Vanessa Bryant Did Not Die By Suicide, It Is a Hoax

A week following the sudden deaths of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna following a tragic helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, along the loss of seven other victims on board, a hoax video announcing the suicide of the NBA star’s wife Vanessa Bryant is circling the Internet, and it’s completely false.

The fake footage appears to show BBC News reporting that Bryant died by suicide in 2020. But the video was not posted by the BBC, it was shared via a blog entitled netw0rk-channel.wereblogs.com. The blog site writes, “Vanessa Marie Bryant (born Vanessa Cornejo Urbieta, formerly Laine; May 5, 1982) is a former American model and video vixen. Beginning her career as a teenager, Bryant has appeared in numerous music videos.”

Below the video, a note reads, “This Video has Gone Viral, for reaching 77K views in an hour. WARNING, Contains Graphic Content…” However, when you click to play the video, it cuts to old footage of a FOX News reporter Neil Cavuto, not a BBC reporter, and then pauses to warn viewers of the graphic content.

After clicking “Uncover Now,” the video immediately prompts the viewer to share the video on your Facebook page, a terrifying way to quickly spread false news.

Bryant is still very much alive and processing the devastating loss along with her daughters Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 7 months.

Bryant Has A Solid Support System That Includes Mother Sofia Laine & Sister Sophie Laine

As the world mourns the untimely passing of Bryant, Gigi, and the seven other victims on board, Vanessa is managing through the loss of a husband, daughter, and numerous close friends. On January 29, Vanessa changed her Instagram profile picture to a photo of Kobe and Gianna, her first public move since the devastating crash.

While Vanessa and Kobe’s relationship with his parents, Pamela Cox Bryant and Joe Bryant remained icy prior to his untimely death, she has the support of her mother, Sofia Laine, and her big sister, Sophie Laine. She also remains close with Kobe’s older sisters, Shaya and Sharia.

Bryant is understandably going through unimaginable pain following the horrific helicopter crash on January 26, but she’s since shared a few more photos on social media, pictures that honor Kobe and Gianna. She seems to be expressing to her 10 million followers on the social media site that she sees all the tributes and love pouring in for her and her family during this difficult time, and she’s grateful.

After Lakers’ home game tribute, Bryant posted a photo of her husband and daughter’s jerseys being honored with the caption, “There is no #24 without #2. ❤️#GirlDaddy #DaddysGirl #MyBabies ❤️❤️ #OurAngels #KobeandGigi”

A day later, Bryant shared an angelic picture of Gigi drawn by Japanese artist Reina Koyano. Bryant captioned the photo, “Seeing my babygirl smile and happy again with a basketball 🏀 under her arm, wrapped in 💜💛love just warmed my heart. Thank you for this. @_vivalareina thank you!! My Gigi.❤️ #Mambacita”

READ NEXT: Rachel Freeman Tribute: Student Killed In Hit & Run at Moore High School