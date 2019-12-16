Fantasy Football Week 16 QB Rankings: Buy Into Jameis Winston

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings for Week 16 of the 2019 NFL regular season. This week, we examine Jameis Winston’s string of stat-stuffing performances, and whether or not he can keep the magic going for one more week and help you claim a league championship.
Speaking of magic, a quarterback out of Miami has quietly elevated his game into the upper echelon of fantasy signal-callers in recent weeks.
Reminder: These rankings are based on standard league scoring formats where quarterbacks are rewarded with 4-points per passing touchdown.
* If you’re looking for more information on how to best set your lineup this coming week check out our Week 16 QB Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em – COMING SOON
Follow the Heavy on Fantasy & Betting for all the latest betting news, odds, and picks
Quarterback Outlook Week 16
Jameis Winston (QB3) may never win a Super Bowl. Hell, he may never win a playoff game, but that doesn’t mean he can’t help capture you a fantasy championship.
The Bucs will always air the ball out. No Mike Evans, no problem. No Chris Godwin, no problem. Breshad Perriman and Scott Miller will do. Winston leads the entire NFL in passing attempts (554) and passing yards (4573) while ranking second in passing touchdowns (30). Not too shabby for a guy considered a bust. Now does he also have 24 interceptions on the season? Yes, but we’re not here to discuss that.
Winston has averaged an outstanding 25.49 fantasy points over seven of his last eight games since returning from a Week 7 bye. Yet, he’s gotten even better over the last two weeks. Since week 13, Winston ranks as the QB1 in fantasy (that’s right, even more than Lamar Jackson) with an eye-popping average of 35.73 fantasy points per game. It certainly helps when you toss four touchdowns in back-to-back weeks.
Winston will have the privilege of taking on the league’s fourth-worst pass defense this weekend, in the Houston Texans. Over the last three weeks, Houston has allowed 291 passing yards per game, the third-most in the NFL, while also surrendering an average of 25.12 fantasy points per game to the quarterback position over that span.
Start Ryan Fitzpatrick (QB8) in your Championship game? It may not be sexy, but it’ll get the job done. Since Week 11, Fitzpatrick has seemingly tapped into his Fitzmagic ways, averaging 22.2 fantasy points per game, the sixth-most by any QB in football over that period. The gunslinging veteran has now scored 20.46 points in three of his last four games.
The Cincinnati Bengals, Fitzpatrick’s opponents this week, currently allow the ninth-most fantasy points to opposing signal-callers.
Week 16 Fantasy Rankings: Quarterbacks
- Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
|#
|Quarterbacks TEAM
|Opp.
|
1
|Lamar Jackson BAL
|
@ CLE
|
2
|Deshaun Watson HOU
|
@ TB
|
3
|Jameis Winston TB
|
vs. HOU
|
4
|Ryan Tannehill TEN
|
vs. NO
|
5
|Russell Wilson SEA
|
vs. ARI
|
6
|Patrick Mahomes KC
|
@ CHI
|
7
|Drew Brees NO
|
@ TEN
|
8
|Ryan Fitzpatrick MIA
|
vs. CIN
|
9
|Aaron Rodgers GB
|
@ MIN
|
10
|Dak Prescott DAL
|
@ PHI
|
11
|Carson Wentz PHI
|
vs. DAL
|
12
|Gardner Minshew JAC
|
@ ATL
|
13
|Tom Brady NE
|
vs. BUF
|
14
|Matt Ryan ATL
|
vs. JAC
|
15
|Drew Lock DEN
|
vs. DET
|
16
|Philip Rivers LAC
|
vs. OAK
|
17
|Kyler Murray ARI
|
@ SEA
|
18
|Jimmy Garoppolo SF
|
vs. LAR
|
19
|Jared Goff LAR
|
@ SF
|
20
|Andy Dalton CIN
|
@ MIA
|
21
|Baker Mayfield CLE
|
vs. BAL
|
22
|Josh Allen BUF
|
@ NE
|
23
|Eli Manning NYG
|
@ WAS
|
24
|Jacoby Brissett IND
|
vs. CAR
|
25
|Kirk Cousins MIN
|
vs. GB
|
26
|Mitchell Trubisky CHI
|
vs. KC
|
27
|Dwayne Haskins WAS
|
vs. NYG
|
28
|Kyle Allen CAR
|
@ IND
|
29
|Sam Darnold NYJ
|
vs. PIT
|
30
|Daniel Jones NYG INJ
|
@ WAS
|
31
|Derek Carr OAK
|
@ LAC
|
32
|Devlin Hodges PIT
|
@ NYJ
|
33
|David Blough DET
|
@ DEN
|
34
|Taysom Hill NO
|
@ TEN
|
35
|Mason Rudolph PIT
|
@ NYJ
|
36
|Nick Foles JAC
|
@ ATL
|
37
|Chase Daniels CHI
|
vs. KC
|
38
|Tyrod Taylor LAC
|
vs. OAK
|
39
|Josh Rosen MIA
|
vs. CIN
|
40
|Marcus Mariota TEN
|
vs. NO
|
41
|Ryan Finley CIN
|
@ MIA
|
42
|Brandon Allen DEN
|
vs. DET
-
- READ NEXT: Fantasy Week 16: RB Rankings