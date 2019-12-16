Fantasy Football Week 16 RB Rankings: Dalvin Cook’s Injury Fallout

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings for Week 16 of the 2019 NFL regular season. In this week’s column, we examine the crushing loss of Dalvin Cook, the ill-effects it may have on your fantasy roster, and the best way to replace the injured star.

Plus, can Kenyan Drake build off of his stellar performance from Week 15 to potentially bring his fantasy owners a league championship? Let’s take a look.

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Running Back Outlook Week 16

Chances are, if you own Dalvin Cook (RB4) you’ve either made it all the way to your league’s championship game, or at least very deep into the playoffs. Cook is second in the NFL in fantasy points by a running back this season with an average of 20.9 points per game. Only he and Christian McCaffrey have averaged 20+ ppg at the RB position this season.

However, although you may have ridden him all the way to your league’s title game, you may not get the benefit of having him in your lineup come game time. Cook suffered an apparent shoulder injury in the third quarter of the team’s 39-10 beat down of the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 15. Cook would not return to the game, and while his availability for this coming week has yet to be determined, it seems very bleak at the moment.

Alexander Mattison (RB21) would seemingly be the prime beneficiary if Cook were to miss the team’s Week 16 contest vs. the Green Bay Packers. Mattison is a guy we’ve been telling all Cook owners to scoop up off waivers for weeks on end, knowing the injury risk that Cook carries with him.

Mattison has served as the primary backup to Cook all season and has looked exceptional, albeit in limited action. Despite averaging just 7.7 attempts per game, he still ranks as the fifth-leading rookie rusher at the RB position this season, while averaging 4.6 ypc.

With that said, Mattison missed Week 15 with an ankle injury, opening the door for preseason cult hero Mike Boone (RB39). Boone has ranked within the top-four overall in rushing in each of his two preseasons as a pro. He carried over his standout ways into Week 15 where he spelled an injured Cook to the tune of 17.6 fantasy points, two touchdowns, and a respectable 4.3 ypc average.

If Cook is a go, you have to take the risk, as he’s gotten you this far. Mattison would be next up, as long as he’s healthy. However, if Boone ends up being the last man standing, don’t waiver from taking a chance on the guy. He’s done nothing but produce with every opportunity he’s had in this league. It also doesn’t hurt that the Green Bay Packers allow the fifth-most fantasy points to opposing RBs this season.

Kenyan Drake (RB25) exploded for 146 total yards and four touchdowns this past Sunday. However, let’s not forget that he had rushed below 38 rushing yards in three of his previous four games prior to Week 15. He’s a talented playmaker, but the Cardinals are still a bad football team at the moment, meaning consitancy will be hard to come by. Drake will also have to face off with a Seattle defense that has held seven of their last eight opponents’ leading rushers to an average of just 51.86 rushing yards per game.

Week 16 Fantasy Rankings: Running Back

Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough

# Running Backs TEAM Opp. 1 Christian McCaffrey CAR @ IND 2 Ezekiel Elliott DAL @ PHI 3 Saquon Barkley NYG @ WAS 4 Dalvin Cook MIN INJ vs. GB 5 Derrick Henry TEN vs. NO 6 Joe Mixon CIN @ MIA 7 Josh Jacobs OAK @ LAC 8 Chris Carson SEA vs. ARI 9 Alvin Kamara NO @ TEN 10 Melvin Gordon LAC vs. OAK 11 Leonard Fournette JAC @ ATL 12 Aaron Jones GB @ MIN 13 Nick Chubb CLE vs. BAL 14 James White NE vs. BUF 15 Marlon Mack IND vs. CAR 16 Miles Sanders PHI vs. DAL 17 Todd Gurley LAR @ SF 18 Kareem Hunt CLE vs. BAL 19 Le’Veon Bell NYJ vs. PIT 20 Mark Ingram BAL @ CLE 21 Alexander Mattison MIN INJ vs. GB 22 Devonta Freeman ATL vs. JAC 23 Austin Ekeler LAC vs. OAK 24 Raheem Mostert SF vs. LAR 25 Kenyan Drake ARI @ SEA 26 Phillip Lindsay DEN vs. DET 27 David Montgomery CHI vs. KC 28 James Conner PIT @ NYJ 29 Patrick Laird MIA vs. CIN 30 Devin Singletary BUF @ NE 31 Tarik Cohen CHI vs. KC 32 Jamaal Williams GB @ MIN 33 Damien Williams KC INJ @ CHI 34 Royce Freeman DEN vs. DET 35 Adrian Peterson WAS vs. NYG 36 Bo Scarbrough DET INJ @ DEN 37 Sony Michel NE vs. BUF 38 Jordan Howard PHI INJ vs. DAL 39 Mike Boone MIN vs. GB 40 Carlos Hyde HOU @ TB 41 Ronald Jones TB vs. HOU 42 Latavius Murray NO @ TEN 43 Duke Johnson HOU @ TB 44 Peyton Barber TB vs. HOU 45 Myles Gaskin MIA vs. CIN 46 Nyheim Hines IND vs. CAR 47 Benny Snell Jr. PIT @ NYJ 48 Tony Pollard DAL @ PHI 49 Darwin Thompson KC @ CHI 50 Wes Hills DET @ DEN 51 LeSean McCoy KC @ CHI 52 Bilal Powell NYJ vs. PIT 53 Rex Burkhead NE vs. BUF 54 Tevin Coleman SF vs. LAR 55 David Johnson ARI @ SEA 56 Chris Thompson WAS vs. NYG 57 Jaylen Samuels PIT @ NYJ 58 DeAndre Washington OAK @ LAC 59 Matt Breida SF vs. LAR 60 Brian Hill ATL vs. JAC 61 Frank Gore BUF @ NE 62 Gio Bernard CIN @ MIA 63 Jordan Wilkins IND vs. CAR 64 Spencer Ware KC @ CHI 65 Jalen Richard OAK @ LAC 66 Gus Edwards BAL @ CLE 67 JD Mckissic DET @ DEN 68 Malcolm Brown LAR @ SF 69 Dare Ogunbowale TB vs. HOU 70 Ty Montgomery NYJ vs. PIT 71 Wayne Gallman NYG @ WAS 72 Buck Allen NYG @ WAS 73 Jonathan Williams IND vs. CAR 74 Kerrith Whyte Jr. PIT @ NYJ 75 Dion Lewis TEN vs. NO 76 Jay Ajayi PHI vs. DAL 77 Darrell Henderson LAR @ SF 78 Justice Hill BAL @ CLE 79 Jeff Wilson Jr. SF vs. LAR 80 Qadree Ollison ATL vs. JAC