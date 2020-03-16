Top-5 Trade Destinations for Vikings WR Stefon Diggs

The NFL continues to operate from a business standpoint amid Coronavirus concerns and there’s been a flurry of roster moves as the rest of the sports world remains on hold.

What’s next? It could be a Stefon Diggs trade. The WR hinted at a potential trade on his Twitter feed earlier today.

it’s time for a new beginning. — DIGGS (@stefondiggs) March 16, 2020

Diggs signed a five-year, $72 million deal back in 2018 and as our own Vince Somma notes, there are teams interested in the Vikings’ WR. As it stands now, nothing is imminent, though let’s take a look at some teams that would make a good fit for the 26-year-old playmaker.

Baltimore Ravens

Did Lamar Jackson lean more on the tight ends in the Ravens offense because he was most comfortable with those weapons or did he shy away from using his wide receiver corps because it was underwhelming?

That’s a question that Ravens have certainly pondered. Marquise “Hollywood” Brown had an excellent rookie season but hasn’t proved he can be much more than a deep threat (which is valuable in this offense). Other than Brown, there isn’t much hope at the position on this roster.

There haven’t been many resources used on the positional group either. Yes, the franchise utilized a first-round pick on Brown last season but from a financial standpoint, few position groups cost less. Only five NFL teams have less salary allocated to the position and while the team would likely make corresponding moves to shed salary, bringing Diggs on would be worth the resources.

Diggs coming to Baltimore would give them the best receiving option since Anquan Boldin arrived in town. Perhaps the 26-year-old simply needs a different shade of purple on his uniform.

New England Patriots

Who the Patriots target this offseason is likely dependent on the decision Tom Brady makes but assuming he returns (New England remains the favorite, though the Buccaneers are in play), the franchise should be on the lookout for another weapon.

If the team makes a splash, expect them to look for someone who would be their No. 1 WR. Diggs would be just that, slotting above Julian Edelman and Mohammad Sanu on the depth chart.

Washington Redskins

As we mentioned in our Top-5 destinations for Dez Bryant, the Redskins have a perennial need for a top WR option. Diggs, who played his collegiate ball at the University of Maryland, would fit right in as a No. 1 option for Dwyane Haskins or whoever is under center next season.

RELATED: Philip Rivers Would Need “Massive Offer” To Play for Redskins

Oakland Raiders

The Raiders attempted to make a big WR splash last offseason, trading for Antonio Brown. That move…didn’t work out with the franchise eventually releasing the former All-Pro wide receiver.

Mark Davis could use another top-notch offensive weapon as he moves the team to Las Vegas. Diggs has three years left on his deal, though if he wants a new deal, Oakland has the financial flexibility to make it happen.

Philadelphia Eagles

Last offseason, the Eagles tried to patch up their WR needs by signing Desean Jackson. The veteran WR provided a spark in the team’s first game but was unable to stay on the field throughout the season.

The franchise would be a fascinating fit for Diggs, who would be the team’s best WR since…Terrell Owens? That’s debatable but what isn’t is Philadelphia’s need to come back next season fully stocked at the position in order to get the most out of Doug Peterson’s offense.

READ NEXT: Top Trade Destinations for LT Trent Williams