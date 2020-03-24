Lakers Legend Has Major Anthony Davis Comparison

While LeBron James gets most of the MVP love for the Los Angeles Lakers, Anthony Davis has played as well as anybody in the NBA. He’s one of the biggest reasons the Lakers have gone from NBA bottom-dwellers to full-fledged title contenders. Davis is probably the best big man the team has had since Shaquille O’Neal. However, his game is much more reminiscent of another Laker great.

Just looking at Davis’ body type, it’s easy to compare him to Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. The NBA’s all-time leading scorer also believes that Davis’ game is very comparable to his.

Anthony Davis is the player that I mostly resemble but I never shot 3 pointers like he does.. However all other aspects of his game are similar to mine https://t.co/5sRO6fIFIY — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (@kaj33) March 24, 2020

That’s certainly lofty praise for Davis because an argument could be made that Kareem is the greatest player in NBA history. Davis may have the edge as a three-point shooter, but he’ll never be able to replicate Kareem’s famous hook shot.

Kareem Would’ve Wanted to Play With LeBron

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar had the pleasure of playing with the Showtime Lakers. That team had one of the greatest collections of talent in NBA history. Despite that fact, Kareem believes that LeBron James would’ve been a fit on that team.

great question! Without a doubt Lebron, and The Lakers would be the right team. https://t.co/zPswoocxbU — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (@kaj33) March 24, 2020

Adding LeBron to a lineup that featured Magic Johnson and Kareem would just be unfair. Not even Bill Russell’s Celtics or Michael Jordan’s Bulls would’ve been able to beat that team. They already won five championships without LeBron. Add him and maybe they win 10.

Danny Green Talks Differences Between Kawhi Leonard & LeBron

During the NBA offseason, it appeared the Lakers were on their way to creating an all-time super team. They already had LeBron, they traded for Anthony Davis and it seemed like there was a real shot Kawhi Leonard was going to the team. However, he went to Los Angeles Clippers and now Los Angeles has a strong rivalry.

Danny Green was recently on ESPN’s First Take and explained the differences between LeBron and Kawhi:

Two very great players. A lot of similarities and some differences, but they are extremely serious about their game. They work their body hard, how to take care of their bodies and lead their team. Obviously, Kawhi is not as vocal as LeBron has been over the years. But you could tell last year he started picking it up a lot more and this year he’s a lot more vocal than he was ever, and he’s starting to learn that. But on the court-wise, LeBron is probably more a facilitator. Kawhi is probably more of, you know, an attack offensive, you know, dissecting the defense type of player. LeBron is the same way. And they’re both, you know, very good defenders when they turn it on. They can lock down some guys. They can change the game, impact the game, on both ends of the floor.

The Kawhi-LeBron debate will likely rage on while the two teams play in Los Angeles at the same time. If the NBA season continues, a Lakers-Clippers playoff series will be very important for both of their legacies.

