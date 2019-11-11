Fantasy Football Week 11 WR Rankings: Can Cooper Kupp Bounce Back After Goose Egg?

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings for Week 11 of the 2019 NFL regular season. This week we examine whether or not Cooper Kupp can bounce back after a dreadful showing in Week 10. While a budding pass-catcher in Arizona throws his hat into the WR1 ring after a monster performance this past week.
Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.
* If you’re looking for more information on how to best set your lineup this coming week check out our Week 11 WR Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em – Available Wednesday, 7am EST.
Wide Receiver Outlook Week 11
Cooper Kupp’s (WR9) Week 10 statistical output left fantasy owners fuming. While the majority of the blame falls on Jared Goff’s inconsistent play of late, it is worth noting that many of Kupp’s owners may have had their Kupp blinders on over the past month due to a 220-yard outing a few games back. That’s because, excluding that stellar showing in Week 8, Kupp has totaled 50 yards receiving or fewer in every contest since Week 5.
Kupp doesn’t have any favors coming his way in Week 11, as he’s set to face off with a Chicago Bears defense who surrender the third-fewest fantasy points to the wideout position this season. Chicago did, however, allow their first touchdown to a receiver since all the way back in Week 3, which could be looked at as a positive or negative depending on how you choose to approach it.
While Kupp put up a goose egg this past weekend, Arizona Cardinals wideout Christian Kirk (WR33) had quite the polar opposite of performances. Kirk finished Week 10 as the leading point-getter at his position with an eye-popping 37.8 fantasy points.
With that being said, the new number one target in Arizona is presented with a horrendous matchup this coming week, one that should cause Kirk’s owners to temper their expectations. San Francisco has allowed opposing wide receivers to average just 51.4 receiving yards against them since returning from their Week 4 bye. Kirk hauled in a meager two receptions for eight receiving yards against the ‘9ers just two weeks ago.
Week 11 Fantasy Rankings: Wide Receivers
-
- Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
|#
|Wide Receivers TEAM
|Opp.
|
1
|Michael Thomas NO
|
@ TB
|
2
|Amari Cooper DAL
|
@ DET
|
3
|Julio Jones ATL
|
@ CAR
|
4
|DeAndre Hopkins HOU
|
@ BAL
|
5
|Tyreek Hill KC
|
@ LAC
|
6
|Mike Evans TB
|
vs. NO
|
7
|Chris Godwin TB
|
vs. NO
|
8
|Julian Edelman NE
|
@ PHI
|
9
|Cooper Kupp LAR
|
vs. CHI
|
10
|DJ Chark JAC
|
@ IND
|
11
|Adam Thielen MIN INJ
|
vs. DEN
|
12
|Courtland Sutton DEN
|
@ MIN
|
13
|JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT
|
@ CLE
|
14
|Stefon Diggs MIN
|
vs. DEN
|
15
|Jamison Crowder NYJ
|
@ WAS
|
16
|John Brown BUF
|
@ MIA
|
17
|Odell Beckham Jr. CLE
|
vs. PIT
|
18
|Mohamed Sanu NE
|
@ PHI
|
19
|DJ Moore CAR
|
vs. ATL
|
20
|Kenny Golladay DET
|
vs. DAL
|
21
|Will Fuller HOU INJ
|
@ BAL
|
22
|Emmanuel Sanders SF
|
vs. ARI
|
23
|Calvin Ridley ATL
|
@ CAR
|
24
|Keenan Allen LAC
|
vs. KC
|
25
|Tyler Boyd CIN INJ
|
@ OAK
|
26
|Curtis Samuel CAR
|
vs. ATL
|
27
|Alshon Jeffery PHI
|
vs. NE
|
28
|Marquise Brown BAL
|
vs. HOU
|
29
|Terry McLaurin WAS
|
vs. NYJ
|
30
|Jarvis Landry CLE
|
vs. PIT
|
31
|Allen Robinson CHI
|
@ LAR
|
32
|Kenny Stills HOU
|
@ BAL
|
33
|Christian Kirk ARI
|
@ SF
|
34
|Brandin Cooks LAR INJ
|
vs. CHI
|
35
|Auden Tate CIN
|
@ OAK
|
36
|Marvin Jones DET
|
vs. DAL
|
37
|Phillip Dorsett NE
|
@ PHI
|
38
|Robert Woods LAR
|
vs. CHI
|
39
|Michael Gallup DAL
|
@ DET
|
40
|Tyrell WilliamsOAK
|
vs. CIN
|
41
|Cole Beasley BUF
|
@ MIA
|
42
|Zach Pascal IND
|
vs. JAC
|
43
|Hunter Renfrow OAK
|
vs. CIN
|
44
|Rashard Higgins CLE
|
vs. PIT
|
45
|Larry Fitzgerald ARI
|
@ SF
|
46
|Dede Westbrook JAC
|
@ IND
|
47
|Keke Coutee HOU
|
@ BAL
|
48
|Danny Amendola DET
|
vs. DAL
|
49
|Josh Reynolds LAR
|
vs. CHI
|
50
|Chris Conley JAC
|
@ IND
|
51
|Jordan Matthews PHI
|
vs. NE
|
52
|Demaryius Thomas NYJ
|
@ WAS
|
53
|DeVante Parker MIA
|
vs. BUF
|
54
|Mecole Hardman KC
|
@ LAC
|
55
|Taylor Gabriel CHI
|
@ LAR
|
56
|Randall Cobb DAL
|
@ DET
|
57
|Nelson Agholor PHI
|
vs. NE
|
58
|Tedd Ginn Jr. NO
|
@ TB
|
59
|Alex Erickson CIN
|
@ OAK
|
60
|Andy Isabella ARI
|
@ SF
|
61
|Robby Anderson NYJ
|
@ WAS
|
62
|Sammy Watkins KC
|
@ LAC
|
63
|Mike Williams LAC
|
vs. KC
|
64
|Diontae Johnson PIT
|
@ CLE
|
65
|Russell Gage ATL
|
@ CAR
|
66
|James Washington PIT
|
@ CLE
|
67
|Deebo Samuel SF
|
vs. ARI
|
68
|Anthony Miller CHI
|
@ LAR
|
69
|Tavon Austin DAL
|
@ DET
|
70
|Willie Snead BAL
|
vs. HOU
|
71
|Demarcus Robinson KC
|
@ LAC
|
72
|Trey Quinn WAS
|
vs. NYJ
|
73
|Miles Boykin BAL
|
vs. HOU
|
74
|Paul Richardson WAS
|
vs. NYJ
|
75
|Damiere Byrd ARI
|
@ SF
|
76
|Dante Pettis SF
|
vs. ARI
|
77
|Duke Williams BUF
|
@ MIA
-
