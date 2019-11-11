Former Lions Wide Receiver Charles Rogers Passes Away

The Detroit Lions have lost a former member of their family with the passing of wideout Charles Rogers.

Rogers, 38, passed away overnight according to reports. Ultimately, there is little currently known about the circumstances of his passing, but the news was confirmed by plenty of his former Michigan State University teammates, who were posting tributes on social media about their friend.

Additionally, former NFL wideout Chad Johnson also posted a tribute to Rogers on his Twitter account.

Since his playing days had ended, Rogers had apparently been living in Florida making a modest living according to a recent Lansing State Journal piece by Cody Tucker. For a short time a few years ago, he had joined Twitter, but then jumped off the social media site and looked as if he was happier remaining anonymous.

Those who watched him play for a time will never forget the type of catches he was routinely able to reel in, however.

Charles Rogers’ Michigan State Career

After playing at Saginaw High School in Michigan, Rogers took his talents to Michigan State where he was one of the most electric wideouts in college football during the brief time he was there. In just two seasons with the Spartans, Rogers piled up 2,821 yards and 27 touchdowns. He won the Biletnikoff Award as the top wideout in college football in 2002 and was also a consensus All-American for the team the same year.

More than that, Rogers was a human highlight reel while playing with the Spartans. Perhaps his most amazing catch came in 2002 against Notre Dame, when he made an impossible looking snag in the back of the end zone just barely getting one foot down. In 2001, Rogers outran nearly the entire Irish team en-route to a stunning Michigan State win.

Charles Rogers TD vs. ND2001 MSU @ ND 2006-09-13T00:47:26.000Z

For a time, it seemed as if Rogers was one of the biggest can’t miss prospects in football. Size and speed, excellent hands and an ability to make any catch needed on the field. It was the total package, and his star exiting East Lansing looked bright.

Charles Rogers in the NFL

Following his career at Michigan State, Rogers went on to the NFL and was the No. 2 pick of the Lions in the 2003 NFL Draft. His career started with a bang, as he hauled in two touchdowns in his first game against the Arizona Cardinals. After that, though, injuries piled up as did off the field problems. Rogers became addicted to painkillers and had trouble with marijuana. He was out of the league seemingly as fast as he was in it. Sadly, he was known more for interviews he gave explaining his drug use than his actual play.

Rogers would finish with 440 yards receiving and 4 touchdowns in just three seasons in the NFL. It was a stunning fall for a player who looked like the next big thing. Sadly, for Rogers, injuries and personal problems had prevented him from truthfully taking off for his hometown team and making an impact.

Rogers will remain one of the most decorated football players to ever pass through Michigan State, and his legend will live on for all who watched him play there, and for a brief time, in the NFL as well.

READ NEXT: Takeaways From Lions Loss Against Bears