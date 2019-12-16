Fantasy Football Week 16 WR Rankings: Breshad Perriman Emerges

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings for Week 16 of the 2019 NFL regular season. This week, fantasy owners will have to scramble in hopes of replacing an injured Chris Godwin who looks to be trending towards being placed on IR. However, those owners may not have to look too far, as Godwin’s backup enjoyed a career day with the added usage a week ago.
Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.
* If you're looking for more information on how to best set your lineup this coming week check out our Week 16 WR Start 'Em, Sit 'Em
Wide Receiver Outlook Week 16
Tampa Bay is eliminated from the playoffs, however, many likely don’t realize that they still have a chance to finish with a winning record. It certainly doesn’t help their case that they’ve lost two of the league’s top pass-catchers and two of fantasy football’s top six point-getters to injuries in back-to-back weeks.
With Mike Evans (WR8) already on the mend with a hamstring injury, Chris Godwin (WR5) also suffered a hamstring injury of his own last Sunday, which head coach Bruce Arians stated “doesn’t look good” to the media.
While the injury is a crushing blow, maybe you listened to us a week ago when we called Breshad Perriman (WR34) a sleeper play, and scooped him off waivers. If you did, paint yourself lucky. However, we won’t even try to convince you that we saw Perriman’s 100+ yard, three-touchdown explosion coming.
Over the last two weeks, Perriman has played 83+ percent of the team’s offensive snaps, after averaging just 53.5% over his 10 previous games. Since Week 13, only AJ Brown (WR ) has averaged more points than Perriman’s 25.3 ppg.
While his numbers may not continue to skyrocket, don’t expect his production to nosedive any time soon. Tampa Bay has attempted more passes and thrown for more yards than any team in football this season. Over the last three weeks, only two defenses have allowed more passing yards per game that the Bucs opponents this weekend, the Houston Texans.
Week 16 Fantasy Rankings: Wide Receivers
- Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
|#
|DeAndre Hopkins TEAM
|Opp.
|
1
|DeAndre Hopkins HOU
|
@ TB
|
2
|Michael Thomas NO
|
@ TEN
|
3
|Davante Adams GB
|
@ MIN
|
4
|Julio Jones ATL
|
vs. JAC
|
5
|Chris Godwin TB D
|
vs. HOU
|
6
|Julian Edelman NE
|
vs. BUF
|
7
|Amari Cooper DAL
|
@ PHI
|
8
|Mike Evans TB INJ
|
vs. HOU
|
9
|Tyreek Hill KC
|
@ CHI
|
10
|DJ Moore CAR
|
@ IND
|
11
|Tyler Lockett SEA
|
vs. ARI
|
12
|AJ Brown TEN
|
vs. NO
|
13
|Allen Robinson CHI
|
vs. KC
|
14
|DeVante Parker MIA
|
vs. CIN
|
15
|Jarvis Landry CLE
|
vs. BAL
|
16
|Adam Thielen MIN
|
vs. GB
|
17
|DJ Chark JAC INJ
|
@ ATL
|
18
|Keenan Allen LAC
|
vs. OAK
|
19
