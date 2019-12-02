Fantasy Football Week 14 QB Rankings: Baker Mayfield Injury Fallout

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings for Week 14 of the 2019 NFL regular season. This week, we examine the repercussions of Baker Mayfield’s lingering thumb injury, and whether we can trust him in our playoff lineups. Plus, did Deshaun Watson show us enough this past Sunday night to jump Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson in the rankings? Let’s take a look.
Reminder: These rankings are based on standard league scoring formats where quarterbacks are rewarded with 4-points per passing touchdown.
Reminder: These rankings are based on standard league scoring formats where quarterbacks are rewarded with 4-points per passing touchdown.
Quarterback Outlook Week 14
Baker Mayfield (QB10) suffered a hand injury on his throwing arm in the Cleveland Browns‘ devastating loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers this past Sunday. Mayfield sustained the injury with just 16 seconds left in the first half. While he missed just two offensive snaps on the day, he returned from halftime with a rather large wrap on his hand.
Mayfield claims the wrap did not impact his play, however, fantasy owners would like to have that as an excuse for the QB’s poor performance in Week 13. Over the two weeks prior to last Sunday, Mayfield ranked as the fifth-highest scoring fantasy quarterback in football with an average of 23.2 points per game. However, Mayfield finished Week 13 as QB30 with just 9.0 fantasy points.
Mayfield’s X-rays for his thumb have come back negative, yet the QB stated the injury feels a “little numb” at the moment. If the Browns signal-caller is indeed available for this week, he’s presented with a more than generous matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. Cini has allowed 20.78 fantasy points or more to six of the past eight quarterbacks they’ve faced off against.
It’s not the exact situation you’d want for your starting quarterback heading into the fantasy playoffs, however if healthy, he’s a viable QB1 for the week.
Deshaun Watson (QB1) showed this past Sunday night, that he’s the type of talent you always roll with, even if presented with a tough matchup. Watson finished Week 13 as the QB2 in fantasy with nearly 28 fantasy points. He managed to accomplish this against a Patriots defense that had allowed an average of just 9.61 points to QBs in their 11 games prior.
Watson appears to have another difficult matchup on deck this week against a Denver Broncos defense that allows the fourth-fewest fantasy points to quarterbacks this season. However, those numbers can be a bit deceiving.
Since returning from their Week 10 bye, the Broncos have allowed seven total touchdowns and an average of 20.15 fantasy points to opposing QBs.
Lock Watson into your lineup now, and don’t look back.
Week 14 Fantasy Rankings: Quarterbacks
- Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
|#
|Quarterbacks TEAM
|Opp.
|
1
|Deshaun Watson HOU
|
vs. DEN
|
2
|Lamar Jackson BAL
|
@ BUF
|
3
|Tom Brady NE
|
vs. KC
|
4
|Patrick Mahomes KC
|
@ NE
|
5
|Aaron Rodgers GB
|
vs. WAS
|
6
|Carson Wentz PHI
|
vs. NYG
|
7
|Russell Wilson SEA
|
@ LAR
|
8
|Ryan Tannehill TEN
|
@ OAK
|
9
|Sam Darnold NYJ
|
vs. MIA
|
10
|Baker Mayfield CLE INJ
|
vs. CIN
|
11
|Drew Brees NO
|
vs. SF
|
12
|Kirk Cousins MIN
|
vs. DET
|
13
|Dak Prescott DAL
|
@ CHI
|
14
|Josh Allen BUF
|
vs. BAL
|
15
|Kyler Murray ARI
|
vs. PIT
|
16
|Jameis Winston TB
|
vs. IND
|
17
|Kyle Allen CAR
|
@ ATL
|
18
|Philip Rivers LAC
|
@ JAC
|
19
|Jared Goff LAR
|
vs. SEA
|
20
|Daniel Jones NYG
|
@ PHI
|
21
|Jacoby Brissett IND
|
@ TB
|
22
|Matt Ryan ATL
|
vs. CAR
|
23
|Andy Dalton CIN
|
@ CLE
|
24
|Derek Carr OAK
|
vs. TEN
|
25
|Nick Foles JAC
|
vs. LAC
|
26
|Drew Lock DEN
|
@ HOU
|
27
|Jimmy Garoppolo SF
|
@ NO
|
28
|Ryan Fitzpatrick MIA
|
@ NYJ
|
29
|Mitchell Trubisky CHI
|
vs. DAL
|
30
|Devlin Hodges PIT
|
@ ARI
|
31
|David Blough DET
|
@ MIN
|
32
|Dwayne Haskins WAS
|
@ GB
|
33
|Gardner Minshew JAC
|
vs. LAC
|
34
|Jeff Driskel DET INJ
|
@ MIN
|
35
|Taysom Hill NO
|
vs. SF
|
36
|Chase Daniels CHI
|
vs. DAL
|
37
|Mason Rudolph PIT
|
@ ARI
|
38
|Tyrod Taylor LAC
|
@ JAC
|
39
|Josh Rosen MIA
|
@ NYJ
|
40
|Marcus Mariota TEN
|
@ OAK
|
41
|Ryan Finley CIN
|
@ CLE
|
42
|Brandon Allen DEN
|
@ HOU
-
