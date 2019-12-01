Chiefs’ Andy Reid Chows Down with Guy Fieri on ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’ [WATCH]

‘Tis the time of year for family, football, and food.

If there’s anyone who knows a thing or two about those, it’s Kansas City Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid. What’s more, the long-time NFL coach recently combined those loves into the content we’ve all been deprived of…until now.

On Friday, November 29, Reid appeared on Guy Fieri’s hit Food Network show, Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. The new episode, ‘Guy’s All-Star Guests’ (Season 33, Episode 15), showed the pair taking on a couple of lip-smacking sandwiches at a local Kansas City restaurant called Pigwich.

Here's the intro to the Andy Reid part of the episode lol pic.twitter.com/97b8QnT62q — I'M SEEING GHOSTS (@FTBeard11) November 30, 2019

Reid took a particular liking to the short rib patty sandwich.

Andy Reid on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives is the peak of this society pic.twitter.com/NI2JmandvJ — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) November 30, 2019

