Fantasy Football Week 16 WR Rankings: Breshad Perriman Emerges

Breshad Perriman Fantasy Football WR Rankings Week 16

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings for Week 16 of the 2019 NFL regular season. This week, fantasy owners will have to scramble in hopes of replacing an injured Chris Godwin who looks to be trending towards being placed on IR. However, those owners may not have to look too far, as Godwin’s backup enjoyed a career day with the added usage a week ago.

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Wide Receiver Outlook Week 16

Tampa Bay is eliminated from the playoffs, however, many likely don’t realize that they still have a chance to finish with a winning record. It certainly doesn’t help their case that they’ve lost two of the league’s top pass-catchers and two of fantasy football’s top six point-getters to injuries in back-to-back weeks.

With Mike Evans (WR8) already on the mend with a hamstring injury, Chris Godwin (WR5) also suffered a hamstring injury of his own last Sunday, which head coach Bruce Arians stated “doesn’t look good” to the media.

While the injury is a crushing blow, maybe you listened to us a week ago when we called Breshad Perriman (WR34) a sleeper play, and scooped him off waivers. If you did, paint yourself lucky. However, we won’t even try to convince you that we saw Perriman’s 100+ yard, three-touchdown explosion coming.

Over the last two weeks, Perriman has played 83+ percent of the team’s offensive snaps, after averaging just 53.5% over his 10 previous games. Since Week 13, only AJ Brown (WR ) has averaged more points than Perriman’s 25.3 ppg.

While his numbers may not continue to skyrocket, don’t expect his production to nosedive any time soon. Tampa Bay has attempted more passes and thrown for more yards than any team in football this season. Over the last three weeks, only two defenses have allowed more passing yards per game that the Bucs opponents this weekend, the Houston Texans.

Week 16 Fantasy Rankings: Wide Receivers

  • Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
# DeAndre Hopkins TEAM Opp.

1

 DeAndre Hopkins HOU

@ TB

2

 Michael Thomas NO

@ TEN

3

 Davante Adams GB

@ MIN

4

 Julio Jones ATL

vs. JAC

5

 Chris Godwin TB D

vs. HOU

6

 Julian Edelman NE

vs. BUF

7

 Amari Cooper DAL

@ PHI

8

 Mike Evans TB INJ

vs. HOU

9

 Tyreek Hill KC

@ CHI

10

 DJ Moore CAR

@ IND

11

 Tyler Lockett SEA

vs. ARI

12

 AJ Brown TEN

vs. NO

13

 Allen Robinson CHI

vs. KC

14

 DeVante Parker MIA

vs. CIN

15

 Jarvis Landry CLE

vs. BAL

16

 Adam Thielen MIN

vs. GB

17

 DJ Chark JAC INJ

@ ATL

18

 Keenan Allen LAC

vs. OAK

19

 Sterling Shepard NYG

@ WAS

20

 Robert Woods LAR

@ SF

21

 TY Hilton IND INJ

vs. CAR

22

 Odell Beckham Jr. CLE

vs. BAL

23

 Courtland Sutton DEN

vs. DET

24

 Stefon Diggs MIN

vs. GB

25

 Christian Kirk ARI

@ SEA

26

 DK Metcalf SEA

vs. ARI

27

 Tyler Boyd CIN

@ MIA

28

 Terry McLaurin WAS

vs. NYG

29

 Cooper Kupp LAR

@ SF

30

 Anthony Miller CHI

vs. KC

31

 JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT INJ

@ NYJ

32

 Mike Williams LAC

vs. OAK

33

 Will Fuller HOU

@ TB

34

 Breshad Perriman TB

vs. HOU

35

 Deebo Samuel SF

vs. LAR

36

 Emmanuel Sanders SF

vs. LAR

37

 Dede Westbrook JAC

@ ATL

38

 Michael Gallup DAL

@ PHI

39

 Jamison Crowder NYJ

vs. PIT

40

 Kenny Golladay DET

@ DEN

41

 Curtis Samuel CAR

@ IND

42

 John Brown BUF

@ NE

43

 Darius Slayton NYG

@ WAS

44

 Larry Fitzgerald ARI

@ SEA

45

 Golden Tate NYG

@ WAS

46

 Marquise Brown BAL

@ CLE

47

 Zach Pascal IND

vs. CAR

48

 Auden Tate CIN

@ MIA

49

 Cole Beasley BUF

@ NE

50

 Robby Anderson NYJ

vs. PIT

51

 Randall Cobb DAL

@ PHI

52

 James Washington PIT

@ NYJ

53

 Russell Gage ATL

vs. JAC

54

 Kenny Stills HOU

@ TB

55

 Danny Amendola DET

@ DEN

56

 Sammy Watkins KC

@ CHI

57

 Greg Ward Jr. PHI

vs. GB

58

 Justin Watson TB

vs. HOU

59

 Brandin Cooks LAR

@ SF

60

 Kelvin Harmon WAS

vs. NYG

61

 Chris Conley JAC

@ ATL

62

 Keke Coutee HOU INJ

@ TB

63

 Nelson Agholor PHI INJ

vs. DAL

64

 Marcus Johnson IND

vs. CAR

65

 Diontae Johnson PIT

@ NYJ

66

 Hunter Renfrow OAK INJ

@ LAC

67

 Corey Davis TEN

vs. NO

68

 Mohamed Sanu NE

vs. BUF

69

 Mecole Hardman KC

@ CHI

70

 Albert Wilson MIA

vs. CIN

71

 Tyrell Williams OAK

@ LAC

72

 Alex Erickson CIN

@ MIA

73

 Steven Sims Jr. WAS

vs. NYG

74

 N’Keal Harry NE

vs. BUF

75

 Jakobi Meyers NE

vs. BUF

76

 Josh Gordon SEA

vs. ARI

77

 Phillip Dorsett NE

vs. BUF

78

 Adam Humphries TEN INJ

vs. NO

79

 John Ross CIN

@ MIA

80

 Isaiah Ford MIA

vs. CIN

81

 Kendrick Bourne SF

vs. LAR

82

 Demaryius Thomas NYJ

vs. PIT

83

 JJ Acega-Whiteside PHI

vs. GB

84

 Allen Lazard GB

@ MIN

85

 Geronimo Allison GB

@ MIN

86

 Josh Reynolds LAR

@ SF

87

 Tedd Ginn Jr. NO

@ TEN

88

 M. Valdez-Scantling GB

@ MIN

89

 Malik Turner SEA

vs. ARI

90

 Taylor Gabriel CHI

vs. KC

91

 Pharaoh Cooper ARI

@ SEA

92

 Willie Snead BAL

@ CLE

93

 Demarcus Robinson KC

@ CHI

94

 Isiaiah McKenzie BUF

@ NE

95

 Seth Roberts BAL

@ CLE

96

 Robert Foster BUF

@ NE

97

 Andy Isabella ARI

@ SEA

98

 Rashard Higgins CLE

vs. BAL

99

 Miles Boykin BAL

@ CLE

100

 KeeSean Johnson ARI

@ SEA

101

 Trey Quinn WAS

vs. NYG

102

 Tavon Austin DAL

@ PHI

103

 Paul Richardson WAS

vs. NYG
