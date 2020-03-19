Floyd Mayweather’s 2020 Fight Plans Derailed After Deaths: Report

Boxing superstar Floyd “Money” Mayweather Jr. has had a very difficult 2020 with the loss of his uncle, ex-girlfriend, and friend. Because of this, it’s been reported by TMZ that Mayweather may have put his fight plans on the back burner.

Sources told TMZ that the 43-year-old Mayweather was planning two fights this year. One match was supposedly involving the UFC and the other an “established, respected boxer.” However, TMZ reported that Money’s mind is no where near fighting after these losses.

Mayweather has been linked to two fighters under UFC contract, UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib “The Eagle” Nurmagomedov and Ireland’s Conor “Notorious” McGregor. During a recent event in London, Money said that he wanted $600 million to compete against either of the two men.

It hasn’t been confirmed if the undefeated boxer was in deep negotiations with either fighter, and whether the bout would be a boxing or MMA match. With the uncertainty surrounding the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus and most combat sports promotions suspending events, Mayweather’s 2020 matches may have been derailed anyway.

Kobe Bryant, Josie Harris & Roger Mayweather Died in 2020

On January 26, NBA legend Kobe Bryant along with nine other people, including his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, died in a helicopter crash in southern California. As per TMZ, Mayweather was friends with Bryant and he has been devastated by the death.

Less than two months later, on March 10, Money’s longtime girlfriend, Josie Harris, was found unresponsive in her car at her home in Valencia, Ca, and she was pronounced dead at the scene. Harris’ cause of death is under investigation, however the police have stated that they are not treating it as a homicide.

The two dated from 1995 to 2010, and had three children together. The two had a rocky history past — Money served two months in jail for domestic violence allegations filed by Harris, and he was sued by her in 2015 for defamation. The defamation case is still ongoing.

After her death, Mayweather took to Instagram to pay tribute to Harris by posting multiple photos of the two together with captions like “My Sunshine” and “My Sweetheart.”

Earlier this week, on March 17, Money’s uncle and longtime trainer Roger Mayweather died. His cause of death has not officially been revealed. Roger’s “health was failing him for several years,” according to a statement from Money, released by The Athletic’s Lance Pugmire. Roger was also diabetic.

The entire statement reads:

My uncle was one of the most important people in my life inside and outside of the ring. Roger was a great champion and one of the best trainers in boxing. Unfortunately, his health was failing him for several years and now he can finally rest in peace. Roger meant the world to me, my father Floyd Sr., my uncle Jeff, everyone in and around the Mayweather Boxing Gym and the entire boxing world. It is a terrible loss for all of us. We are thankful for all the love and well-wishes we have already received as word traveled about Roger’s passing. It helps me to see that he was able to touch so many people through his life in boxing, because he gave so much to the sport, which was his first and longtime love.

