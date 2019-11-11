Fantasy Football Week 11 RB Rankings: Brian Hill Rises Amid Devonta Freeman Injury

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings for Week 11 of the 2019 NFL regular season. This week we lose the services of the highest-scoring player at the position from a week ago in Derrick Henry, along with bonafide RB1s Chris Carson and Saquon Barkley to bye weeks. Although, the bye may have saved the latter from missing game time this week as Barkley is dealing with a number of injuries.

Speaking of injuries, Devonta Freeman’s foot sprain could open the door for a new viable fantasy option out of Atlanta.

Running Back Outlook Week 11

Devonta Freeman (RB16) has been the bell cow back in Atlanta for 2019. Yet, despite his abundance of touches this season, he’s averaged just 41.6 rushing yards per game, tied for the fourth-worst total in the NFL. His backup Brian Hill (RB22) on the other hand, has been fairly efficient of late, averaging 6.4 yards per carry over the past two weeks.

Hill, who is coming off a 21-touch game in Week 10, could end up being the featured back this Sunday for the Falcons. Freeman is questionable as he works his way back from a foot sprain. The former Wyoming Cowboy has scored touchdowns in back-to-back games and finished last week as the 12th-highest scoring fantasy player at his position.

Week 11’s matchup bodes well for whoever ends up being the featured back for the Falcons. Since the Carolina Panthers Week 7 bye, opposing starting running backs have average a whopping 30.0 fantasy points against them.

Week 11 Fantasy Rankings: Running Back

# Running Backs TEAM Opp. 1 Christian McCaffrey CAR vs. ATL 2 Dalvin Cook MIN vs. DEN 3 Ezekiel Elliott DAL @ DET 4 Josh Jacobs OAK vs. CIN 5 Leonard Fournette JAC @ IND 6 Alvin Kamara NO @ TB 7 Melvin Gordon LAC vs. KC 8 James Conner PIT INJ @ CLE 9 Le’Veon Bell NYJ @ WAS 10 Marlon Mack IND vs. JAC 11 Todd Gurley LAR vs. CHI 12 Joe Mixon CIN @ OAK 13 Mark Ingram BAL vs. HOU 14 Nick Chubb CLE vs. PIT 15 Tevin Coleman SF vs. ARI 16 Devonta Freeman ATL INJ @ CAR 17 Devin Singletary BUF @ MIA 18 James White NE @ PHI 19 David Johnson ARI @ SF 20 Phillip Lindsay DEN @ MIN 21 David Montgomery CHI @ LAR 22 Brian Hill ATL @ CAR 23 Jordan Howard PHI vs. NE 24 Ronald Jones TB vs. NO 25 Austin Ekeler LAC vs. KC 26 Kareem Hunt CLE vs. PIT 27 Adrian Peterson WAS vs. NYJ 28 Damien Williams KC @ LAC 29 Sony Michel NE @ PHI 30 Carlos Hyde HOU @ BAL 31 Royce Freeman DEN @ MIN 32 Tarik Cohen CHI @ LAR 33 JD Mckissic DET vs. DAL 34 Nyheim Hines IND vs. JAC 35 Duke Johnson HOU @ BAL 36 Miles Sanders PHI vs. NE 37 Frank Gore BUF @ MIA 38 Jaylen Samuels PIT @ CLE 39 LeSean McCoy KC @ LAC 40 Kenyan Drake ARI @ SF 41 Kallen Ballage MIA vs. BUF 42 Latavius Murray NO @ TB 43 Rex Burkhead NE @ PHI 44 Peyton Barber TB vs. NO 45 Matt Breida SF vs. ARI 46 Derrius Guice WAS INJ vs. NYJ 47 Jalen Richard OAK vs. CIN 48 Darrell Henderson LAR vs. CHI 49 Paul Perkins DET vs. DAL 50 Chris Thompson WAS INJ vs. NYJ 51 Gio Bernard CIN @ OAK 52 Patrick Laird MIA vs. BUF 53 Alexander Mattison MIN vs. DEN 54 Trey Edmunds PIT @ CLE 55 Wendell Smallwood WAS vs. NYJ 56 Chase Edmonds ARI INJ @ SF 57 Justice Hill BAL vs. HOU 58 Tony Pollard DAL @ DET 59 Darrell Williams KC @ LAC 60 Raheem Mostert SF vs. ARI 61 Malcolm Brown LAR vs. CHI 62 Dare Ogunbowale TB vs. NO 63 Jeff Wilson Jr. SF vs. ARI