Top QB Prospect Says He’s Spoken to Raiders at Combine

The 2020 NFL Combine is underway and the Las Vegas Raiders are definitely a team to keep an eye on. Armed with two first-round picks and a potential need at quarterback, the team figures to have a very big draft this year.

Though the Raiders have mostly been linked to linebacker and wide receiver prospects, there have been a couple of quarterback prospects that have talked about as potential options for the team. They spoke to Jordan Love at the Senior Bowl and now Jake Fromm out of Georgia says that he’s spoken to the Raiders at the Combine, according to Vincent Bonsignore.

Georgia’s Jake Frohm told me he’s spoken with the @Raiders here at the combine and that he looks forward to furthering that relationship pic.twitter.com/P9LUGDNK8M — Vincent Bonsignore (@VinnyBonsignore) February 25, 2020

Would Jake Fromm Be a Fit?

Now, talking to Jake Fromm and drafting him are two different things. The Raiders spoke to a litany of quarterback prospects before the 2019 draft and didn’t end up drafting one. However, it is notable because it seems like the team is more likely to make a change this season. The problem is that Fromm might not be exactly what the Raiders want. Here’s what The Draft Network had to say about him:

Jake Fromm is a “what you see is what you get” quarterback prospect. Offenses in need of stability, consistent decision making and intelligent pre-snap work will be drawn to Fromm, but his physical tools will leave you wanting more and there’s an inherent lack of consistent killer instinct to play in attack mode as a passer. Fromm offers modest upside as a starting quarterback and would be best implemented in a WCO, where quick game and RAC can help to boost pass game productivity.

Some of the criticisms of Fromm sure sound like some of the criticism that quarterback Derek Carr has received, except Carr doesn’t lack physical tools. It’s hard to imagine Fromm is more than a less athletic version of Carr. Somebody like Jordan Love somewhat makes sense because he can run and has “Mahomes-like” upside. Fromm isn’t the type of prospect that you get rid of Carr for.

Where Is Jake Fromm Being Mocked?

At this point, it’s hard tom imagine Fromm get taken in the first round, but makes it past the second. NFL.com predicts the New England Patriots to pick him with the sixth pick in the second round. That move would make sense because New England needs a Tom Brady replacement regardless of if he stays with the team or leaves. Fromm is probably more NFL ready than some other prospects so it would make sense to see him land with a good team that has an aging quarterback.

If the Raiders have a legitimate interest in Fromm, they should try to get a pick in the second round. They shouldn’t even think of taking him in the first but they lack a second-round pick. Las Vegas could use one of their two first-rounders to land a second or they could use a couple of their three third-round picks. That said, it’s happened many times when quarterbacks begin to slide further than expected. Perhaps the Raiders hold off on a quarterback until the third round and Fromm slides to them.

