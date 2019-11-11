Fantasy Football Week 11 WR Rankings: Can Cooper Kupp Bounce Back After Goose Egg?

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings for Week 11 of the 2019 NFL regular season. This week we examine whether or not Cooper Kupp can bounce back after a dreadful showing in Week 10. While a budding pass-catcher in Arizona throws his hat into the WR1 ring after a monster performance this past week.

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Wide Receiver Outlook Week 11

Cooper Kupp’s (WR9) Week 10 statistical output left fantasy owners fuming. While the majority of the blame falls on Jared Goff’s inconsistent play of late, it is worth noting that many of Kupp’s owners may have had their Kupp blinders on over the past month due to a 220-yard outing a few games back. That’s because, excluding that stellar showing in Week 8, Kupp has totaled 50 yards receiving or fewer in every contest since Week 5.

Kupp doesn’t have any favors coming his way in Week 11, as he’s set to face off with a Chicago Bears defense who surrender the third-fewest fantasy points to the wideout position this season. Chicago did, however, allow their first touchdown to a receiver since all the way back in Week 3, which could be looked at as a positive or negative depending on how you choose to approach it.

While Kupp put up a goose egg this past weekend, Arizona Cardinals wideout Christian Kirk (WR33) had quite the polar opposite of performances. Kirk finished Week 10 as the leading point-getter at his position with an eye-popping 37.8 fantasy points.

With that being said, the new number one target in Arizona is presented with a horrendous matchup this coming week, one that should cause Kirk’s owners to temper their expectations. San Francisco has allowed opposing wide receivers to average just 51.4 receiving yards against them since returning from their Week 4 bye. Kirk hauled in a meager two receptions for eight receiving yards against the ‘9ers just two weeks ago.

Week 11 Fantasy Rankings: Wide Receivers

Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough

# Wide Receivers TEAM Opp. 1 Michael Thomas NO @ TB 2 Amari Cooper DAL @ DET 3 Julio Jones ATL @ CAR 4 DeAndre Hopkins HOU @ BAL 5 Tyreek Hill KC @ LAC 6 Mike Evans TB vs. NO 7 Chris Godwin TB vs. NO 8 Julian Edelman NE @ PHI 9 Cooper Kupp LAR vs. CHI 10 DJ Chark JAC @ IND 11 Adam Thielen MIN INJ vs. DEN 12 Courtland Sutton DEN @ MIN 13 JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT @ CLE 14 Stefon Diggs MIN vs. DEN 15 Jamison Crowder NYJ @ WAS 16 John Brown BUF @ MIA 17 Odell Beckham Jr. CLE vs. PIT 18 Mohamed Sanu NE @ PHI 19 DJ Moore CAR vs. ATL 20 Kenny Golladay DET vs. DAL 21 Will Fuller HOU INJ @ BAL 22 Emmanuel Sanders SF vs. ARI 23 Calvin Ridley ATL @ CAR 24 Keenan Allen LAC vs. KC 25 Tyler Boyd CIN INJ @ OAK 26 Curtis Samuel CAR vs. ATL 27 Alshon Jeffery PHI vs. NE 28 Marquise Brown BAL vs. HOU 29 Terry McLaurin WAS vs. NYJ 30 Jarvis Landry CLE vs. PIT 31 Allen Robinson CHI @ LAR 32 Kenny Stills HOU @ BAL 33 Christian Kirk ARI @ SF 34 Brandin Cooks LAR INJ vs. CHI 35 Auden Tate CIN @ OAK 36 Marvin Jones DET vs. DAL 37 Phillip Dorsett NE @ PHI 38 Robert Woods LAR vs. CHI 39 Michael Gallup DAL @ DET 40 Tyrell Williams OAK vs. CIN 41 Cole Beasley BUF @ MIA 42 Zach Pascal IND vs. JAC 43 Hunter Renfrow OAK vs. CIN 44 Rashard Higgins CLE vs. PIT 45 Larry Fitzgerald ARI @ SF 46 Dede Westbrook JAC @ IND 47 Keke Coutee HOU @ BAL 48 Danny Amendola DET vs. DAL 49 Josh Reynolds LAR vs. CHI 50 Chris Conley JAC @ IND 51 Jordan Matthews PHI vs. NE 52 Demaryius Thomas NYJ @ WAS 53 DeVante Parker MIA vs. BUF 54 Mecole Hardman KC @ LAC 55 Taylor Gabriel CHI @ LAR 56 Randall Cobb DAL @ DET 57 Nelson Agholor PHI vs. NE 58 Tedd Ginn Jr. NO @ TB 59 Alex Erickson CIN @ OAK 60 Andy Isabella ARI @ SF 61 Robby Anderson NYJ @ WAS 62 Sammy Watkins KC @ LAC 63 Mike Williams LAC vs. KC 64 Diontae Johnson PIT @ CLE 65 Russell Gage ATL @ CAR 66 James Washington PIT @ CLE 67 Deebo Samuel SF vs. ARI 68 Anthony Miller CHI @ LAR 69 Tavon Austin DAL @ DET 70 Willie Snead BAL vs. HOU 71 Demarcus Robinson KC @ LAC 72 Trey Quinn WAS vs. NYJ 73 Miles Boykin BAL vs. HOU 74 Paul Richardson WAS vs. NYJ 75 Damiere Byrd ARI @ SF 76 Dante Pettis SF vs. ARI 77 Duke Williams BUF @ MIA