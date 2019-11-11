Fantasy Football Week 11 RB Rankings: Brian Hill Rises Amid Devonta Freeman Injury

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings for Week 11 of the 2019 NFL regular season. This week we lose the services of the highest-scoring player at the position from a week ago in Derrick Henry, along with bonafide RB1s Chris Carson and Saquon Barkley to bye weeks. Although, the bye may have saved the latter from missing game time this week as Barkley is dealing with a number of injuries.
Speaking of injuries, Devonta Freeman’s foot sprain could open the door for a new viable fantasy option out of Atlanta.
Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.
* If you’re looking for more information on how to best set your lineup this coming week check out our Week 11 RB Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em – Available Wednesday, 7am EST.
Follow the Heavy on Fantasy & Betting for all the latest betting news, odds, and picks
Running Back Outlook Week 11
Devonta Freeman (RB16) has been the bell cow back in Atlanta for 2019. Yet, despite his abundance of touches this season, he’s averaged just 41.6 rushing yards per game, tied for the fourth-worst total in the NFL. His backup Brian Hill (RB22) on the other hand, has been fairly efficient of late, averaging 6.4 yards per carry over the past two weeks.
Hill, who is coming off a 21-touch game in Week 10, could end up being the featured back this Sunday for the Falcons. Freeman is questionable as he works his way back from a foot sprain. The former Wyoming Cowboy has scored touchdowns in back-to-back games and finished last week as the 12th-highest scoring fantasy player at his position.
Week 11’s matchup bodes well for whoever ends up being the featured back for the Falcons. Since the Carolina Panthers Week 7 bye, opposing starting running backs have average a whopping 30.0 fantasy points against them.
Week 11 Fantasy Rankings: Running Back
- [QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | Flex | DEF | Ks]
-
*Pos. Rankings are in the midst of creation and will be posted ASAP
- Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
|#
|Running Backs TEAM
|Opp.
|
1
|Christian McCaffrey CAR
|
vs. ATL
|
2
|Dalvin Cook MIN
|
vs. DEN
|
3
|Ezekiel Elliott DAL
|
@ DET
|
4
|Josh Jacobs OAK
|
vs. CIN
|
5
|Leonard Fournette JAC
|
@ IND
|
6
|Alvin Kamara NO
|
@ TB
|
7
|Melvin Gordon LAC
|
vs. KC
|
8
|James Conner PIT INJ
|
@ CLE
|
9
|Le’Veon Bell NYJ
|
@ WAS
|
10
|Marlon Mack IND
|
vs. JAC
|
11
|Todd Gurley LAR
|
vs. CHI
|
12
|Joe Mixon CIN
|
@ OAK
|
13
|Mark Ingram BAL
|
vs. HOU
|
14
|Nick Chubb CLE
|
vs. PIT
|
15
|Tevin Coleman SF
|
vs. ARI
|
16
|Devonta Freeman ATL INJ
|
@ CAR
|
17
|Devin Singletary BUF
|
@ MIA
|
18
|James White NE
|
@ PHI
|
19
|David Johnson ARI
|
@ SF
|
20
|Phillip Lindsay DEN
|
@ MIN
|
21
|David Montgomery CHI
|
@ LAR
|
22
|Brian Hill ATL
|
@ CAR
|
23
|Jordan Howard PHI
|
vs. NE
|
24
|Ronald Jones TB
|
vs. NO
|
25
|Austin Ekeler LAC
|
vs. KC
|
26
|Kareem Hunt CLE
|
vs. PIT
|
27
|Adrian Peterson WAS
|
vs. NYJ
|
28
|Damien Williams KC
|
@ LAC
|
29
|Sony Michel NE
|
@ PHI
|
30
|Carlos Hyde HOU
|
@ BAL
|
31
|Royce Freeman DEN
|
@ MIN
|
32
|Tarik Cohen CHI
|
@ LAR
|
33
|JD Mckissic DET
|
vs. DAL
|
34
|Nyheim Hines IND
|
vs. JAC
|
35
|Duke Johnson HOU
|
@ BAL
|
36
|Miles Sanders PHI
|
vs. NE
|
37
|Frank Gore BUF
|
@ MIA
|
38
|Jaylen Samuels PIT
|
@ CLE
|
39
|LeSean McCoy KC
|
@ LAC
|
40
|Kenyan Drake ARI
|
@ SF
|
41
|Kallen Ballage MIA
|
vs. BUF
|
42
|Latavius Murray NO
|
@ TB
|
43
|Rex Burkhead NE
|
@ PHI
|
44
|Peyton Barber TB
|
vs. NO
|
45
|Matt Breida SF
|
vs. ARI
|
46
|Derrius Guice WAS INJ
|
vs. NYJ
|
47
|Jalen Richard OAK
|
vs. CIN
|
48
|Darrell Henderson LAR
|
vs. CHI
|
49
|Paul Perkins DET
|
vs. DAL
|
50
|Chris Thompson WAS INJ
|
vs. NYJ
|
51
|Gio Bernard CIN
|
@ OAK
|
52
|Patrick Laird MIA
|
vs. BUF
|
53
|Alexander Mattison MIN
|
vs. DEN
|
54
|Trey Edmunds PIT
|
@ CLE
|
55
|Wendell Smallwood WAS
|
vs. NYJ
|
56
|Chase Edmonds ARI INJ
|
@ SF
|
57
|Justice Hill BAL
|
vs. HOU
|
58
|Tony Pollard DAL
|
@ DET
|
59
|Darrell Williams KC
|
@ LAC
|
60
|Raheem Mostert SF
|
vs. ARI
|
61
|Malcolm Brown LAR
|
vs. CHI
|
62
|Dare Ogunbowale TB
|
vs. NO
|
63
|Jeff Wilson Jr. SF
|
vs. ARI
-
- READ NEXT: Fantasy: QB Rankings Week 11