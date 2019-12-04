Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Defense: Week 14

Welcome to Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Defense Edition for Week 14 of the NFL season. This week we feature the league’s two unquestioned top defensive units for most of the year, looking to bounce back after rough showings a week ago.

* Reminder: Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em is intended to present you with the non-obvious choices for your fantasy lineup. We dig deep into player matchups, scoring trends, and other factors to best help you with your fantasy decisions. Be sure to also check out our weekly fantasy football defense rankings to better gauge where these start-sit options compare to the rest of the options at the position.

DEF: Start ‘Em

Start of the Week: Titans DEF at OAK

Since Week 7, the Titans have scored an average of 10.4 fantasy points, good enough to make them the sixth-highest scoring unit over that span. Over their last three games, they’ve recorded eight sacks, five turnovers, and two defensive touchdowns. The Oakland Raiders offense has seemingly crumbled before our eyes over the last two weeks, allowing no fewer than 18 fantasy points to opposing defenses in back-to-back games.

Steelers DEF at ARI

Since Week 2, Pittsburgh has scored an average of 13.6 fantasy points, with 10+ fantasy points in all but one game. The Cardinals Air-Raid offense has fallen flat over the last two weeks, passing for fewer than 164 yards in each game and allowing an average of 16 fantasy points to opposing D/STs.

Jets DEF vs. MIA

Speaking of falling flat, the Jets defense laid a dud in Week 13 as well after stringing along three weeks of solid play. They should bounce back in Week 14 against the ‘Phins. Miami allows the third-most fantasy points per game to opposing defenses this season with an average of 11.67. Since Week 9, the Jets D/ST has averaged 11.0 fantasy points.

Sleeper: Eagles DEF vs. NYG

The Eagles defense is bad, but the Giants offense may very well be worse at the moment. Daniel Jones has been a turnover machine this season. The rookie signal-caller has lost seven fumbles over his last six games and is fresh off of a three-interception outing a week ago. Opposing defenses have recorded an average of 15.42 fantasy points over seven of the last eight games against the G-Men.

DEF: Sit ‘Em

Sit of the Week: Bears DEF vs. DAL

This may look absurd on the surface to some, but once you delve into the numbers, you realize the Bears defense is no longer the force they were a season ago. Chicago has scored an average of just 5.0 fantasy points over their last eight games, never once hitting double-digits over that period. Dallas allows an average of just 3.83 fantasy points to opposing defenses this year.

Bills DEF vs. BAL

Buffalo has scored 10+ fantasy points in three consecutive weeks. However, a betting man would likely predict that trend to come to an end against Lamar Jackson and the Ravens on Sunday. Opposing defenses of the Ravens have combined for a total of negative-two points over the last four weeks of play.

Patriots DEF vs. KC

It’s unfortunate that fantasy owners rode the Pats defense all the way to the playoffs, only to possibly leave them on the bench once the playoffs finally begin. However, a smart fantasy owner will likely do just that. New England’s now scored just eight fantasy points or fewer in three of their last four games. Kansas City allows the second-fewest fantasy points to opposing D/STs this season. Oh yeah, and they’re led by that Patrick Mahomes guy.

Buyers Beware: 49ers DEF at NO

I trust San Fran a bit more than New England this week. However, a matchup with the Saints is not something to get excited about as a 49ers D/ST owner. Opposing defenses have scored more than three fantasy points just once over the five games since Drew Brees returned from injury. You may be better off working the waiver-wire this week rather than forcing the ‘9ers into your lineup.

