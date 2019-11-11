Fantasy Football Week 11 WR Rankings: Can Cooper Kupp Bounce Back After Goose Egg?

Fantasy Football Week 11 WR Rankings: Can Cooper Kupp Bounce Back After Goose Egg?

Getty Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings for Week 11 of the 2019 NFL regular season. This week we examine whether or not Cooper Kupp can bounce back after a dreadful showing in Week 10. While a budding pass-catcher in Arizona throws his hat into the WR1 ring after a monster performance this past week.

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

* If you’re looking for more information on how to best set your lineup this coming week check out our Week 11 WR Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em – Available Wednesday, 7am EST.

Wide Receiver Outlook Week 11

Cooper Kupp’s (WR9) Week 10 statistical output left fantasy owners fuming. While the majority of the blame falls on Jared Goff’s inconsistent play of late, it is worth noting that many of Kupp’s owners may have had their Kupp blinders on over the past month due to a 220-yard outing a few games back. That’s because, excluding that stellar showing in Week 8, Kupp has totaled 50 yards receiving or fewer in every contest since Week 5.

Kupp doesn’t have any favors coming his way in Week 11, as he’s set to face off with a Chicago Bears defense who surrender the third-fewest fantasy points to the wideout position this season. Chicago did, however, allow their first touchdown to a receiver since all the way back in Week 3, which could be looked at as a positive or negative depending on how you choose to approach it.

While Kupp put up a goose egg this past weekend, Arizona Cardinals wideout Christian Kirk (WR33) had quite the polar opposite of performances. Kirk finished Week 10 as the leading point-getter at his position with an eye-popping 37.8 fantasy points.

With that being said, the new number one target in Arizona is presented with a horrendous matchup this coming week, one that should cause Kirk’s owners to temper their expectations. San Francisco has allowed opposing wide receivers to average just 51.4 receiving yards against them since returning from their Week 4 bye. Kirk hauled in a meager two receptions for eight receiving yards against the ‘9ers just two weeks ago.

Week 11 Fantasy Rankings: Wide Receivers

  • Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
# Wide Receivers TEAM Opp.

1

 Michael Thomas NO

@ TB

2

 Amari Cooper DAL

@ DET

3

 Julio Jones ATL

@ CAR

4

 DeAndre Hopkins HOU

@ BAL

5

 Tyreek Hill KC

@ LAC

6

 Mike Evans TB

vs. NO

7

 Chris Godwin TB

vs. NO

8

 Julian Edelman NE

@ PHI

9

 Cooper Kupp LAR

vs. CHI

10

 DJ Chark JAC

@ IND

11

 Adam Thielen MIN INJ

vs. DEN

12

 Courtland Sutton DEN

@ MIN

13

 JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT

@ CLE

14

 Stefon Diggs MIN

vs. DEN

15

 Jamison Crowder NYJ

@ WAS

16

 John Brown BUF

@ MIA

17

 Odell Beckham Jr. CLE

vs. PIT

18

 Mohamed Sanu NE

@ PHI

19

 DJ Moore CAR

vs. ATL

20

 Kenny Golladay DET

vs. DAL

21

 Will Fuller HOU INJ

@ BAL

22

 Emmanuel Sanders SF

vs. ARI

23

 Calvin Ridley ATL

@ CAR

24

 Keenan Allen LAC

vs. KC

25

 Tyler Boyd CIN INJ

@ OAK

26

 Curtis Samuel CAR

vs. ATL

27

 Alshon Jeffery PHI

vs. NE

28

 Marquise Brown BAL

vs. HOU

29

 Terry McLaurin WAS

vs. NYJ

30

 Jarvis Landry CLE

vs. PIT

31

 Allen Robinson CHI

@ LAR

32

 Kenny Stills HOU

@ BAL

33

 Christian Kirk ARI

@ SF

34

 Brandin Cooks LAR INJ

vs. CHI

35

 Auden Tate CIN

@ OAK

36

 Marvin Jones DET

vs. DAL

37

 Phillip Dorsett NE

@ PHI

38

 Robert Woods LAR

vs. CHI

39

 Michael Gallup DAL

@ DET

40

 Tyrell WilliamsOAK

vs. CIN

41

 Cole Beasley BUF

@ MIA

42

 Zach Pascal IND

vs. JAC

43

 Hunter Renfrow OAK

vs. CIN

44

 Rashard Higgins CLE

vs. PIT

45

 Larry Fitzgerald ARI

@ SF

46

 Dede Westbrook JAC

@ IND

47

 Keke Coutee HOU

@ BAL

48

 Danny Amendola DET

vs. DAL

49

 Josh Reynolds LAR

vs. CHI

50

 Chris Conley JAC

@ IND

51

 Jordan Matthews PHI

vs. NE

52

 Demaryius Thomas NYJ

@ WAS

53

 DeVante Parker MIA

vs. BUF

54

 Mecole Hardman KC

@ LAC

55

 Taylor Gabriel CHI

@ LAR

56

 Randall Cobb DAL

@ DET

57

 Nelson Agholor PHI

vs. NE

58

 Tedd Ginn Jr. NO

@ TB

59

 Alex Erickson CIN

@ OAK

60

 Andy Isabella ARI

@ SF

61

 Robby Anderson NYJ

@ WAS

62

 Sammy Watkins KC

@ LAC

63

 Mike Williams LAC

vs. KC

64

 Diontae Johnson PIT

@ CLE

65

 Russell Gage ATL

@ CAR

66

 James Washington PIT

@ CLE

67

 Deebo Samuel SF

vs. ARI

68

 Anthony Miller CHI

@ LAR

69

 Tavon Austin DAL

@ DET

70

 Willie Snead BAL

vs. HOU

71

 Demarcus Robinson KC

@ LAC

72

 Trey Quinn WAS

vs. NYJ

73

 Miles Boykin BAL

vs. HOU

74

 Paul Richardson WAS

vs. NYJ

75

 Damiere Byrd ARI

@ SF

76

 Dante Pettis SF

vs. ARI

77

 Duke Williams BUF

@ MIA
