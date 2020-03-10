Falcons Agree to One-Year Deal With Defensive End

Means was re-signed in 2019 but suffered an Achilles injury in training camp that caused him to miss the entire 2019 season.

Means’ NFL Career

Means, a University of Buffalo Alum, was drafted in the fifth round (147th overall) by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2013 NFL Draft. He appeared in ten games for the Buccaneers during his rookie season in 2013. The following season, Means played in the first game and then was waived. He appeared in a total of eleven games with the Buccaneers and accumulated six tackles and no sacks.

Shortly after being waived by Tampa, Means was signed to the Baltimore Ravens’ practice squad. He appeared in one game in the 2014 season. Tampa released Means with an injury settlement in 2015 after he suffered a sports hernia early in the season.

Once he was healed, the Houston Texans signed him to their practice squad briefly until the Eagles picked him up. In 2016, Means had a promising preseason, so the Eagles decided to retain him. Means recorded his first tackle since his rookie campaign. After three weeks of being active, Means was placed on the inactive list. In week 7, he was active again where he recorded his first career sack against the Minnesota Vikings.

In 2017, Means agreed to a one-year contract extension with the Eagles. The Eagles defeated the Patriots 41-33 to win Super Bowl LII that year and Means played a part in that win. At the beginning of the 2018 season, the Eagles decided to release Means.

The Falcons quickly added Means to their roster. He played in eight games with four starts where he recorded 14 combined tackles and one sack. He signed a one-year contract extension with the Falcons and then suffered a season-ending injury.

Falcons’ Free Agency & Cap Space

The Falcons are in need of reconstruction with their defensive line this season and have to get creative with their tight salary cap. Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff insists it’s a possible task to still get the best talent with their limited cap space.

Here is an updated list of the players who are set to hit free agency March 18th:

Vic Beasley (The Falcons will not pursue contract talks with Beasley when the new league year begins)

Jack Crawford

Matt Bosher

Adrian Clayborn

Kemal Ishmael

J.J. Wilcox

Steven Means (The Falcons agree to one-year deal)

Kenjon Barner

Tyeler Davison

Justin Hardy

Blidi Wreh-Wilson

Keith Smith

John Cyprien

Austin Hooper (The Falcons will let Hooper hit the market)

Ra’Shede Hageman

De’Vondre Campbell (The Falcons will let Campbell hit the market)

Sharrod Neasman

Wes Schweitzer (The Falcons will let Schweitzer hit the market)

Matt Simms

Jamar Taylor

Michael Bennett

With Means, the Falcons get the best of both worlds—getting away with a minimum contract and top talent. He had a pretty solid season in 2018.

Once Means is 100% percent healthy again, there’s no doubt he will be starting and making a positive impact on defense.

