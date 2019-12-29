DraftKings Week 17 Sunday Night Football Showdown: Picks & DFS Lineups

DraftKings NFL $700K Sunday Night Showdown is open for entry now. The contest features a crucial divisional battle between the San Francisco 49ers and the Seattle Seahawks.

The first place prize winner of the Showdown will receive a hefty payout of $200K. Let’s see how to optimize our lineups below.

Rules & Scoring:

Six total players (one captain, five flex players) Captain selection costs 1.5x standard salary Captain scores 1.5x fantasy point values Can choose from any position (QB, RB, WR, TE, K, DST) You can use as many players at the same position as you’d like $50,000 salary cap



Roster Construction

Captain: Russell Wilson $15,000

$15,000 FLEX: George Kittle $10,400

$10,400 FLEX: Deebo Samuel $9,000

$9,000 FLEX: Raheem Mostert $8,800

$8,800 FLEX: Marshawn Lynch $4,200

$4,200 FLEX: David Moore $1,400

Why This Lineup?

Russell Wilson has struggled a bit of late, however, there are not many quarterbacks I’d rather have than him in an essential must-win game. Back in Week 10, Wilson put up nearly 18 fantasy points against the ‘9ers defense. Since that game, San Francisco has gone on to allow an average of 25.8 points to the QB position over five of their next six games.

George Kittle is priced as the highest available player in tonight’s showdown, and rightfully so. Kittle has averaged 22.3 points per game over his last three contests, scoring no fewer than 18.7 in any game over that span. Only the Arizona Cardinals allow more fantasy points to opposing tight ends this season than the Seattle Seahawks.

Deebo Samuel has scored 13+ points in seven of his last nine games. Seattle has surrendered four receiving touchdowns and two 98+ yard receiving performances from the wideout position over their last three games.

While he and Tevin Coleman continue to split snaps, Raheem Mostert has put to bed the idea of a committee in the 49ers backfield due to his production. The former Purdue Boilermaker has now scored a touchdown in five consecutive games. Seattle has allowed two rushing touchdowns in each of their last three games to the RB position.

Do I expect Marshawn Lynch to be in tip-top game shape? No. Do I expect him to carry the entirety of the workload in the Seattle backfield vs. the ‘9ers? Also no. Yet, the Seahawks need to get him ready for the playoffs. Plus, something tells me that this time around Russell Wilson will indeed hand the ball off to Beast Mode when they are in the red zone. The 49ers have surrendered three rushing TDs to opposing RBs over the last two weeks.

With Josh Gordon gone and Malik Turner ruled out, David Moore will serve as the WR3 in Seattle’s offense Sunday night. Since Week 13, San Francisco has allowed three 117+ receiving games and six total receiving touchdowns from the wideout position.

Final Thoughts & Obvious Omissions

There are not too many glaring omissions from tonight’s contest. Jimmy Garoppolo has scored 12.6 fantasy points or fewer in three of his last four games. Emmanuel Sanders has scored single-digit fantasy points in six of his last seven games. While Tyler Lockett has scored 8.3 points or fewer in five of his last six games.

Reminder, tonight’s game kicks off at 8:20 pm ET. Be sure to set your lineups and good luck!

