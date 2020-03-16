Raiders Player Calls for Team to Trade for Star WR, Draft CeeDee Lamb

Though the market for free agent wide receivers is relatively weak this year, the trade market could be booming. DeAndre Hopkins was already sent to the Arizona Cardinals and based on recent Twitter activity, Stefon Diggs of the Minnesota Vikings could be the next to be dealt. He hasn’t been very subtle over the last several months about how he would like to be moved from the team that drafted him, but they haven’t been very accommodating.

If he’s to be believed, a deal should be coming soon, but it’s a mystery as to who exactly will be acquiring the wide receiver. The Las Vegas Raiders are a team to watch as they have a huge need at wide receiver. Pro Bowl right tackle for the Raiders Trent Brown proposed Diggs come to Las Vegas and pair up with one of the top wide receivers in the upcoming draft.

If the Raiders were able to make happen what Brown is suggesting, they’d go from having one of the worst wide receiver corps in the NFL to one of the best. It certainly could be something they are considering. Brown recruiting Diggs to the Raiders won’t mean too much as he’s under contract and doesn’t have a lot of say where he can go.

Raiders Could Be Scared of Adding a Disgruntled WR

What’s working against a potential Diggs to Las Vegas is move is a little guy named Antonio Brown. The Raiders went down the path of trading for a disgruntled wide receiver last year and got burned bad. Mike Mayock and Jon Gruden definitely haven’t forgotten that debacle. While Diggs hasn’t shown the same red flags that Brown did, that won’t stop the Raiders from second-guessing a potential move.

Diggs is really good and would immediately be the team’s best wide receiver. He’s good for at least 1,000 yards and pairing him with Oklahoma’s CeeDee Lamb could be an insanely good duo. However, the Raiders will definitely exercise caution before they make another blockbuster trade for a wide receiver.

How Much Would Diggs Cost?

There’s also the question of just how much the Minnesota Vikings are asking for Diggs. There are plenty of teams that are in need of a top wide receiver. It’s reasonable to believe the Vikings will want a first-round pick for Diggs. That could be a little steep for a wide receiver who has given his team a headache over the last year.

A second-round pick could maybe get it done if nobody gives them a first. The New England Patriots are definitely a team to watch as they have a really strong need at wide receiver and Bill Belichick has a bad track record of drafting the position. Adding Diggs would also give Tom Brady a big reason to stay with the team. The Raiders could really benefit from trading for Diggs, but there are probably other teams that want him more. With how strong the wide receiver class is this year, it seems more likely Las Vegas addresses the position in the draft.

