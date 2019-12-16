Fantasy Football Week 16 QB Rankings: Buy Into Jameis Winston

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings for Week 16 of the 2019 NFL regular season. This week, we examine Jameis Winston’s string of stat-stuffing performances, and whether or not he can keep the magic going for one more week and help you claim a league championship.

Speaking of magic, a quarterback out of Miami has quietly elevated his game into the upper echelon of fantasy signal-callers in recent weeks.

Reminder: These rankings are based on standard league scoring formats where quarterbacks are rewarded with 4-points per passing touchdown.

Quarterback Outlook Week 16

Jameis Winston (QB3) may never win a Super Bowl. Hell, he may never win a playoff game, but that doesn’t mean he can’t help capture you a fantasy championship.

The Bucs will always air the ball out. No Mike Evans, no problem. No Chris Godwin, no problem. Breshad Perriman and Scott Miller will do. Winston leads the entire NFL in passing attempts (554) and passing yards (4573) while ranking second in passing touchdowns (30). Not too shabby for a guy considered a bust. Now does he also have 24 interceptions on the season? Yes, but we’re not here to discuss that.

Winston has averaged an outstanding 25.49 fantasy points over seven of his last eight games since returning from a Week 7 bye. Yet, he’s gotten even better over the last two weeks. Since week 13, Winston ranks as the QB1 in fantasy (that’s right, even more than Lamar Jackson) with an eye-popping average of 35.73 fantasy points per game. It certainly helps when you toss four touchdowns in back-to-back weeks.

Winston will have the privilege of taking on the league’s fourth-worst pass defense this weekend, in the Houston Texans. Over the last three weeks, Houston has allowed 291 passing yards per game, the third-most in the NFL, while also surrendering an average of 25.12 fantasy points per game to the quarterback position over that span.

Start Ryan Fitzpatrick (QB8) in your Championship game? It may not be sexy, but it’ll get the job done. Since Week 11, Fitzpatrick has seemingly tapped into his Fitzmagic ways, averaging 22.2 fantasy points per game, the sixth-most by any QB in football over that period. The gunslinging veteran has now scored 20.46 points in three of his last four games.

The Cincinnati Bengals, Fitzpatrick’s opponents this week, currently allow the ninth-most fantasy points to opposing signal-callers.

Week 16 Fantasy Rankings: Quarterbacks

  • Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
# Quarterbacks TEAM Opp.

1

 Lamar Jackson BAL

@ CLE

2

 Deshaun Watson HOU

@ TB

3

 Jameis Winston TB

vs. HOU

4

 Ryan Tannehill TEN

vs. NO

5

 Russell Wilson SEA

vs. ARI

6

 Patrick Mahomes KC

@ CHI

7

 Drew Brees NO

@ TEN

8

 Ryan Fitzpatrick MIA

vs. CIN

9

 Aaron Rodgers GB

@ MIN

10

 Dak Prescott DAL

@ PHI

11

 Carson Wentz PHI

vs. DAL

12

 Gardner Minshew JAC

@ ATL

13

 Tom Brady NE

vs. BUF

14

 Matt Ryan ATL

vs. JAC

15

 Drew Lock DEN

vs. DET

16

 Philip Rivers LAC

vs. OAK

17

 Kyler Murray ARI

@ SEA

18

 Jimmy Garoppolo SF

vs. LAR

19

 Jared Goff LAR

@ SF

20

 Andy Dalton CIN

@ MIA

21

 Baker Mayfield CLE

vs. BAL

22

 Josh Allen BUF

@ NE

23

 Eli Manning NYG

@ WAS

24

 Jacoby Brissett IND

vs. CAR

25

 Kirk Cousins MIN

vs. GB

26

 Mitchell Trubisky CHI

vs. KC

27

 Dwayne Haskins WAS

vs. NYG

28

 Kyle Allen CAR

@ IND

29

 Sam Darnold NYJ

vs. PIT

30

 Daniel Jones NYG INJ

@ WAS

31

 Derek Carr OAK

@ LAC

32

 Devlin Hodges PIT

@ NYJ

33

 David Blough DET

@ DEN

34

 Taysom Hill NO

@ TEN

35

 Mason Rudolph PIT

@ NYJ

36

 Nick Foles JAC

@ ATL

37

 Chase Daniels CHI

vs. KC

38

 Tyrod Taylor LAC

vs. OAK

39

 Josh Rosen MIA

vs. CIN

40

 Marcus Mariota TEN

vs. NO

41

 Ryan Finley CIN

@ MIA

42

 Brandon Allen DEN

vs. DET
