings for Week 11 of the 2019 NFL regular season. This week we get back a plethora of talented signal-callers from their byes, most notably Tom Brady and Deshaun Watson. The latter of which will face off against Lamar Jackson in a showdown of two fantasy elites.

Reminder: These rankings are based on standard league scoring formats where quarterbacks are rewarded with 4-points per passing touchdown.

Quarterback Outlook Week 11

Jacoby Brissett (QB14) missed Week 10 with a sprained MCL and the Colts immediately felt the negative repercussions of not having their starting quarterback at the helm of their offense, as replacement Brian Hoyer tossed three picks in a loss to the Dolphins.

It’s important to note that Brissett was a game-time decision in Week 10, and was able to get in some limited practice leading into the game. Those are both positive signs that he should be able to go in Week 11. If Brissett is active, however, his fantasy value remains somewhat bleak as he will face off against a Jaguars defense that has forced six interceptions over their past three games.

While we knew Brissett’s playing status was up in the air all week leading up to the game, Matthew Stafford (QB16) being inactive was a shock to the majority of fantasy owners. Stafford is dealing with a fracture in his back, and while he has a chance to return this week, he also could just as well miss multiple games from this point on.

If Stafford, the sixth-highest scoring fantasy player at his position this season, is held out for Week 11, it will once again be Jeff Driskel at the helm of the Lions offense. Driskel was adequate in his first start of 2019, however, a matchup with a Dallas Cowboys team that has surrendered an average of just 207 passing yards over the past three weeks leaves much to be desired for his fantasy outlook.

Nick Foles (QB19) will make his first start for the Jaguars since breaking his collarbone back in Week 1. The former Super Bowl MVP is not gifted with the most welcoming of matchups in his return to the Jags lineup. Indianapolis has allowed an average of just 178 passing yards, and a total of one passing touchdown over their last three games.

Week 11 Fantasy Rankings: Quarterbacks

  • Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
# Quarterbacks TEAM Opp.

1

 Lamar Jackson BAL

vs. HOU

2

 Patrick Mahomes KC

@ LAC

3

 Dak Prescott DAL

@ DET

4

 Deshaun Watson HOU

@ BAL

5

 Josh Allen BUF

@ MIA

6

 Drew Brees NO

@ TB

7

 Jimmy Garoppolo SF

vs. ARI

8

 Tom Brady NE

@ PHI

9

 Matt Ryan ATL

@ CAR

10

 Philip Rivers LAC

vs. KC

11

 Jameis Winston TB

vs. NO

12

 Carson Wentz PHI

vs. NE

13

 Derek Carr OAK

vs. CIN

14

 Jacoby Brissett IND INJ

vs. JAC

15

 Kyler Murray ARI

@ SF

16

 Matt Stafford DET INJ

vs. DAL

17

 Kyle Allen CAR

vs. ATL

18

 Sam Darnold NYJ

@ WAS

19

 Nick Foles JAC

@ IND

20

 Kirk Cousins MIN

vs. DEN

21

 Baker Mayfield CLE

vs. PIT

22

 Jared Goff LAR

vs. CHI

23

 Ryan Finley CIN

@ OAK

24

 Dwayne Haskins WAS

vs. NYJ

25

 Mason Rudolph PIT

@ CLE

26

 Mitchell Trubisky CHI

@ LAR

27

 Jeff Driskel DET INJ

vs. DAL

28

 Ryan Fitzpatrick MIA

vs. BUF

29

 Brandon Allen DEN

@ MIN

30

 Brian Hoyer IND

vs. JAC

31

 Gardner Minshew JAC

@ IND

32

 Drew Lock DEN

@ MIN

33

 Chad Kelly IND

vs. JAC

34

 Josh Rosen MIA

vs. BUF

35

 Chase Daniels CHI

@ LAR

36

 Matt Moore KC

@ LAC

37

 Andy Dalton CIN

@ OAK
