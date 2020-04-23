2020 NFL Draft Order: Where Does Each Team Select in the 1st-Round?

The 2020 NFL Draft kicks off tonight at 8pm ET and is gearing up to be an extravagant event despite its virtual aspect. A slew of trade rumors are swirling, while blue-chip prospects such as Tua Tagovailoa and Jerry Jeudy may be tumbling down draft boards due to injury concerns.

See where you’re favorite NFL team selects tonight in the 1st-round.

Round 1 Draft Order

Round one consists of 32 draft picks in total. The Cincinnati Bengals will be the first team on the clock. Day 1 of the draft will conclude following a selection by the reigning NFL Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs, who hold the final pick in the round.

1. Cincinnati Bengals 2. Washington Redskins 3. Detroit Lions 4. New York Giants 5. Miami Dolphins 6. Los Angeles Chargers 7. Carolina Panthers 8. Arizona Cardinals 9. Jacksonville Jaguars 10. Cleveland Browns 11. New York Jets 12. Las Vegas Raiders 13. San Francisco 49ers (via Indianapolis Colts) 14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 15. Denver Broncos 16. Atlanta Falcons 17. Dallas Cowboys 18. Miami Dolphins (via Pittsburgh Steelers) 19. Las Vegas Raiders (via Chicago Bears) 20. Jacksonville Jaguars (via Los Angeles Rams) 21. Philadelphia Eagles 22. Minnesota Vikings (via Buffalo Bills) 23. New England Patriots 24. New Orleans Saints 25. Minnesota Vikings 26. Miami Dolphins (via Houston Texans) 27. Seattle Seahawks 28. Baltimore Ravens 29. Tennessee Titans 30. Green Bay Packers 31. San Francisco 49ers 32. Kansas City Chiefs

The Dolphins Own The 1st-Round

The Miami Dolphins currently own the most draft capital in Round 1 of tonight’s draft. The ‘Phins are slated to select at pick number five, pick number 18, and pick number 26. The 18th-pick was previously acquired in a deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers, while the 26th-pick was compensation from the Laremy Tunsil trade that sent the offensive tackle to the Houston Texans prior to the 2019 season.

However, despite the Dolphins going into the night with three picks, things can certainly change moving forward. Numerous reports out of Miami have the Dolphins making a play to move into the top three to ensure a top prospect on their board. Rumor has it that player may be Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert, as team owner Stephen Ross and franchise great Dan Marino have reportedly led Miami to peg Herbert as their future franchise quarterback.

Numerous Teams With Multiple Picks

Miami is one of three teams that hold multiple selections in the 1st-round, joined by the likes of the Minnesota Vikings and NFC Champion San Francisco 49ers.

The Vikings, who originally owned pick number 25, added pick number 22 after dealing away star wide receiver Stefon Diggs to the Buffalo Bills earlier this offseason.

The 49ers acquired the 13th pick in the NFL Draft by shipping off former top-10 pick DeForest Buckner to the Indianapolis Colts. San Francisco also holds the second-to-last pick in the round, number 32 overall.

Be sure not to miss the 1st-round tonight, which will be airing live on numerous outlets. For a breakdown of the full TV schedule, along with a list of multiple ways to stream the event for free, be sure to check out our 2020 NFL Draft’s Day 1 TV Schedule.

