Fantasy Football Week 16 RB Rankings: Dalvin Cook’s Injury Fallout

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings for Week 16 of the 2019 NFL regular season. In this week’s column, we examine the crushing loss of Dalvin Cook, the ill-effects it may have on your fantasy roster, and the best way to replace the injured star.
Plus, can Kenyan Drake build off of his stellar performance from Week 15 to potentially bring his fantasy owners a league championship? Let’s take a look.
Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.
Running Back Outlook Week 16
Chances are, if you own Dalvin Cook (RB4) you’ve either made it all the way to your league’s championship game, or at least very deep into the playoffs. Cook is second in the NFL in fantasy points by a running back this season with an average of 20.9 points per game. Only he and Christian McCaffrey have averaged 20+ ppg at the RB position this season.
However, although you may have ridden him all the way to your league’s title game, you may not get the benefit of having him in your lineup come game time. Cook suffered an apparent shoulder injury in the third quarter of the team’s 39-10 beat down of the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 15. Cook would not return to the game, and while his availability for this coming week has yet to be determined, it seems very bleak at the moment.
Alexander Mattison (RB21) would seemingly be the prime beneficiary if Cook were to miss the team’s Week 16 contest vs. the Green Bay Packers. Mattison is a guy we’ve been telling all Cook owners to scoop up off waivers for weeks on end, knowing the injury risk that Cook carries with him.
Mattison has served as the primary backup to Cook all season and has looked exceptional, albeit in limited action. Despite averaging just 7.7 attempts per game, he still ranks as the fifth-leading rookie rusher at the RB position this season, while averaging 4.6 ypc.
With that said, Mattison missed Week 15 with an ankle injury, opening the door for preseason cult hero Mike Boone (RB39). Boone has ranked within the top-four overall in rushing in each of his two preseasons as a pro. He carried over his standout ways into Week 15 where he spelled an injured Cook to the tune of 17.6 fantasy points, two touchdowns, and a respectable 4.3 ypc average.
If Cook is a go, you have to take the risk, as he’s gotten you this far. Mattison would be next up, as long as he’s healthy. However, if Boone ends up being the last man standing, don’t waiver from taking a chance on the guy. He’s done nothing but produce with every opportunity he’s had in this league. It also doesn’t hurt that the Green Bay Packers allow the fifth-most fantasy points to opposing RBs this season.
Kenyan Drake (RB25) exploded for 146 total yards and four touchdowns this past Sunday. However, let’s not forget that he had rushed below 38 rushing yards in three of his previous four games prior to Week 15. He’s a talented playmaker, but the Cardinals are still a bad football team at the moment, meaning consitancy will be hard to come by. Drake will also have to face off with a Seattle defense that has held seven of their last eight opponents’ leading rushers to an average of just 51.86 rushing yards per game.
Week 16 Fantasy Rankings: Running Back
- Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
|#
|Running Backs TEAM
|Opp.
