Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Kickers: Week 17

Welcome to Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Kickers for Week 17 of the NFL season. Our kicker edition features a new face in Dallas making waves in the fantasy football realm.

* Reminder: Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em is intended to present you with the non-obvious choices for your fantasy lineup. We dig deep into player matchups, scoring trends, and other factors to best help you with your fantasy decisions. Be sure to also check out our weekly fantasy football kicker rankings to better gauge where these start-sit options compare to the rest of the options at the position.

Kickers: Start ‘Em

Start of the Week: Wil Lutz at CAR

Lutz has been brilliant for the majority of 2019. Week 17 should prove to be no different. Carolina allows the sixth-most fantasy points to the kicker position this season. The Panthers have allowed 11+ points to kickers in four of their last six games, including 11 to Lutz himself back in Week 12.

Matt Gay vs. ATL

Gay has averaged 9.66 points per game over the last three weeks. Atlanta allows the second-most points to kickers in 2019. Over the last four games, opposing kickers have averaged 11.5 points per game against the Falcons.

Younghoe Koo at TB

Koo has been a bit of a disappointment of late, scoring just six points in each of his past two games. However, much like every tight end shines against the Cardinals, every kicker seems to produce against the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay is the only team in the NFL this year to allow double-digit fantasy points to kickers on a per-game basis.

Sleeper: Kai Forbath vs. WAS

Forbath has been brilliant since joining the Cowboys, averaging 14.5 ppg, the most in the NFL over that span. Washington presents a tough matchup for Forbath in Week 17, as they allow the 15th-fewest fantasy points to kickers this year. However, over Washington’s last three games they’ve surrendered an average of nearly 9.0 points per game to kickers.

Kickers: Sit ‘Em

Sit of the Week: Sam Ficken at BUF

Ficken has scored 12+ points in two of his last three games. The likelihood of him scoring double-digits in Week 17 is highly unlikely. Buffalo allows an average of just 4.0 fantasy points per game to opposing kickers, the lowest in all of football. Only one kicker all season has topped 9.0 fantasy points against the Bills.

Jason Myers vs. SF

Myers put up 9.0 points a week ago and has averaged a respectable 8.5 points over his last four games. However, San Fran allows just 5.71 fantasy points to opposing kickers this season. Seattle’s offense has struggled of late, now with an injury-riddled backfield and a matchup against talented ‘9ers defense, Myers may find it difficult to get into field goal position.

Buyers Beware: Jason Sanders at NE

Sanders has carried many fantasy owners to, or at least close to, a fantasy championship over recent weeks. The Miami placekicker has averaged 13.75 over his last four games. With that said, New England allows just 4.86 fantasy points per game to opposing kickers. Sanders totaled zero fantasy points against the Pats back in Week 2.

