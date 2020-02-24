Kobe Bryant’s Kids’ Ages: How Old Are Natalia, Bianka, & Capri?

Kobe Bryant’s kids include Natalia, 17, Bianka, three, and Capri, who is less than a year old. His second oldest daughter, Gianna, died in the same helicopter crash that took his own life in January 2020. She was 13 years old at the time.

Bryant never had any sons. He spoke out frequently about his love and pride for his daughters, all of whom he had with his first and only wife, Vanessa. In a resurfaced clip that went viral following his wife, Bryant talked about being a “girl dad,” and how he felt that he was meant to have daughters.

In the week following Bryant’s death, a particular news clip went viral, in which ESPN’s Elle Duncan told a story which detailed, in her mind, just what Bryant prioritized the most in his life: being a father to girls.

Duncan said that Bryant told her once, “Girls are amazing. I would have five more girls if I could. I’m a girl dad.”

Holding back tears, Duncan continued, “When I reflect on this tragedy and that half hour I spent with Kobe Bryant two years ago, I suppose the only small source of comfort for me is knowing he died doing what he loved the most: being a dad. Being a girl dad.”

The other victims of that helicopter crash include: Christina Mauser; John, Keri, & Alyssa Altobelli; Payton & Sarah Chester; and the pilot, Ara Zobayan. You can read more about them here.

Here’s what you need to know about Bryant’s kids:

Natalia Bryant Turned 17 a Week Before Her Father’s Death, & Has Since Been the Subject of Internet Death Hoaxes Like Her Mother

Natalia Bryant is Bryant’s eldest daughter. She was born in 2003, while Bryant was at the peak of his NBA career.

For her 17th birthday, Kobe wrote to his daughter, “Happy Birthday my baby. I love you beyond measure. You will always be my little Principessa #17.”

In 2003, Bryant spoke with Jet Magazine about being a new father to Natalia, who was three months old when he gave the interview. Of fatherhood and being a husband, Bryant said, “I’ve learned how to be patient. Patience and listening, you must have those in a relationship [and to be a good father].”

He added that when he wasn’t playing basketball, he was at his house “messing around with my wife and Natalia all day pretty much. Reading to her, watching TV, jumping her up and down. She follows and she smiles.”

Since Bryant’s death, both Natalia and her mother have been the subject of cruel internet death hoaxes, in which a rumor intentionally spreads about their apparent death. Specifically, a video began to circulate the internet around February 18, saying that Natalia had died by suicide.

A Snopes report debunking the rumor reads in part, “A video report made up to look like it came from BBC News was widely circulated on social media. While this video carried the BBC logo, it was published on suspicious looking websites, such as w0rldnews.g0ldenbuzzers.com and t0pstories.caldomns.com, which have absolutely no affiliation with the British Broadcasting Corporation.”

Natalia has given no public statement regarding her father’s death. She doesn’t have her own social media pages, either.

Natalia, 17, attends Sage Hill High School in Los Angeles, California, according to an NBA fan page. She plays volleyball avidly; her father frequently attended her games throughout his retirement.

Bianka & Capri Were Born After Bryant Retired From Basketball; He Called Them ‘B.B.’ & “Koko”

Bianka and Capri are the two youngest daughters of Vanessa and the late Bryant. Bianka was born in 2016, and Capri (whose middle name is “Kobe”) was born in the summer of 2019.

In fall of 2019, Bryant told Extra that Capri had been their “best baby” so far. He said, “She has been our best baby. She sleeps like six hours. She’s an absolute sweetheart.”

Bryant frequently posted photos and videos of his two youngest daughters, who were barely toddlers at the time of his death. Because he had four daughters, he was frequently asked about whether or not he and Vanessa would try to have a fifth boy one day, and hope for a son.

When asked whether he and Vanessa would try for a boy, Bryant replied once, “It’s Vanessa’s decision to make. She wants a boy more than I do. I’m comfortable having girls. It drives her crazy when I say that — she says, ‘We’re gonna get five girls ’cause you spoke it to existence.'”

Gianna Was Only 13 Years Old When She Died; Her Jersey Number, 2, Was Retired at Her School

The death of Gianna Bryant has left shockwaves reverberating around the world, as many (both friends, and those who never knew her personally) reckon with such a profound tragedy. In early February, Gianna’s jersey number (2) was retired by Harbor Day School in Corona del Mar, California, where she had been a student.

Vanessa posted pictures of the jersey retirement ceremony. In one such Instagram, she wrote, “My Gigi. I love you! I miss you. You’ve taught us all that no act of kindness is ever too small. Mommy is still and will ALWAYS be so proud of you mamacita.”

Since then, others have honored “Gigi” in similar fashion. For example, Sydney Leroux, a professional women’s soccer player, got a tattoo of the number 2 on her arm, in honor of Gianna. Though Leroux didn’t post about it herself, Vanessa did, writing to Instagram, “#2 ❤️,Leroux. Thank you for honoring my Gigi. I love you @sydneyleroux”

