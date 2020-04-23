2020 NFL Draft TV Schedule: Start Time & How to Watch Round 1

After being isolated with no sporting events whatsoever in what can feel like an eternity at times, the 2020 NFL Draft is finally upon us. This year’s draft will be the first-ever fully virtual draft in league history, which is likely bound to toss us a curveball or two.

Thursday night kicks off a jam-packed three day, seven-round event where the stars of tomorrow see their NFL dreams come true.

Find out below how to watch, when to watch, and who to watch for on Day 1 of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Day 1 of the 2020 NFL Draft Kicks Off on Thursday Night

Date: Thursday, 4/23 (Today) Start Time: 8:00 pm ET End Time: 11:30 pm ET (Approx.) Place: Roger Goodell’s Basement (Bronxville, NY) Live Coverage: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network Stream: WatchESPN, NFL Mobile

How to Watch/Stream:

You can enjoy the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft through numerous outlets. ABC, ESPN & NFL Network will each be airing the event live, while the latter two will be joining forces on their broadcasts with the same feed ending up on both channels.

If you don’t have cable don’t fear, you can stream the Draft live through multiple selections of services. SlingTV, YouTube TV, Fubo TV, and Hulu Live all offer at least one of the three channels (ABC, ESPN, NFL Network) that will be broadcasting the event. Each service also offers some sort of free trial.

*SlingTV is currently running a tremendous deal for us in quarantine, allowing us to Watch TV for Free, with no credit card/payment information required.

If you can’t find your way to a TV, the Draft will also be available live through the WatchESPN and NFL Mobile apps available for both Android and IOS.

Day 2 and Day 3 Schedule

Day two of the NFL Draft will kick off an hour earlier than it did the day prior, with TV coverage starting at 7:00 pm ET on Friday, consisting of rounds two through three. The following day, Saturday, will serve as the final day of the 2020 NFL Draft. It will be jam-packed with four total rounds (Rounds 4-7), starting at 12:00pm ET up until Mr. Irrelevent is anointed with the final pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Round 1 Draft Order

Round one consists of 32 total draft picks, kicking off with the Cincinnati Bengals as the first team on the clock and concluding with the Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs with the final pick in the round.

* To best prepare yourself for festivities, be sure to check our draft experts’ Final Full 1st-Round 2020 NFL Mock Draft, along with our Top-10 Rankings for each position group listed below.

1. Cincinnati Bengals 2. Washington Redskins 3. Detroit Lions 4. New York Giants 5. Miami Dolphins 6. Los Angeles Chargers 7. Carolina Panthers 8. Arizona Cardinals 9. Jacksonville Jaguars 10. Cleveland Browns 11. New York Jets 12. Las Vegas Raiders 13. San Francisco 49ers (via Indianapolis Colts) 14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 15. Denver Broncos 16. Atlanta Falcons 17. Dallas Cowboys 18. Miami Dolphins (via Pittsburgh Steelers) 19. Las Vegas Raiders (via Chicago Bears) 20. Jacksonville Jaguars (via Los Angeles Rams) 21. Philadelphia Eagles 22. Minnesota Vikings (via Buffalo Bills) 23. New England Patriots 24. New Orleans Saints 25. Minnesota Vikings 26. Miami Dolphins (via Houston Texans) 27. Seattle Seahawks 28. Baltimore Ravens 29. Tennessee Titans 30. Green Bay Packers 31. San Francisco 49ers 32. Kansas City Chiefs

