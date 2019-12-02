Fantasy Football Week 14 QB Rankings: Baker Mayfield Injury Fallout

Fantasy Football Week 14 QB Rankings: Baker Mayfield Injury Fallout

  • Views
  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Baker Mayfield QB Rankings Week 14

Getty Baker Mayfield of the Cleveland Browns

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings for Week 14 of the 2019 NFL regular season. This week, we examine the repercussions of Baker Mayfield’s lingering thumb injury, and whether we can trust him in our playoff lineups. Plus, did Deshaun Watson show us enough this past Sunday night to jump Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson in the rankings? Let’s take a look.

Reminder: These rankings are based on standard league scoring formats where quarterbacks are rewarded with 4-points per passing touchdown.

* If you’re looking for more information on how to best set your lineup this coming week check out our Week 14 QB Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em – COMING SOON

Follow the Heavy on Fantasy & Betting for all the latest betting news, odds, and picks

Quarterback Outlook Week 14

Baker Mayfield (QB10) suffered a hand injury on his throwing arm in the Cleveland Browns‘ devastating loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers this past Sunday. Mayfield sustained the injury with just 16 seconds left in the first half. While he missed just two offensive snaps on the day, he returned from halftime with a rather large wrap on his hand.

Mayfield claims the wrap did not impact his play, however, fantasy owners would like to have that as an excuse for the QB’s poor performance in Week 13. Over the two weeks prior to last Sunday, Mayfield ranked as the fifth-highest scoring fantasy quarterback in football with an average of 23.2 points per game. However, Mayfield finished Week 13 as QB30 with just 9.0 fantasy points.

Mayfield’s X-rays for his thumb have come back negative, yet the QB stated the injury feels a “little numb” at the moment. If the Browns signal-caller is indeed available for this week, he’s presented with a more than generous matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. Cini has allowed 20.78 fantasy points or more to six of the past eight quarterbacks they’ve faced off against.

It’s not the exact situation you’d want for your starting quarterback heading into the fantasy playoffs, however if healthy, he’s a viable QB1 for the week.

Deshaun Watson (QB1) showed this past Sunday night, that he’s the type of talent you always roll with, even if presented with a tough matchup. Watson finished Week 13 as the QB2 in fantasy with nearly 28 fantasy points. He managed to accomplish this against a Patriots defense that had allowed an average of just 9.61 points to QBs in their 11 games prior.

Watson appears to have another difficult matchup on deck this week against a Denver Broncos defense that allows the fourth-fewest fantasy points to quarterbacks this season. However, those numbers can be a bit deceiving.

Since returning from their Week 10 bye, the Broncos have allowed seven total touchdowns and an average of 20.15 fantasy points to opposing QBs.

Lock Watson into your lineup now, and don’t look back.

Week 14 Fantasy Rankings: Quarterbacks

  1. [QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | Flex | DEF | Ks]
  2. * Pos. rankings are in the midst of creation. 
  • Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
# Quarterbacks TEAM Opp.

1

 Deshaun Watson HOU

vs. DEN

2

 Lamar Jackson BAL

@ BUF

3

 Tom Brady NE

vs. KC

4

 Patrick Mahomes KC

@ NE

5

 Aaron Rodgers GB

vs. WAS

6

 Carson Wentz PHI

vs. NYG

7

 Russell Wilson SEA

@ LAR

8

 Ryan Tannehill TEN

@ OAK

9

 Sam Darnold NYJ

vs. MIA

10

 Baker Mayfield CLE INJ

vs. CIN

11

 Drew Brees NO

vs. SF

12

 Kirk Cousins MIN

vs. DET

13

 Dak Prescott DAL

@ CHI

14

 Josh Allen BUF

vs. BAL

15

 Kyler Murray ARI

vs. PIT

16

 Jameis Winston TB

vs. IND

17

 Kyle Allen CAR

@ ATL

18

 Philip Rivers LAC

@ JAC

19

 Jared Goff LAR

vs. SEA

20

 Daniel Jones NYG

@ PHI

21

 Jacoby Brissett IND

@ TB

22

 Matt Ryan ATL

vs. CAR

23

 Andy Dalton CIN

@ CLE

24

 Derek Carr OAK

vs. TEN

25

 Nick Foles JAC

vs. LAC

26

 Drew Lock DEN

@ HOU

27

 Jimmy Garoppolo SF

@ NO

28

 Ryan Fitzpatrick MIA

@ NYJ

29

 Mitchell Trubisky CHI

vs. DAL

30

 Devlin Hodges PIT

@ ARI

31

 David Blough DET

@ MIN

32

 Dwayne Haskins WAS

@ GB

33

 Gardner Minshew JAC

vs. LAC

34

 Jeff Driskel DET INJ

@ MIN

35

 Taysom Hill NO

vs. SF

36

 Chase Daniels CHI

vs. DAL

37

 Mason Rudolph PIT

@ ARI

38

 Tyrod Taylor LAC

@ JAC

39

 Josh Rosen MIA

@ NYJ

40

 Marcus Mariota TEN

@ OAK

41

 Ryan Finley CIN

@ CLE

42

 Brandon Allen DEN

@ HOU
    1. READ NEXT: Fantasy Week 14: RB Rankings

Read More
, , , ,