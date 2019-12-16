Fantasy Football Week 16 WR Rankings: Breshad Perriman Emerges

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings for Week 16 of the 2019 NFL regular season. This week, fantasy owners will have to scramble in hopes of replacing an injured Chris Godwin who looks to be trending towards being placed on IR. However, those owners may not have to look too far, as Godwin’s backup enjoyed a career day with the added usage a week ago.

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Wide Receiver Outlook Week 16

Tampa Bay is eliminated from the playoffs, however, many likely don’t realize that they still have a chance to finish with a winning record. It certainly doesn’t help their case that they’ve lost two of the league’s top pass-catchers and two of fantasy football’s top six point-getters to injuries in back-to-back weeks.

With Mike Evans (WR8) already on the mend with a hamstring injury, Chris Godwin (WR5) also suffered a hamstring injury of his own last Sunday, which head coach Bruce Arians stated “doesn’t look good” to the media.

While the injury is a crushing blow, maybe you listened to us a week ago when we called Breshad Perriman (WR34) a sleeper play, and scooped him off waivers. If you did, paint yourself lucky. However, we won’t even try to convince you that we saw Perriman’s 100+ yard, three-touchdown explosion coming.

Over the last two weeks, Perriman has played 83+ percent of the team’s offensive snaps, after averaging just 53.5% over his 10 previous games. Since Week 13, only AJ Brown (WR ) has averaged more points than Perriman’s 25.3 ppg.

While his numbers may not continue to skyrocket, don’t expect his production to nosedive any time soon. Tampa Bay has attempted more passes and thrown for more yards than any team in football this season. Over the last three weeks, only two defenses have allowed more passing yards per game that the Bucs opponents this weekend, the Houston Texans.

Week 16 Fantasy Rankings: Wide Receivers

# DeAndre Hopkins TEAM Opp. 1 DeAndre Hopkins HOU @ TB 2 Michael Thomas NO @ TEN 3 Davante Adams GB @ MIN 4 Julio Jones ATL vs. JAC 5 Chris Godwin TB D vs. HOU 6 Julian Edelman NE vs. BUF 7 Amari Cooper DAL @ PHI 8 Mike Evans TB INJ vs. HOU 9 Tyreek Hill KC @ CHI 10 DJ Moore CAR @ IND 11 Tyler Lockett SEA vs. ARI 12 AJ Brown TEN vs. NO 13 Allen Robinson CHI vs. KC 14 DeVante Parker MIA vs. CIN 15 Jarvis Landry CLE vs. BAL 16 Adam Thielen MIN vs. GB 17 DJ Chark JAC INJ @ ATL 18 Keenan Allen LAC vs. OAK 19 Sterling Shepard NYG @ WAS 20 Robert Woods LAR @ SF 21 TY Hilton IND INJ vs. CAR 22 Odell Beckham Jr. CLE vs. BAL 23 Courtland Sutton DEN vs. DET 24 Stefon Diggs MIN vs. GB 25 Christian Kirk ARI @ SEA 26 DK Metcalf SEA vs. ARI 27 Tyler Boyd CIN @ MIA 28 Terry McLaurin WAS vs. NYG 29 Cooper Kupp LAR @ SF 30 Anthony Miller CHI vs. KC 31 JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT INJ @ NYJ 32 Mike Williams LAC vs. OAK 33 Will Fuller HOU @ TB 34 Breshad Perriman TB vs. HOU 35 Deebo Samuel SF vs. LAR 36 Emmanuel Sanders SF vs. LAR 37 Dede Westbrook JAC @ ATL 38 Michael Gallup DAL @ PHI 39 Jamison Crowder NYJ vs. PIT 40 Kenny Golladay DET @ DEN 41 Curtis Samuel CAR @ IND 42 John Brown BUF @ NE 43 Darius Slayton NYG @ WAS 44 Larry Fitzgerald ARI @ SEA 45 Golden Tate NYG @ WAS 46 Marquise Brown BAL @ CLE 47 Zach Pascal IND vs. CAR 48 Auden Tate CIN @ MIA 49 Cole Beasley BUF @ NE 50 Robby Anderson NYJ vs. PIT 51 Randall Cobb DAL @ PHI 52 James Washington PIT @ NYJ 53 Russell Gage ATL vs. JAC 54 Kenny Stills HOU @ TB 55 Danny Amendola DET @ DEN 56 Sammy Watkins KC @ CHI 57 Greg Ward Jr. PHI vs. GB 58 Justin Watson TB vs. HOU 59 Brandin Cooks LAR @ SF 60 Kelvin Harmon WAS vs. NYG 61 Chris Conley JAC @ ATL 62 Keke Coutee HOU INJ @ TB 63 Nelson Agholor PHI INJ vs. DAL 64 Marcus Johnson IND vs. CAR 65 Diontae Johnson PIT @ NYJ 66 Hunter Renfrow OAK INJ @ LAC 67 Corey Davis TEN vs. NO 68 Mohamed Sanu NE vs. BUF 69 Mecole Hardman KC @ CHI 70 Albert Wilson MIA vs. CIN 71 Tyrell Williams OAK @ LAC 72 Alex Erickson CIN @ MIA 73 Steven Sims Jr. WAS vs. NYG 74 N’Keal Harry NE vs. BUF 75 Jakobi Meyers NE vs. BUF 76 Josh Gordon SEA vs. ARI 77 Phillip Dorsett NE vs. BUF 78 Adam Humphries TEN INJ vs. NO 79 John Ross CIN @ MIA 80 Isaiah Ford MIA vs. CIN 81 Kendrick Bourne SF vs. LAR 82 Demaryius Thomas NYJ vs. PIT 83 JJ Acega-Whiteside PHI vs. GB 84 Allen Lazard GB @ MIN 85 Geronimo Allison GB @ MIN 86 Josh Reynolds LAR @ SF 87 Tedd Ginn Jr. NO @ TEN 88 M. Valdez-Scantling GB @ MIN 89 Malik Turner SEA vs. ARI 90 Taylor Gabriel CHI vs. KC 91 Pharaoh Cooper ARI @ SEA 92 Willie Snead BAL @ CLE 93 Demarcus Robinson KC @ CHI 94 Isiaiah McKenzie BUF @ NE 95 Seth Roberts BAL @ CLE 96 Robert Foster BUF @ NE 97 Andy Isabella ARI @ SEA 98 Rashard Higgins CLE vs. BAL 99 Miles Boykin BAL @ CLE 100 KeeSean Johnson ARI @ SEA 101 Trey Quinn WAS vs. NYG 102 Tavon Austin DAL @ PHI 103 Paul Richardson WAS vs. NYG