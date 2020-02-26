Raiders Trade Talk: Mike Mayock Throws Cold Water on Derek Carr Rumors

It’s been a long offseason for Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. The team has been linked to a number of rumors suggesting that they’re getting rid of him and nobody from the Raiders has come out and shut down the rumors. Carr has been having some fun with it by post “cryptic” pictures on social media, but some of the rumblings have to be affecting him.

With the NFL Combine currently underway, it’s easy to imagine that teams could approach the Raiders about making a move for Carr. However, general manager Mike Mayock seemingly shut down those rumors.

“We’re not looking to actively move him, at all,” Mayock said Tuesday, via Jerry McDonald. “We know what we have, and we appreciate it.”

This came after Mayock had leveled some pretty massive praise towards the quarterback.

Does This Mean Derek Carr Is Safe?

Now, while Mayock’s comments certainly work in Carr’s favor, he did still leave the door open for a potential move.

“Derek Carr played at a high level. I’m very happy with Derek Carr,” Mayock said at his Tuesday press conference. “What I’ve told everybody I’ve been in touch with since the day I took this job is we’re going to evaluate every position, every year.”

People seem to think that the last part is pretty damning, but that is likely reading too much into that comment. Yes, Carr would probably prefer it if Mayock came out and said that he’s going to be the quarterback in 2020. If he was Patrick Mahomes, the question wouldn’t even come up. That said, Mayock’s comments don’t sound like a man who is unhappy with his quarterback. Many in the media will run with the idea that Mayock is “evaluating” the quarterback position, but it seems like there’s only one other player who could start for the Raiders that’s not named Derek Carr.

Mike Mayock Discusses 2020 NFL Draft & Free Agency | Las Vegas RaidersGeneral Manager Mike Mayock discusses the 2020 NFL Draft, running back Josh Jacobs, 2020 wide receiver prospects, defensive end Maxx Crosby, and more. Visit https://www.Raiders.com for more. Subscribe to the Raiders YT channel: https://bit.ly/2IFBrpo For More Raiders NFL Action: https://bit.ly/2M3EeKQ #LasVegasRaiders #NFL #MikeMayock Keep up-to-date on all things Raiders: Stay informed: http://rdrs.co/83Edui Download our app: http://rdrs.co/2ZqD6b Follow: https://Twitter.com/Raiders Like: https://Facebook.com/Raiders Shop at Raider Image: http://rdrs.co/shop Start your free trial of NFL Game Pass: http://rdrs.co/bHuv17 2020-02-25T21:40:08.000Z

Follow the Heavy Las Vegas Raiders page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Would Raiders Give up Carr for Tom Brady?

If the Raiders are ready to move on from their longtime starter, it’s probably going to be for Tom Brady. While there are some interesting quarterback prospects in the 2020 NFL Draft, Jon Gruden isn’t going to have an untested rookie lead his offense unless Joe Burrow somehow falls to number 12. Las Vegas is reportedly ready to make a run and Brady, but Mayock wouldn’t spill the beans.

“I don’t make anything of any rumors,” Mayock said. “All I can tell you about free agency – because I’m not allowed to talk about any of them anyway – is I have watched tape of just about every guy out there at every position. All that does is uphold what I am telling you that every position gets evaluated every year and if we can upgrade it we will.”

If Brady does leave New England, it’s looking very possible the Raiders will make him an offer. Obviously, that would mean the end of Carr’s time with the silver and black. However, if Brady stays put, it seems like the most likely outcome for the Raiders is to stick with Carr for another year. It’s possible they add a quarterback later in the draft, but outside of Brady, Carr is probably the team’s best option at getting into the playoffs.

READ NEXT: Exciting QB Prospect Praises Jon Gruden, Wants to Play for Raiders

