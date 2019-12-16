Fantasy Football Week 16 RB Rankings: Dalvin Cook’s Injury Fallout

Fantasy Football Week 16 RB Rankings: Dalvin Cook’s Injury Fallout

Dalvin Cook Fantasy Football RB Rankings Week 16

Dalvin Cook's playing status is up in the air for Week 16

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings for Week 16 of the 2019 NFL regular season. In this week’s column, we examine the crushing loss of Dalvin Cook, the ill-effects it may have on your fantasy roster, and the best way to replace the injured star.

Plus, can Kenyan Drake build off of his stellar performance from Week 15 to potentially bring his fantasy owners a league championship? Let’s take a look.

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Running Back Outlook Week 16

Chances are, if you own Dalvin Cook (RB4) you’ve either made it all the way to your league’s championship game, or at least very deep into the playoffs. Cook is second in the NFL in fantasy points by a running back this season with an average of 20.9 points per game. Only he and Christian McCaffrey have averaged 20+ ppg at the RB position this season.

However, although you may have ridden him all the way to your league’s title game, you may not get the benefit of having him in your lineup come game time. Cook suffered an apparent shoulder injury in the third quarter of the team’s 39-10 beat down of the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 15. Cook would not return to the game, and while his availability for this coming week has yet to be determined, it seems very bleak at the moment.

Alexander Mattison (RB21) would seemingly be the prime beneficiary if Cook were to miss the team’s Week 16 contest vs. the Green Bay Packers. Mattison is a guy we’ve been telling all Cook owners to scoop up off waivers for weeks on end, knowing the injury risk that Cook carries with him.

Mattison has served as the primary backup to Cook all season and has looked exceptional, albeit in limited action. Despite averaging just 7.7 attempts per game, he still ranks as the fifth-leading rookie rusher at the RB position this season, while averaging 4.6 ypc.

With that said, Mattison missed Week 15 with an ankle injury, opening the door for preseason cult hero Mike Boone (RB39). Boone has ranked within the top-four overall in rushing in each of his two preseasons as a pro. He carried over his standout ways into Week 15 where he spelled an injured Cook to the tune of 17.6 fantasy points, two touchdowns, and a respectable 4.3 ypc average.

If Cook is a go, you have to take the risk, as he’s gotten you this far. Mattison would be next up, as long as he’s healthy. However, if Boone ends up being the last man standing, don’t waiver from taking a chance on the guy. He’s done nothing but produce with every opportunity he’s had in this league. It also doesn’t hurt that the Green Bay Packers allow the fifth-most fantasy points to opposing RBs this season.

Kenyan Drake (RB25) exploded for 146 total yards and four touchdowns this past Sunday. However, let’s not forget that he had rushed below 38 rushing yards in three of his previous four games prior to Week 15. He’s a talented playmaker, but the Cardinals are still a bad football team at the moment, meaning consitancy will be hard to come by. Drake will also have to face off with a Seattle defense that has held seven of their last eight opponents’ leading rushers to an average of just 51.86 rushing yards per game.

Week 16 Fantasy Rankings: Running Back

# Running Backs TEAM Opp.

1

 Christian McCaffrey CAR

@ IND

2

 Ezekiel Elliott DAL

@ PHI

3

 Saquon Barkley NYG

@ WAS

4

 Dalvin Cook MIN INJ

vs. GB

5

 Derrick Henry TEN

vs. NO

6

 Joe Mixon CIN

@ MIA

7

 Josh Jacobs OAK

@ LAC

8

 Chris Carson SEA

vs. ARI

9

 Alvin Kamara NO

@ TEN

10

 Melvin Gordon LAC

vs. OAK

11

 Leonard Fournette JAC

@ ATL

12

 Aaron Jones GB

@ MIN

13

 Nick Chubb CLE

vs. BAL

14

 James White NE

vs. BUF

15

 Marlon Mack IND

vs. CAR

16

 Miles Sanders PHI

vs. DAL

17

 Todd Gurley LAR

@ SF

18

 Kareem Hunt CLE

vs. BAL

19

 Le’Veon Bell NYJ

vs. PIT

20

 Mark Ingram BAL

@ CLE

21

 Alexander Mattison MIN INJ

vs. GB

22

 Devonta Freeman ATL

vs. JAC

23

 Austin Ekeler LAC

vs. OAK

24

 Raheem Mostert SF

vs. LAR

25

 Kenyan Drake ARI

@ SEA

26

 Phillip Lindsay DEN

vs. DET

27

 David Montgomery CHI

vs. KC

28

 James Conner PIT

@ NYJ

29

 Patrick Laird MIA

vs. CIN

30

 Devin Singletary BUF

@ NE

31

 Tarik Cohen CHI

vs. KC

32

 Jamaal Williams GB

@ MIN

33

 Damien Williams KC INJ

@ CHI

34

 Royce Freeman DEN

vs. DET

35

 Adrian Peterson WAS

vs. NYG

36

 Bo Scarbrough DET INJ

@ DEN

37

 Sony Michel NE

vs. BUF

38

 Jordan Howard PHI INJ

vs. DAL

39

 Mike Boone MIN

vs. GB

40

 Carlos Hyde HOU

@ TB

41

 Ronald Jones TB

vs. HOU

42

 Latavius Murray NO

@ TEN

43

 Duke Johnson HOU

@ TB

44

 Peyton Barber TB

vs. HOU

45

 Myles Gaskin MIA

vs. CIN

46

 Nyheim Hines IND

vs. CAR

47

 Benny Snell Jr. PIT

@ NYJ

48

 Tony Pollard DAL

@ PHI

49

 Darwin Thompson KC

@ CHI

50

 Wes Hills DET

@ DEN

51

 LeSean McCoy KC

@ CHI

52

 Bilal Powell NYJ

vs. PIT

53

 Rex Burkhead NE

vs. BUF

54

 Tevin Coleman SF

vs. LAR

55

 David Johnson ARI

@ SEA

56

 Chris Thompson WAS

vs. NYG

57

 Jaylen Samuels PIT

@ NYJ

58

 DeAndre Washington OAK

@ LAC

59

 Matt Breida SF

vs. LAR

60

 Brian Hill ATL

vs. JAC

61

 Frank Gore BUF

@ NE

62

 Gio Bernard CIN

@ MIA

63

 Jordan Wilkins IND

vs. CAR

64

 Spencer Ware KC

@ CHI

65

 Jalen Richard OAK

@ LAC

66

 Gus Edwards BAL

@ CLE

67

 JD Mckissic DET

@ DEN

68

 Malcolm Brown LAR

@ SF

69

 Dare Ogunbowale TB

vs. HOU

70

 Ty Montgomery NYJ

vs. PIT

71

 Wayne Gallman NYG

@ WAS

72

 Buck Allen NYG

@ WAS

73

 Jonathan Williams IND

vs. CAR

74

 Kerrith Whyte Jr. PIT

@ NYJ

75

 Dion Lewis TEN

vs. NO

76

 Jay Ajayi PHI

vs. DAL

77

 Darrell Henderson LAR

@ SF

78

 Justice Hill BAL

@ CLE

79

 Jeff Wilson Jr. SF

vs. LAR

80

 Qadree Ollison ATL

vs. JAC
