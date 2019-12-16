Fantasy Football Week 16 QB Rankings: Buy Into Jameis Winston

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings for Week 16 of the 2019 NFL regular season. This week, we examine Jameis Winston’s string of stat-stuffing performances, and whether or not he can keep the magic going for one more week and help you claim a league championship.

Speaking of magic, a quarterback out of Miami has quietly elevated his game into the upper echelon of fantasy signal-callers in recent weeks.

Reminder: These rankings are based on standard league scoring formats where quarterbacks are rewarded with 4-points per passing touchdown.

* If you’re looking for more information on how to best set your lineup this coming week check out our Week 16 QB Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em – COMING SOON

Follow the Heavy on Fantasy & Betting for all the latest betting news, odds, and picks

Quarterback Outlook Week 16

Jameis Winston (QB3) may never win a Super Bowl. Hell, he may never win a playoff game, but that doesn’t mean he can’t help capture you a fantasy championship.

The Bucs will always air the ball out. No Mike Evans, no problem. No Chris Godwin, no problem. Breshad Perriman and Scott Miller will do. Winston leads the entire NFL in passing attempts (554) and passing yards (4573) while ranking second in passing touchdowns (30). Not too shabby for a guy considered a bust. Now does he also have 24 interceptions on the season? Yes, but we’re not here to discuss that.

Winston has averaged an outstanding 25.49 fantasy points over seven of his last eight games since returning from a Week 7 bye. Yet, he’s gotten even better over the last two weeks. Since week 13, Winston ranks as the QB1 in fantasy (that’s right, even more than Lamar Jackson) with an eye-popping average of 35.73 fantasy points per game. It certainly helps when you toss four touchdowns in back-to-back weeks.

Winston will have the privilege of taking on the league’s fourth-worst pass defense this weekend, in the Houston Texans. Over the last three weeks, Houston has allowed 291 passing yards per game, the third-most in the NFL, while also surrendering an average of 25.12 fantasy points per game to the quarterback position over that span.

Start Ryan Fitzpatrick (QB8) in your Championship game? It may not be sexy, but it’ll get the job done. Since Week 11, Fitzpatrick has seemingly tapped into his Fitzmagic ways, averaging 22.2 fantasy points per game, the sixth-most by any QB in football over that period. The gunslinging veteran has now scored 20.46 points in three of his last four games.

The Cincinnati Bengals, Fitzpatrick’s opponents this week, currently allow the ninth-most fantasy points to opposing signal-callers.

Week 16 Fantasy Rankings: Quarterbacks

[QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | Flex | DEF | Ks] * Pos. Ranks are in the midst of creation

Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough

# Quarterbacks TEAM Opp. 1 Lamar Jackson BAL @ CLE 2 Deshaun Watson HOU @ TB 3 Jameis Winston TB vs. HOU 4 Ryan Tannehill TEN vs. NO 5 Russell Wilson SEA vs. ARI 6 Patrick Mahomes KC @ CHI 7 Drew Brees NO @ TEN 8 Ryan Fitzpatrick MIA vs. CIN 9 Aaron Rodgers GB @ MIN 10 Dak Prescott DAL @ PHI 11 Carson Wentz PHI vs. DAL 12 Gardner Minshew JAC @ ATL 13 Tom Brady NE vs. BUF 14 Matt Ryan ATL vs. JAC 15 Drew Lock DEN vs. DET 16 Philip Rivers LAC vs. OAK 17 Kyler Murray ARI @ SEA 18 Jimmy Garoppolo SF vs. LAR 19 Jared Goff LAR @ SF 20 Andy Dalton CIN @ MIA 21 Baker Mayfield CLE vs. BAL 22 Josh Allen BUF @ NE 23 Eli Manning NYG @ WAS 24 Jacoby Brissett IND vs. CAR 25 Kirk Cousins MIN vs. GB 26 Mitchell Trubisky CHI vs. KC 27 Dwayne Haskins WAS vs. NYG 28 Kyle Allen CAR @ IND 29 Sam Darnold NYJ vs. PIT 30 Daniel Jones NYG INJ @ WAS 31 Derek Carr OAK @ LAC 32 Devlin Hodges PIT @ NYJ 33 David Blough DET @ DEN 34 Taysom Hill NO @ TEN 35 Mason Rudolph PIT @ NYJ 36 Nick Foles JAC @ ATL 37 Chase Daniels CHI vs. KC 38 Tyrod Taylor LAC vs. OAK 39 Josh Rosen MIA vs. CIN 40 Marcus Mariota TEN vs. NO 41 Ryan Finley CIN @ MIA 42 Brandon Allen DEN vs. DET