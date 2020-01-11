Texans Fan Punts Football Signed By Chiefs’ Tyrann Mathieu Into Lake [WATCH]

This Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs will attempt to exact their revenge on the Houston Texans following a 31-24 loss at Arrowhead Stadium back in Week 6. Only this time around, a second consecutive trip to the AFC Championship is on the line.

One major factor for the Chiefs’ return to the postseason has been the addition of All-Pro safety Tyrann Mathieu. The 27-year-old signed a three-year, $42 million free-agent contract with Kansas City this past offseason following one season with Houston in 2018. It appears not all Texans fans have forgiven Mathieu for departing so soon, however.

On Friday, a Houston sports radio host posted a Twitter video showing a fan winning a football autographed by Mathieu. The man then walked outside the building and punted the piece of memorabilia into a marina.

Shoutout to LoopHole Scott who won the #Texans Tyrann Mathieu football and punted that thing into the lake. #WeAreTexans #Chiefs #LoopHoles pic.twitter.com/recBEGtx4c — Landry Locker (@LandryLocker) January 10, 2020

The Chiefs’ interception leader took notice of the video and let his Twitter followers know exactly what he thought about the gesture.

Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner, who played for Mathieu’s former team, the Arizona Cardinals, for the final five seasons of his career, also weighed in on the matter.

He’s going to wish he kept that ball… #JustSayin 🤷🏼‍♂️ — Kurt Warner (@kurt13warner) January 11, 2020

Bill O’Brien Discusses Mathieu’s Departure From Houston

When Texans Head Coach Bill O’Brien was asked about Mathieu by the media ahead of Sunday’s AFC Divisional matchup, he made it clear that the team did not want to lose him.

“It was hard,” said O’Brien. “He’s a great guy. He’s got awesome leadership qualities, you know? Really instinctive, good football player. Cares about his team. Cares about his teammates. But that’s the NFL. The NFL, every team has a salary cap to deal with, every player has the ability once they reach free agency to do what’s best for him and their family. We have a ton of respect for Honey Badger. He did a great job for us last year.”

Before the Chiefs made the decision to sign Mathieu in free agency, Head Coach Andy Reid made sure to consult with O’Brien.

“We knew that’s what we were getting,” said Reid of his defensive leader. “I’d talked to Bill [O’Brien] actually, and Bill would have loved to have had him there. It was just part of the National Football League and the way it works, but he told me he’s a phenomenal kid on the field and off. Great leader. So we kind of had a heads-up on what we were getting here.”

Mathieu had a fine 2018 season in Houston, tying his career-high in tackles (89), setting a new single-season best in sacks (3.0), and adding a pair of interceptions. This season has seen the seventh-year safety take his game to a new level, even inserting himself into the conversation for the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year award.

