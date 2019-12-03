Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Quarterbacks: Week 14

Welcome to Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em for Week 14 of the NFL season. In this week’s quarterback edition, we feature the return of Minshew Mania in Duval County. Plus, a top-five scoring player at the position presented with a daunting matchup.

* Reminder: Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em is intended to present you with the non-obvious choices for your fantasy lineup. We dig deep into player matchups, scoring trends, and other factors to best help you with your fantasy decisions. Superstars such as Patrick Mahomes will not be found in this column. If you’re looking for players of his caliber check out our weekly fantasy football quarterback rankings.

QB: Start ‘Em

Start of the Week: Carson Wentz vs. NYG

After throwing for just one touchdown in each of his past five games, Wentz exploded for three touchdowns and 25.4 fantasy points. Week 13 also marked Wentz’s just second 300+ yard passing line since Week 1. The Giants have surrendered three-plus passing TDs to opposing QBs in three of their last five games, and 20.5+ fantasy points in 10 of their 12 games this season.

Tom Brady vs. KC

The media has seemingly decided, as they tend to do about once a year, that the Patriots dynasty is officially washed. Yet the Pats still stand at 10-2 on the season, and Tom Brady is fresh off his best performance in nearly a month and a half. Brady’s three touchdown passes last Sunday night was more than he had totaled over his previous three games combined. The Chiefs have allowed two-plus touchdown passes in three of their last five games and an averaged of nearly 23 fantasy points per game to QBs over five of their last seven games.

Ryan Tannehill at OAK

Deshaun Watson, Russell Wilson, Drew Brees, those are just a few of the players that Ryan Tannehill has outscored since being named the Titans starting quarterback. Since Week 7, the Miami Dolphins castoff ranks as the sixth-highest scoring fantasy player at his position. The Oakland Raiders allow the fifth-most fantasy points to opposing QBs this season. Oakland has allowed 17 total TDs to signal-callers since returning from their Week 6 bye.

Sam Darnold vs. MIA

Darnold laid a dud for fantasy owners a week ago, putting to end his three-game streak of 20+ fantasy outings. He’s also dealing with a foot injury, however, he’s expected to be “alright” for Sunday. I’d give Darnold a chance to redeem himself against the league’s second-worst fantasy unit at defending the QB position. Miami has allowed three touchdown passes in three consecutive games. Over that span they’ve surrendered an average of 27.94 to opposing signal-callers.

Sleeper: Jacoby Brissett at TB

Brissett has averaged just 159.6 passing yards in three of his last four games that he hasn’t left with an injury. The one outlier game in that statistic happens to be last week, where Brissett racked up just his second 300+ yard passing game of the season. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers give up the fourth-most fantasy points to QBs this year, including six 300+ yard passing performances and an average of 2.66 touchdown passes per game over their last six contests.

QB: Sit ‘Em

Sit of the Week: Kyler Murray vs. PIT

Murray has now thrown for 163 yards or fewer in two consecutive weeks, and 220 yards or less in four of his last six games. The Steelers have held seven of their last nine opponents from the quarterback position to below 197 passing yards. Three of the last four QBs to face off with Pittsburgh have combined for an average of just 8.41 fantasy points.

Mitchell Trubisky vs. DAL

Believe it or not, Trubisky is QB6 since Week 11, scoring 20+ points in back-to-back weeks. However, Dallas has held their last six opposing quarterbacks to an average of just 176.8 passing yards. The Cowboys have also limited QBs to 12.8 fantasy points or fewer in six of their last 10 games.

Gardner Minshew at LAC

You may want to leave your stick-on mustaches at home this Sunday. While Gardner Minshew appears to be an obvious upgrade over Nick Foles while operating the Jags offense, the rookie Cult Hero is presented with a highly difficult matchup in Week 14. The Chargers have held QBs to an average of less than 175 passing yards over their last four games. Opposing QBs have averaged just 11.56 fantasy points over eight of the Bolts’ last nine games.

Buyers Beware: Josh Allen vs. BAL

Allen is the fifth-highest scoring fantasy quarterback this season with 20.7 points per game. Those kind of numbers warrant near matchup-proof honors. However, Baltimore presents a daunting matchup for Allen on Sunday. The Ravens have held each of the last four quarterbacks they’ve faced below double-digit fantasy points.

