Fantasy Football Week 16 TE Rankings: Tyler Higbee Up, Austin Hooper Down

Welcome to our fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 16 of the 2019 NFL regular season. This week, we take a look at one of the more prominent talents at the position enduring a string of disappointing performances. Plus, a playmaker on the rise in Los Angeles presented with a grueling matchup.

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Tight End Outlook Week 16

Prior to Austin Hooper‘s (TE6) injury, he was fantasy football’s leading scorer at the tight end position with an outstanding 17.2 points per game. However, since returning to the Falcons lineup in Week 14 he’s just TE28, having scored a combined 10.2 fantasy points.

While the numbers are worrisome, there is some reason to feel optimistic heading into Week 16 as a Hooper owner. For one, he’s seen six targets in each of the past two weeks, while he’s hauled in just five total passes over that span, it’s good to see that he’s still a crucial part of Atlanta’s gameplan. Plus, without Calvin Ridley in the lineup, those numbers should only increase.

Also, he gets to face off with a Jacksonville Jaguars defense this week that in Week 14 allowed two receiving touchdowns to tight ends, and then followed it up by allowing Darren Waller to torch them for 122 receiving yards the following week.

Tyler Higbee (TE8) is no fluke, and if he had a matchup against essentially any other team, he would likely be a top-five lock at the moment. He’s now eclipsed 100+ receiving yards in three straight games, and averaged 21.8 fantasy points over that span, the most by a tight end, and the 11th most overall, regardless of position.

San Francisco is a hell of a stingy matchup for Higbee this week, allowing the third-fewest fantasy points to tight ends this season. With that said, the ‘9ers have been a bit more susceptible to the position of late. San Francisco has allowed four receiving touchdowns to tight ends over their last three games.

As absurd as it may sound, Higbee has become LA’s most reliable playmaker, and you should not shy away from him, no matter the matchup.

Week 16 Fantasy Rankings: Tight Ends

Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough

# Tight Ends TEAM Opp. 1 George Kittle SF vs. LAR 2 Zach Ertz PHI vs. DAL 3 Travis Kelce KC @ CHI 4 Jared Cook NO @ TEN 5 Darren Waller OAK @ LAC 6 Austin Hooper ATL vs. JAC 7 Mark Andrews BAL @ CLE 8 Tyler Higbee LAR @ SF 9 Jacob Hollister SEA vs. ARI 10 Jonnu Smith TEN vs. NO 11 Noah Fant DEN vs. DET 12 Hunter Henry LAC vs. OAK 13 Evan Engram NYG INJ @ WAS 14 Dallas Goedert PHI vs. DAL 15 Kaden Cole NYG @ WAS 16 Kyle Rudolph MIN vs. GB 17 OJ Howard TB vs. HOU 18 Ian Thomas CAR @ IND 19 Jack Doyle IND vs. CAR 20 Ryan Griffin NYJ INJ vs. PIT 21 Cameron Brate TB vs. HOU 22 Irv Smith Jr. MIN vs. GB 23 Greg Olsen CAR INJ @ IND 24 Gerald Everett LAR INJ @ SF 25 Mike Gesicki MIA vs. CIN 26 Josh Hill NO @ TEN 27 Dawson Knox BUF @ NE 28 Jesper Horsted CHI vs. KC 29 Jordan Akins HOU @ TB 30 Charles Clay ARI @ SEA 31 Blake Jarwin DAL @ PHI 32 Hayden Hurst BAL @ CLE 33 Vance McDonald PIT @ NYJ 34 Jason Witten DAL @ PHI 35 Foster Moreau OAK INJ @ LAC 36 Darren Fells HOU @ TB 37 Ben Watson NE vs. BUF 38 Nick O’Leary JAC @ ATL 39 Jeff Heuerman DEN vs. DET 40 R. Seals-Jones CLE vs. BAL 41 TJ Hockenson DET @ DEN 42 Demetrius Harris CLE vs. BAL 43 Jimmy Graham GB @ MIN 44 Tyler Eifert CIN @ MIA 45 JP Holtz CHI vs. KC 46 Jeremy Sprinkle WAS vs. NYG 47 Nick Boyle BAL @ CLE 48 Mercedes Lewis GB @ MIN 49 CJ Uzomah CIN @ MIA 50 Matt LaCosse NE vs. BUF 51 Maxx Williams ARI @ SEA 52 Jaeden Graham ATL vs. JAC 53 Ross Dwelley SF vs. LAR 54 Rhett Ellison NYG INJ @ WAS 55 Logan Thomas DET @ DEN 56 Nick Vannett PIT @ NYJ 57 Scott Simonson NYG @ WAS