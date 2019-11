San Francisco 49ers receiver Emmanuel Sanders was forced to leave Monday night’s game against the Seattle Seahawks with a rib injury, according to reports.

In the second quarter, Sanders had his helmet off and could be seen walking to the locker room under his own power. His return is questionable.

Emmanuel Sanders suffered a weird non-contact injury to his rib area on this play. Sanders went to the locker room. #GoNiners pic.twitter.com/kci9SfQrnc — Roto Street Journal (@RotoStJournal) November 12, 2019