|Sterling Shepard NYG
|
@ WAS
|
20
|Robert Woods LAR
|
@ SF
|
21
|TY Hilton IND INJ
|
vs. CAR
|
22
|Odell Beckham Jr. CLE
|
vs. BAL
|
23
|Courtland Sutton DEN
|
vs. DET
|
24
|Stefon Diggs MIN
|
vs. GB
|
25
|Christian Kirk ARI
|
@ SEA
|
26
|DK Metcalf SEA
|
vs. ARI
|
27
|Tyler Boyd CIN
|
@ MIA
|
28
|Terry McLaurin WAS
|
vs. NYG
|
29
|Cooper Kupp LAR
|
@ SF
|
30
|Anthony Miller CHI
|
vs. KC
|
31
|JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT INJ
|
@ NYJ
|
32
|Mike Williams LAC
|
vs. OAK
|
33
|Will Fuller HOU
|
@ TB
|
34
|Breshad Perriman TB
|
vs. HOU
|
35
|Deebo Samuel SF
|
vs. LAR
|
36
|Emmanuel Sanders SF
|
vs. LAR
|
37
|Dede Westbrook JAC
|
@ ATL
|
38
|Michael Gallup DAL
|
@ PHI
|
39
|Jamison Crowder NYJ
|
vs. PIT
|
40
|Kenny Golladay DET
|
@ DEN
|
41
|Curtis Samuel CAR
|
@ IND
|
42
|John Brown BUF
|
@ NE
|
43
|Darius Slayton NYG
|
@ WAS
|
44
|Larry Fitzgerald ARI
|
@ SEA
|
45
|Golden Tate NYG
|
@ WAS
|
46
|Marquise Brown BAL
|
@ CLE
|
47
|Zach Pascal IND
|
vs. CAR
|
48
|Auden Tate CIN
|
@ MIA
|
49
|Cole Beasley BUF
|
@ NE
|
50
|Robby Anderson NYJ
|
vs. PIT
|
51
|Randall Cobb DAL
|
@ PHI
|
52
|James Washington PIT
|
@ NYJ
|
53
|Russell Gage ATL
|
vs. JAC
|
54
|Kenny Stills HOU
|
@ TB
|
55
|Danny Amendola DET
|
@ DEN
|
56
|Sammy Watkins KC
|
@ CHI
|
57
|Greg Ward Jr. PHI
|
vs. GB
|
58
|Justin Watson TB
|
vs. HOU
|
59
|Brandin Cooks LAR
|
@ SF
|
60
|Kelvin Harmon WAS
|
vs. NYG
|
61
|Chris Conley JAC
|
@ ATL
|
62
|Keke Coutee HOU INJ
|
@ TB
|
63
|Nelson Agholor PHI INJ
|
vs. DAL
|
64
|Marcus Johnson IND
|
vs. CAR
|
65
|Diontae Johnson PIT
|
@ NYJ
|
66
|Hunter Renfrow OAK INJ
|
@ LAC
|
67
|Corey Davis TEN
|
vs. NO
|
68
|Mohamed Sanu NE
|
vs. BUF
|
69
|Mecole Hardman KC
|
@ CHI
|
70
|Albert Wilson MIA
|
vs. CIN
|
71
|Tyrell Williams OAK
|
@ LAC
|
72
|Alex Erickson CIN
|
@ MIA
|
73
|Steven Sims Jr. WAS
|
vs. NYG
|
74
|N’Keal Harry NE
|
vs. BUF
|
75
|Jakobi Meyers NE
|
vs. BUF
|
76
|Josh Gordon SEA
|
vs. ARI
|
77
|Phillip Dorsett NE
|
vs. BUF
|
78
|Adam Humphries TEN INJ
|
vs. NO
|
79
|John Ross CIN
|
@ MIA
|
80
|Isaiah Ford MIA
|
vs. CIN
|
81
|Kendrick Bourne SF
|
vs. LAR
|
82
|Demaryius Thomas NYJ
|
vs. PIT
|
83
|JJ Acega-Whiteside PHI
|
vs. GB
|
84
|Allen Lazard GB
|
@ MIN
|
85
|Geronimo Allison GB
|
@ MIN
|
86
|Josh Reynolds LAR
|
@ SF
|
87
|Tedd Ginn Jr. NO
|
@ TEN
|
88
|M. Valdez-Scantling GB
|
@ MIN
|
89
|Malik Turner SEA
|
vs. ARI
|
90
|Taylor Gabriel CHI
|
vs. KC
|
91
|Pharaoh Cooper ARI
|
@ SEA
|
92
|Willie Snead BAL
|
@ CLE
|
93
|Demarcus Robinson KC
|
@ CHI
|
94
|Isiaiah McKenzie BUF
|
@ NE
|
95
|Seth Roberts BAL
|
@ CLE
|
96
|Robert Foster BUF
|
@ NE
|
97
|Andy Isabella ARI
|
@ SEA
|
98
|Rashard Higgins CLE
|
vs. BAL
|
99
|Miles Boykin BAL
|
@ CLE
|
100
|KeeSean Johnson ARI
|
@ SEA
|
101
|Trey Quinn WAS
|
vs. NYG
|
102
|Tavon Austin DAL
|
@ PHI
|
103
|Paul Richardson WAS
|
vs. NYG
-
- READ NEXT: Fantasy: RB Rankings Week 16