|
1
|Christian McCaffrey CAR
|
@ IND
|
2
|Ezekiel Elliott DAL
|
@ PHI
|
3
|Saquon Barkley NYG
|
@ WAS
|
4
|Dalvin Cook MIN INJ
|
vs. GB
|
5
|Derrick Henry TEN
|
vs. NO
|
6
|Joe Mixon CIN
|
@ MIA
|
7
|Josh Jacobs OAK
|
@ LAC
|
8
|Chris Carson SEA
|
vs. ARI
|
9
|Alvin Kamara NO
|
@ TEN
|
10
|Melvin Gordon LAC
|
vs. OAK
|
11
|Leonard Fournette JAC
|
@ ATL
|
12
|Aaron Jones GB
|
@ MIN
|
13
|Nick Chubb CLE
|
vs. BAL
|
14
|James White NE
|
vs. BUF
|
15
|Marlon Mack IND
|
vs. CAR
|
16
|Miles Sanders PHI
|
vs. DAL
|
17
|Todd Gurley LAR
|
@ SF
|
18
|Kareem Hunt CLE
|
vs. BAL
|
19
|Le’Veon Bell NYJ
|
vs. PIT
|
20
|Mark Ingram BAL
|
@ CLE
|
21
|Alexander Mattison MIN INJ
|
vs. GB
|
22
|Devonta Freeman ATL
|
vs. JAC
|
23
|Austin Ekeler LAC
|
vs. OAK
|
24
|Raheem Mostert SF
|
vs. LAR
|
25
|Kenyan Drake ARI
|
@ SEA
|
26
|Phillip Lindsay DEN
|
vs. DET
|
27
|David Montgomery CHI
|
vs. KC
|
28
|James Conner PIT
|
@ NYJ
|
29
|Patrick Laird MIA
|
vs. CIN
|
30
|Devin Singletary BUF
|
@ NE
|
31
|Tarik Cohen CHI
|
vs. KC
|
32
|Jamaal Williams GB
|
@ MIN
|
33
|Damien Williams KC INJ
|
@ CHI
|
34
|Royce Freeman DEN
|
vs. DET
|
35
|Adrian Peterson WAS
|
vs. NYG
|
36
|Bo Scarbrough DET INJ
|
@ DEN
|
37
|Sony Michel NE
|
vs. BUF
|
38
|Jordan Howard PHI INJ
|
vs. DAL
|
39
|Mike Boone MIN
|
vs. GB
|
40
|Carlos Hyde HOU
|
@ TB
|
41
|Ronald Jones TB
|
vs. HOU
|
42
|Latavius Murray NO
|
@ TEN
|
43
|Duke Johnson HOU
|
@ TB
|
44
|Peyton Barber TB
|
vs. HOU
|
45
|Myles Gaskin MIA
|
vs. CIN
|
46
|Nyheim Hines IND
|
vs. CAR
|
47
|Benny Snell Jr. PIT
|
@ NYJ
|
48
|Tony Pollard DAL
|
@ PHI
|
49
|Darwin Thompson KC
|
@ CHI
|
50
|Wes Hills DET
|
@ DEN
|
51
|LeSean McCoy KC
|
@ CHI
|
52
|Bilal Powell NYJ
|
vs. PIT
|
53
|Rex Burkhead NE
|
vs. BUF
|
54
|Tevin Coleman SF
|
vs. LAR
|
55
|David Johnson ARI
|
@ SEA
|
56
|Chris Thompson WAS
|
vs. NYG
|
57
|Jaylen Samuels PIT
|
@ NYJ
|
58
|DeAndre Washington OAK
|
@ LAC
|
59
|Matt Breida SF
|
vs. LAR
|
60
|Brian Hill ATL
|
vs. JAC
|
61
|Frank Gore BUF
|
@ NE
|
62
|Gio Bernard CIN
|
@ MIA
|
63
|Jordan Wilkins IND
|
vs. CAR
|
64
|Spencer Ware KC
|
@ CHI
|
65
|Jalen Richard OAK
|
@ LAC
|
66
|Gus Edwards BAL
|
@ CLE
|
67
|JD Mckissic DET
|
@ DEN
|
68
|Malcolm Brown LAR
|
@ SF
|
69
|Dare Ogunbowale TB
|
vs. HOU
|
70
|Ty Montgomery NYJ
|
vs. PIT
|
71
|Wayne Gallman NYG
|
@ WAS
|
72
|Buck Allen NYG
|
@ WAS
|
73
|Jonathan Williams IND
|
vs. CAR
|
74
|Kerrith Whyte Jr. PIT
|
@ NYJ
|
75
|Dion Lewis TEN
|
vs. NO
|
76
|Jay Ajayi PHI
|
vs. DAL
|
77
|Darrell Henderson LAR
|
@ SF
|
78
|Justice Hill BAL
|
@ CLE
|
79
|Jeff Wilson Jr. SF
|
vs. LAR
|
80
|Qadree Ollison ATL
|
vs. JAC
-
