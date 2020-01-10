Texans Head Coach Bill O’Brien Loses It on Heckler in Epic NSFW Rant [WATCH]

Houston Texans head coach Bill O’Brien has always carried the persona of a no B.S. type of guy. O’Brien is known for his hard-nosed, fiery style of coaching, and his at times less-than tasteful language has been well documented. Yet, normally that type of behavior is saved for the playing field or sometimes the referees when calls don’t go Houston’s way.

However, a video has surfaced of O’Brien’s antics boiling over into a spat with a likely Texans fan in the midst of a potential home blowout earlier this season.

Bill O’Brien to fan “You Suck Too Motherf***ker”

A video obtained by TMZ Sports has emerged of Houston Texans head football coach Bill O’Brien spewing expletive-filled insults towards an irate fan back in Week 14.

The video takes place at halftime in what would eventually be a 38-24 loss to the Denver Broncos. Interestingly enough, the shouting match occurred in the Texans home stadium, in a game that the team was down 31-3 at the end of two-quarters, likely meaning that a Houston fan was on the receiving end of O’Brien’s anger-filled rant.

In the video, Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson can be seen looking back at the fan, while wideout DeAndre Hopkins physically restrains the coach, escorting him into the locker room with the rest of the team.

You can watch the entirety of the NSFW clip in all it’s glory below, via the TMZSports YouTube channel.

Texans Have Their Hands Full in the Divisional Round

Texans signal-caller Deshaun Watson was all the media could talk about following the Houston Texans miraculous come-from-behind victory against the Buffalo Bills in the wild-card round one week ago.

Watson dazzled with his exceptional Houdini impersonation, leading many to overlook the Texans’ more than worrisome string of poor play over the latter part of this season.

Houston failed to muster up a single offensive point in the first half of their playoff game vs. Buffalo. The Texans’ first-half struggles have become somewhat of a norm over recent weeks. In the regular season, Houston scores the seventh-fewest first-half points of any team in football. Over their last three weeks of play, they’ve seen their average drop to a minuscule 8.0 first-half points per game.

To make matters worse, Carlos Hyde has seemingly disappeared over his last two games. The running back has averaged fewer than 30 rushing yards per game over his last three contests.

All of this does not bode well for the Texans considering that their opponents this weekend, the Kansas City Chiefs, boast one of the league’s best defenses in all of football. Not to mention they have a guy on the offensive side of the ball named Patrick Mahomes that will likely not see the same struggles Houston has when it comes to racking up first-half points.

Simply put, another half-time expletive rant from O’Brien is likely not out of the question on Sunday.

