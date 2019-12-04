Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Wide Receivers: Week 14

Welcome to Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em wide receivers for Week 14 of the NFL season. This week’s edition features a plethora of young talents making their cases of being legitamite WR1s for your fantasy squad during the playoffs.

* Reminder: Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em is intended to present you with the non-obvious choices for your fantasy lineup. We dig deep into player matchups, scoring trends, and other factors to best help you with your fantasy decisions. Superstars such as Julio Jones and DeAndre Hopkins will not be found in this column. If you’re looking for players of their caliber check out our weekly fantasy football wide receiver rankings.

WR: Start ‘Em

Start of the Week: Calvin Ridley vs. CAR

Julio Jones or no Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley has been the best Falcons receiver over the past month. Ridley is WR3 in fantasy since Week 10 with an average of 22.5 fantasy points. Over that span, Ridley has averaged more than 106 receiving yards per game. The Panthers have allowed seven 90+ yard receivers over their last eight games.

DJ Moore at ATL

Moore has been brilliant of late, averaging the second-most fantasy points by a wideout since Week 8. He hasn’t seen fewer than nine targets in seven consecutive games, while recording 95+ yards receiving in four of his five most recent outings. The Falcons have allowed four 95+ yard receivers since Week 7, including DJ Moore himself, who racked up 95 yards on eight receptions and 17.5 fantasy points.

DeVante Parker at NYJ

We’ve been telling you for weeks to hop on the DeVante Parker hype-train. Now, after a nearly 35 fantasy point outing a week ago, do you see why? The wideout has scored double-digit fantasy points in nine consecutive games. He’s also seen 10+ targets in four straight weeks. Every receiver since Week 7 who was targeted at least 10 times against the Jets has found their way into the end zone.

Alshon Jeffery vs. NYG

Jeffery is essentially the only above-average receiver Philadelphia has supplied Carson Wentz with this season. This likely explains why he saw an absurd 16 targets in his return to the lineup a week ago. Only the Buccaneers allow more fantasy points to receivers than the Giants do this season. Opposing WR1s have averaged 21.75 fantasy points against the G-Men over the past two weeks.

Sleeper: Jamison Crowder vs. MIA

Crowder has been a bust of late, hauling in a total of four receptions for 26 receiving yards. However, the targets are still there for Crowder (8+ targets in two of his last three games), and for that, I still have faith in his fantasy prospects. Oh, and also due to his matchup with the Dolphins this week. See above for a prime example of what target monsters do to the Dolphins.

WR: Sit ‘Em

Sit of the Week: Marquise Brown at BUF

Brown falls into our Sit ‘Em section for back-to-back weeks. His two-touchdown performance a few Monday nights ago likely clouded the judgment of plenty of fantasy owners heading into last week’s game. However, Brown has surpassed 49 receiving yards just once since Week 2. Lamar Jackson has now passed for fewer than 170 passing yards in consecutive weeks. The Bills allow the third-fewest passing yards in football this season.

Will Fuller vs. DEN

Speaking of back-to-back occupants of this section, Will Fuller is a no-go for Week 14. Arguably the biggest boom-or-bust fantasy option in all of football, Fuller has gone scoreless in all but one game this season, that game just happens to be the one where he scored three. The Broncos allow the seventh-fewest fantasy points to wide receivers this season. An opposing “WR2” has scored just once on the Broncos since Week 9.

Buyers Beware: DJ Chark vs. LAC

Chark has not surpassed 47 receiving yards in two weeks. Yet, owners are likely excited to fire up Chark this week with Gardner Minshew back in the lineup. However, those same owners may be disappointed when Chark continues his recent trend of underperforming into Week 14. Since Week 7, the Chargers have allowed just one receiver to exceed 67 yards receiving, while also surrendering one lone receiving touchdown.

