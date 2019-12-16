Fantasy Football Week 16 TE Rankings: Tyler Higbee Up, Austin Hooper Down

Fantasy Football Week 16 TE Rankings: Tyler Higbee Up, Austin Hooper Down

  • Views
  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Austin Hooper Fantasy Football TE Rankings Week 16

Getty Austin Hooper of the Atlanta Falcons

Welcome to our fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 16 of the 2019 NFL regular season. This week, we take a look at one of the more prominent talents at the position enduring a string of disappointing performances. Plus, a playmaker on the rise in Los Angeles presented with a grueling matchup.

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

* If you’re looking for more information on how to best set your lineup this coming week check out our Week 16 TE Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em – COMING SOON

Follow the Heavy on Fantasy & Betting for all the latest betting news, odds, and picks

Tight End Outlook Week 16

Prior to Austin Hooper‘s (TE6) injury, he was fantasy football’s leading scorer at the tight end position with an outstanding 17.2 points per game. However, since returning to the Falcons lineup in Week 14 he’s just TE28, having scored a combined 10.2 fantasy points.

While the numbers are worrisome, there is some reason to feel optimistic heading into Week 16 as a Hooper owner. For one, he’s seen six targets in each of the past two weeks, while he’s hauled in just five total passes over that span, it’s good to see that he’s still a crucial part of Atlanta’s gameplan. Plus, without Calvin Ridley in the lineup, those numbers should only increase.

Also, he gets to face off with a Jacksonville Jaguars defense this week that in Week 14 allowed two receiving touchdowns to tight ends, and then followed it up by allowing Darren Waller to torch them for 122 receiving yards the following week.

Tyler Higbee (TE8) is no fluke, and if he had a matchup against essentially any other team, he would likely be a top-five lock at the moment. He’s now eclipsed 100+ receiving yards in three straight games, and averaged 21.8 fantasy points over that span, the most by a tight end, and the 11th most overall, regardless of position.

San Francisco is a hell of a stingy matchup for Higbee this week, allowing the third-fewest fantasy points to tight ends this season. With that said, the ‘9ers have been a bit more susceptible to the position of late. San Francisco has allowed four receiving touchdowns to tight ends over their last three games.

As absurd as it may sound, Higbee has become LA’s most reliable playmaker, and you should not shy away from him, no matter the matchup.

Week 16 Fantasy Rankings: Tight Ends

  1. [QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | Flex | DEF | Ks] 
  • Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
# Tight Ends TEAM Opp.

1

 George Kittle SF

vs. LAR

2

 Zach Ertz PHI

vs. DAL

3

 Travis Kelce KC

@ CHI

4

 Jared Cook NO

@ TEN

5

 Darren Waller OAK

@ LAC

6

 Austin Hooper ATL

vs. JAC

7

 Mark Andrews BAL

@ CLE

8

 Tyler Higbee LAR

@ SF

9

 Jacob Hollister SEA

vs. ARI

10

 Jonnu Smith TEN

vs. NO

11

 Noah Fant DEN

vs. DET

12

 Hunter Henry LAC

vs. OAK

13

 Evan Engram NYG INJ

@ WAS

14

 Dallas Goedert PHI

vs. DAL

15

 Kaden Cole NYG

@ WAS

16

 Kyle Rudolph MIN

vs. GB

17

 OJ Howard TB

vs. HOU

18

 Ian Thomas CAR

@ IND

19

 Jack Doyle IND

vs. CAR

20

 Ryan Griffin NYJ INJ

vs. PIT

21

 Cameron Brate TB

vs. HOU

22

 Irv Smith Jr. MIN

vs. GB

23

 Greg Olsen CAR INJ

@ IND

24

 Gerald Everett LAR INJ

@ SF

25

 Mike Gesicki MIA

vs. CIN

26

 Josh Hill NO

@ TEN

27

 Dawson Knox BUF

@ NE

28

 Jesper Horsted CHI

vs. KC

29

 Jordan Akins HOU

@ TB

30

 Charles Clay ARI

@ SEA

31

 Blake Jarwin DAL

@ PHI

32

 Hayden Hurst BAL

@ CLE

33

 Vance McDonald PIT

@ NYJ

34

 Jason Witten DAL

@ PHI

35

 Foster Moreau OAK INJ

@ LAC

36

 Darren Fells HOU

@ TB

37

 Ben Watson NE

vs. BUF

38

 Nick O’Leary JAC

@ ATL

39

 Jeff Heuerman DEN

vs. DET

40

 R. Seals-Jones CLE

vs. BAL

41

 TJ Hockenson DET

@ DEN

42

 Demetrius Harris CLE

vs. BAL

43

 Jimmy Graham GB

@ MIN

44

 Tyler Eifert CIN

@ MIA

45

 JP Holtz CHI

vs. KC

46

 Jeremy Sprinkle WAS

vs. NYG

47

 Nick Boyle BAL

@ CLE

48

 Mercedes Lewis GB

@ MIN

49

 CJ Uzomah CIN

@ MIA

50

 Matt LaCosse NE

vs. BUF

51

 Maxx Williams ARI

@ SEA

52

 Jaeden Graham ATL

vs. JAC

53

 Ross Dwelley SF

vs. LAR

54

 Rhett Ellison NYG INJ

@ WAS

55

 Logan Thomas DET

@ DEN

56

 Nick Vannett PIT

@ NYJ

57

 Scott Simonson NYG

@ WAS
    1. READ NEXT: Fantasy: WR Rankings Week 16

Read More
, , , , ,