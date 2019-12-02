Fantasy Football Week 14 QB Rankings: Baker Mayfield Injury Fallout

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings for Week 14 of the 2019 NFL regular season. This week, we examine the repercussions of Baker Mayfield’s lingering thumb injury, and whether we can trust him in our playoff lineups. Plus, did Deshaun Watson show us enough this past Sunday night to jump Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson in the rankings? Let’s take a look.

Reminder: These rankings are based on standard league scoring formats where quarterbacks are rewarded with 4-points per passing touchdown.

Quarterback Outlook Week 14

Baker Mayfield (QB10) suffered a hand injury on his throwing arm in the Cleveland Browns‘ devastating loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers this past Sunday. Mayfield sustained the injury with just 16 seconds left in the first half. While he missed just two offensive snaps on the day, he returned from halftime with a rather large wrap on his hand.

Mayfield claims the wrap did not impact his play, however, fantasy owners would like to have that as an excuse for the QB’s poor performance in Week 13. Over the two weeks prior to last Sunday, Mayfield ranked as the fifth-highest scoring fantasy quarterback in football with an average of 23.2 points per game. However, Mayfield finished Week 13 as QB30 with just 9.0 fantasy points.

Mayfield’s X-rays for his thumb have come back negative, yet the QB stated the injury feels a “little numb” at the moment. If the Browns signal-caller is indeed available for this week, he’s presented with a more than generous matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. Cini has allowed 20.78 fantasy points or more to six of the past eight quarterbacks they’ve faced off against.

It’s not the exact situation you’d want for your starting quarterback heading into the fantasy playoffs, however if healthy, he’s a viable QB1 for the week.

Deshaun Watson (QB1) showed this past Sunday night, that he’s the type of talent you always roll with, even if presented with a tough matchup. Watson finished Week 13 as the QB2 in fantasy with nearly 28 fantasy points. He managed to accomplish this against a Patriots defense that had allowed an average of just 9.61 points to QBs in their 11 games prior.

Watson appears to have another difficult matchup on deck this week against a Denver Broncos defense that allows the fourth-fewest fantasy points to quarterbacks this season. However, those numbers can be a bit deceiving.

Since returning from their Week 10 bye, the Broncos have allowed seven total touchdowns and an average of 20.15 fantasy points to opposing QBs.

Lock Watson into your lineup now, and don’t look back.

Week 14 Fantasy Rankings: Quarterbacks

Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough

# Quarterbacks TEAM Opp. 1 Deshaun Watson HOU vs. DEN 2 Lamar Jackson BAL @ BUF 3 Tom Brady NE vs. KC 4 Patrick Mahomes KC @ NE 5 Aaron Rodgers GB vs. WAS 6 Carson Wentz PHI vs. NYG 7 Russell Wilson SEA @ LAR 8 Ryan Tannehill TEN @ OAK 9 Sam Darnold NYJ vs. MIA 10 Baker Mayfield CLE INJ vs. CIN 11 Drew Brees NO vs. SF 12 Kirk Cousins MIN vs. DET 13 Dak Prescott DAL @ CHI 14 Josh Allen BUF vs. BAL 15 Kyler Murray ARI vs. PIT 16 Jameis Winston TB vs. IND 17 Kyle Allen CAR @ ATL 18 Philip Rivers LAC @ JAC 19 Jared Goff LAR vs. SEA 20 Daniel Jones NYG @ PHI 21 Jacoby Brissett IND @ TB 22 Matt Ryan ATL vs. CAR 23 Andy Dalton CIN @ CLE 24 Derek Carr OAK vs. TEN 25 Nick Foles JAC vs. LAC 26 Drew Lock DEN @ HOU 27 Jimmy Garoppolo SF @ NO 28 Ryan Fitzpatrick MIA @ NYJ 29 Mitchell Trubisky CHI vs. DAL 30 Devlin Hodges PIT @ ARI 31 David Blough DET @ MIN 32 Dwayne Haskins WAS @ GB 33 Gardner Minshew JAC vs. LAC 34 Jeff Driskel DET INJ @ MIN 35 Taysom Hill NO vs. SF 36 Chase Daniels CHI vs. DAL 37 Mason Rudolph PIT @ ARI 38 Tyrod Taylor LAC @ JAC 39 Josh Rosen MIA @ NYJ 40 Marcus Mariota TEN @ OAK 41 Ryan Finley CIN @ CLE 42 Brandon Allen DEN @ HOU