11 Best Foosball Tables for Home: Compare, Buy & Save

The simple set-up and design of the American Legend Charger Foosball Table makes it perfect for kids and beginners. Yet you won’t lose any playability thanks to the chrome-finished 1/2-inch hollow rods, which are designed to keep the game fast.

Highlighted by an internal ball return system, the table has 8 total rods (4 per team) with ergonomic handles that control 11 players per team, including a goalie. There is an abacus-style scoreboard.

Measuring 52 inches long by 26 inches wide by 34 inches high, the table features a 3/16-inch MDF playing surface that is designed to help reduce warping and the chrome cross bars on the legs which will provide stability. Also helping with keeping the table sturdy are the solid 3.75-inch square legs.

