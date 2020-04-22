Top-10 Quarterbacks in the 2020 NFL Draft: Is Jordan Love 1st-Round Worthy?

The 2020 NFL Draft is filled with prominent names at the most important position in football. Top quarterbacks in this class include the likes of Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow, National Champion Tua Tagovailoa, and the uber-talented Justin Herbert.

Below we break down the top-10 signal-callers in the 2020 Draft class.

Follow the Heavy on the Draft for all the latest betting news, odds, and picks

Top-10 QB Draft Prospects