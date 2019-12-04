Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Kickers: Week 14

Welcome to Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Kickers for Week 14 of the NFL season. Our kicker edition features the highest-scoring fantasy option at his position presented with a devastating matchup.

* Reminder: Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em is intended to present you with the non-obvious choices for your fantasy lineup. We dig deep into player matchups, scoring trends, and other factors to best help you with your fantasy decisions. Be sure to also check out our weekly fantasy football kicker rankings to better gauge where these start-sit options compare to the rest of the options at the position.

Kickers: Start ‘Em

Start of the Week: Jake Elliott vs. NYG

Elliott is fresh off his first double-digit scoring outing since Week 9, after hitting two field goals of 40+ yards. Prior to last week, he had recorded just four such kicks all season. The Giants have allowed an average of 10.16 fantasy points to opposing kickers over their last six games, along with five field goals of 40+ yards.

Sam Ficken vs. MIA

Kickers have done absurdly well in recent weeks against the Miami Dolphins. Since Week 6, only one opposing kicker has failed to score at least 11 fantasy points against the ‘Phins. Ficken has scored 10+ fantasy points in three of his last five games.

Younghoe Koo vs. CAR

We’ll keep this simple and sweet. Carolina has allowed 11+ fantasy points to kickers in three consecutive weeks. Koo has averaged 11.25 fantasy points since becoming the Falcons kicker. Play Koo this Sunday.

Chris Boswell at ARI

As absurd as this may sound, behind Benny Snell, and maybe James Washington, Chris Boswell has been arguably the Steelers’ most lethal offensive weapon of late. Since Week 2, the Steelers kicker ranks as the sixth-highest scoring fantasy player at his position with nearly nine points per game. Over the Cardinals last three games, they’ve surrendered an average of 10.33 fantasy points to kickers.

Sleeper: Adam Vinatieri vs. TB

Vinatieri’s season has been one hell of a rollercoaster, and it’s likely his last season in the NFL. So why not plug the future Hall of Famer into your fantasy lineups once more for old time’s sake? No team allows more fantasy points to opposing kickers this season than the Buccaneers, the only team to surrender double-digit points on a per game average.

Kickers: Sit ‘Em

Sit of the Week: Brett Maher at CHI

Boy, has Maher been struck with horrendous matchups of late. The Dallas kicker was a Sit ‘Em for us a week ago, and he proved us correct, going out and producing a single fantasy point. Things are not likely to go much better for Maher this Thursday. The Bears have held opposing kickers below double-digit fantasy points in all but two games this season.

Zane Gonzalez vs. PIT

Gonzalez had been a go-to option at the position for the majority of 2019, however, a one-point outing a week ago will cause concern in fantasy circles, and rightfully so. Pittsburgh has held their last seven opposing kickers to an insanely low average of just 4.14 fantasy points. Steer clear of Gonzalez against the Steelers.

Buyers Beware: Harrison Butker at NE

You wouldn’t dare sit Butker, the highest-scoring fantasy player at his position, especially in the fantasy playoffs, would you? While normally I would file this under overthinking, a matchup against the Patriots presents valid reasoning behind that thought process. The Pats allow fewer than four points per game to kickers this season. While only one opposing player at the position has scored more than eight points against them this year.

