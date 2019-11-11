Fantasy Football Week 11 RB Rankings: Brian Hill Rises Amid Devonta Freeman Injury

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings for Week 11 of the 2019 NFL regular season. This week we lose the services of the highest-scoring player at the position from a week ago in Derrick Henry, along with bonafide RB1s Chris Carson and Saquon Barkley to bye weeks. Although, the bye may have saved the latter from missing game time this week as Barkley is dealing with a number of injuries.

Speaking of injuries, Devonta Freeman’s foot sprain could open the door for a new viable fantasy option out of Atlanta.

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Running Back Outlook Week 11

Devonta Freeman (RB16) has been the bell cow back in Atlanta for 2019. Yet, despite his abundance of touches this season, he’s averaged just 41.6 rushing yards per game, tied for the fourth-worst total in the NFL. His backup Brian Hill (RB22) on the other hand, has been fairly efficient of late, averaging 6.4 yards per carry over the past two weeks.

Hill, who is coming off a 21-touch game in Week 10, could end up being the featured back this Sunday for the Falcons. Freeman is questionable as he works his way back from a foot sprain. The former Wyoming Cowboy has scored touchdowns in back-to-back games and finished last week as the 12th-highest scoring fantasy player at his position.

Week 11’s matchup bodes well for whoever ends up being the featured back for the Falcons. Since the Carolina Panthers Week 7 bye, opposing starting running backs have average a whopping 30.0 fantasy points against them.

Week 11 Fantasy Rankings: Running Back

  • Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
# Running Backs TEAM Opp.

1

 Christian McCaffrey CAR

vs. ATL

2

 Dalvin Cook MIN

vs. DEN

3

 Ezekiel Elliott DAL

@ DET

4

 Josh Jacobs OAK

vs. CIN

5

 Leonard Fournette JAC

@ IND

6

 Alvin Kamara NO

@ TB

7

 Melvin Gordon LAC

vs. KC

8

 James Conner PIT INJ

@ CLE

9

 Le’Veon Bell NYJ

@ WAS

10

 Marlon Mack IND

vs. JAC

11

 Todd Gurley LAR

vs. CHI

12

 Joe Mixon CIN

@ OAK

13

 Mark Ingram BAL

vs. HOU

14

 Nick Chubb CLE

vs. PIT

15

 Tevin Coleman SF

vs. ARI

16

 Devonta Freeman ATL INJ

@ CAR

17

 Devin Singletary BUF

@ MIA

18

 James White NE

@ PHI

19

 David Johnson ARI

@ SF

20

 Phillip Lindsay DEN

@ MIN

21

 David Montgomery CHI

@ LAR

22

 Brian Hill ATL

@ CAR

23

 Jordan Howard PHI

vs. NE

24

 Ronald Jones TB

vs. NO

25

 Austin Ekeler LAC

vs. KC

26

 Kareem Hunt CLE

vs. PIT

27

 Adrian Peterson WAS

vs. NYJ

28

 Damien Williams KC

@ LAC

29

 Sony Michel NE

@ PHI

30

 Carlos Hyde HOU

@ BAL

31

 Royce Freeman DEN

@ MIN

32

 Tarik Cohen CHI

@ LAR

33

 JD Mckissic DET

vs. DAL

34

 Nyheim Hines IND

vs. JAC

35

 Duke Johnson HOU

@ BAL

36

 Miles Sanders PHI

vs. NE

37

 Frank Gore BUF

@ MIA

38

 Jaylen Samuels PIT

@ CLE

39

 LeSean McCoy KC

@ LAC

40

 Kenyan Drake ARI

@ SF

41

 Kallen Ballage MIA

vs. BUF

42

 Latavius Murray NO

@ TB

43

 Rex Burkhead NE

@ PHI

44

 Peyton Barber TB

vs. NO

45

 Matt Breida SF

vs. ARI

46

 Derrius Guice WAS INJ

vs. NYJ

47

 Jalen Richard OAK

vs. CIN

48

 Darrell Henderson LAR

vs. CHI

49

 Paul Perkins DET

vs. DAL

50

 Chris Thompson WAS INJ

vs. NYJ

51

 Gio Bernard CIN

@ OAK

52

 Patrick Laird MIA

vs. BUF

53

 Alexander Mattison MIN

vs. DEN

54

 Trey Edmunds PIT

@ CLE

55

 Wendell Smallwood WAS

vs. NYJ

56

 Chase Edmonds ARI INJ

@ SF

57

 Justice Hill BAL

vs. HOU

58

 Tony Pollard DAL

@ DET

59

 Darrell Williams KC

@ LAC

60

 Raheem Mostert SF

vs. ARI

61

 Malcolm Brown LAR

vs. CHI

62

 Dare Ogunbowale TB

vs. NO

63

 Jeff Wilson Jr. SF

vs. ARI
