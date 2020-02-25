Exciting QB Prospect Praises Jon Gruden, Wants to Play for Raiders

There a number of quarterbacks who could have strong NFL careers in the 2020 draft class, but Jordan Love out of Utah State may have the highest ceiling of all. Often compared to Patrick Mahomes, Love is the biggest “boom or bust” candidate of 2020. His floor is significantly lower than other top prospects like Joe Burrow, but he could also be an NFL MVP in the future.

One team that will likely be linked to Love heading into the draft is the Las Vegas Raiders. They share a division with Mahomes and Jon Gruden may want to find a player like that to toy around with. Plus, the quarterback hasn’t been shy about wanting to play for the silver and black.

“You look at the Raiders, you think of the coach,” Love said at the Combine, via Doug Farrar. “Coach Gruden, being able to play for him, that’s someone else I watched growing up. You’ve got the show, you’ve heard a lot about him, he’s a quarterback guru, that’s who you want to play with.”

Gruden isn’t the easiest coach for a quarterback to play under. Love saying he wants to play for him means that he’s probably ready to put in the work.

Love Spoke to Raiders at Combine

It appears that Love’s interest in the Raiders may be mutual as the team has spoken to him at the combine, per Jori Epstein.

Chargers, Raiders, Bucs among teams Jordan Love speaking with at combine. He won't flinch if thrust into starting role immediately. "I feel like I can step in and be able to lead. … I’m ready for whatever I get thrown into." https://t.co/G1IzgT1040 — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) February 25, 2020

The Raiders also met with the quarterback at the Senior Bowl so it appears they’re doing their due diligence on him. Love wasn’t shy about wanting to join Las Vegas back then and he hasn’t changed his tune. The Raiders are certainly going to take a hard look at him, but it remains to be seen if they’ll give up on Derek Carr for such a risky prospect.

Love Mocked to Raiders by Analyst

Mike Mayock gave a pretty big endorsement of Derek Carr at the Combine without fully committing to him. If the Raiders want to keep him as the starter for 2020 but aren’t completely sold on him as the quarterback of the future, Love could be the perfect prospect to have behind him while they figure it out. Bucky Brooks of NFL.com think the Raiders are going to select them with their first first-round pick:

After watching their division rivals hoist the Lombardi Trophy due to a draft day quarterback gamble that changed the course of the franchise, the Raiders could roll the dice on an ultra-talented prospect with MVP potential.

Love isn’t a perfect prospect, but either was Mahomes when he was drafted. However, the Chiefs quarterback is one of a kind. Love has a ton of potential, but over drafting him just because of Mahomes would be a mistake. The Raiders have much bigger needs than quarterback and Love isn’t ready to lead the team to the playoffs in his first year. He’s certainly an exciting prospect and the fan base would get riled up about it, but the Raiders are too close to the playoffs to invest so much in a player who may not even play in 2020.

