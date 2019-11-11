Fantasy Football Week 11 QB Rankings: Fallout From Jacoby Brissett & Matthew Stafford Injury

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings for Week 11 of the 2019 NFL regular season. This week we get back a plethora of talented signal-callers from their byes, most notably Tom Brady and Deshaun Watson. The latter of which will face off against Lamar Jackson in a showdown of two fantasy elites.

Reminder: These rankings are based on standard league scoring formats where quarterbacks are rewarded with 4-points per passing touchdown.

Quarterback Outlook Week 11

Jacoby Brissett (QB14) missed Week 10 with a sprained MCL and the Colts immediately felt the negative repercussions of not having their starting quarterback at the helm of their offense, as replacement Brian Hoyer tossed three picks in a loss to the Dolphins.

It’s important to note that Brissett was a game-time decision in Week 10, and was able to get in some limited practice leading into the game. Those are both positive signs that he should be able to go in Week 11. If Brissett is active, however, his fantasy value remains somewhat bleak as he will face off against a Jaguars defense that has forced six interceptions over their past three games.

While we knew Brissett’s playing status was up in the air all week leading up to the game, Matthew Stafford (QB16) being inactive was a shock to the majority of fantasy owners. Stafford is dealing with a fracture in his back, and while he has a chance to return this week, he also could just as well miss multiple games from this point on.

Lions’ QB Matthew Stafford has fractured bones in his back, per sources. He now is considered week to week with an injury that one source said could sideline him for "this week or 3 weeks."https://t.co/FBCAluC6Rp — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 10, 2019

If Stafford, the sixth-highest scoring fantasy player at his position this season, is held out for Week 11, it will once again be Jeff Driskel at the helm of the Lions offense. Driskel was adequate in his first start of 2019, however, a matchup with a Dallas Cowboys team that has surrendered an average of just 207 passing yards over the past three weeks leaves much to be desired for his fantasy outlook.

Nick Foles (QB19) will make his first start for the Jaguars since breaking his collarbone back in Week 1. The former Super Bowl MVP is not gifted with the most welcoming of matchups in his return to the Jags lineup. Indianapolis has allowed an average of just 178 passing yards, and a total of one passing touchdown over their last three games.

Week 11 Fantasy Rankings: Quarterbacks

Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough

# Quarterbacks TEAM Opp. 1 Lamar Jackson BAL vs. HOU 2 Patrick Mahomes KC @ LAC 3 Dak Prescott DAL @ DET 4 Deshaun Watson HOU @ BAL 5 Josh Allen BUF @ MIA 6 Drew Brees NO @ TB 7 Jimmy Garoppolo SF vs. ARI 8 Tom Brady NE @ PHI 9 Matt Ryan ATL @ CAR 10 Philip Rivers LAC vs. KC 11 Jameis Winston TB vs. NO 12 Carson Wentz PHI vs. NE 13 Derek Carr OAK vs. CIN 14 Jacoby Brissett IND INJ vs. JAC 15 Kyler Murray ARI @ SF 16 Matt Stafford DET INJ vs. DAL 17 Kyle Allen CAR vs. ATL 18 Sam Darnold NYJ @ WAS 19 Nick Foles JAC @ IND 20 Kirk Cousins MIN vs. DEN 21 Baker Mayfield CLE vs. PIT 22 Jared Goff LAR vs. CHI 23 Ryan Finley CIN @ OAK 24 Dwayne Haskins WAS vs. NYJ 25 Mason Rudolph PIT @ CLE 26 Mitchell Trubisky CHI @ LAR 27 Jeff Driskel DET INJ vs. DAL 28 Ryan Fitzpatrick MIA vs. BUF 29 Brandon Allen DEN @ MIN 30 Brian Hoyer IND vs. JAC 31 Gardner Minshew JAC @ IND 32 Drew Lock DEN @ MIN 33 Chad Kelly IND vs. JAC 34 Josh Rosen MIA vs. BUF 35 Chase Daniels CHI @ LAR 36 Matt Moore KC @ LAC 37 Andy Dalton CIN @ OAK