Five Trade Down Options for the Redskins’ No. 2 Pick

The Washington Redskins haven’t had an eventful offseason by most standards.

They attempted to make a splash by signing Amari Cooper, though the pursuit ended in failure. The franchise sniffed around for a quarterback to push incumbent starter Dwayne Haskins; they ended up trading for Kyle Allen. The team’s revamped secondary may be the most exciting offseason storyline so far.

Yet, as the draft approaches, things could get interesting. The Redskins own the No. 2 overall pick, which is almost certain to be Ohio State’s Edge-rusher Chase Young (or at least that’s what sportsbooks believe).

Washington would benefit greatly from having Young on the roster. He’s a franchise player in waiting, though this team is nowhere near ready to compete at a high level and they might be better served by trading down and collecting assets for their prized No. 2 pick. Let’s take a look around the NFL at some possible trading options for the Redskins:

Trade With: Las Vegas Raiders

Washington gets:

No. 12 (2020)

No. 80 (2020)

No. 81 (2020)

No. 121 (2020)

First-Rounder (2021)

Las Vegas gets:

No. 2 (2020)

The Raiders have several needs but could move up to select the best pass-rushing prospect in quite some time. The trade would make fans forget about Khalil Mack and still leave the team with a first-rounder in this year’s draft (No. 19, which they acquired in the Mack deal).

Washington would gain an additional 2021 first-round draft pick, one that has a chance to be a high pick if Jon Gruden’s third season at the helm goes south. They’d also pick up a bounty of mid-round picks in this year’s draft that would give them the flexibility to make further moves or stock up with young talent.

Trade With: Atlanta Falcons

Washington gets:

No. 16 (2020)

No. 47 (2020)

2021 First-Rounder

2022 Second-Rounder

WR Russell Gage

Atlanta gets:

No. 2 (2020)

There’s chatter that the Falcons are interested in moving up in the draft and if they decide to make a Julio Jones-like trade, Young would be a worthy prospect.

The haul for Washington would be massive, though that’s what is required for a team to pry Young from them. In addition to stocking up on picks over the next three drafts, the Redskins would get Russell Gage, a former sixth-round pick who showcased his ability for the Falcons last season when he hauled in 49 receptions for 446 yards.

Trade With: Jacksonville Jaguars

Washington gets:

No. 9 (2020)

No. 42 (2020)

2021 First-Rounder (via the Rams)

DE Yannick Ngakoue

Jacksonville gets:

No. 2 (2020)

I’m stealing this one from ESPN’s Bill Barnwell. If Jacksonville feels as strongly about Chase Young as many draft scouts do, then this kind of haul makes sense for them. The Jags netted two firsts for Jalen Ramsey, who was seeking a new contract. Giving up two for Young, who has the talent to be a future Hall of Famer and will be on a cost-controlled deal for the next four years, plus a player who doesn’t want to be there, is a no-brainer.

For Washington, the team can actually rebuild with the No. 9 and No. 42, adding depth to the depleted roster, while gaining a defensive stud in Ngakoue (Barnwell believes he would net a late first/second-rounder in a trade by himself). The additional No. 1 in 2021 will allow the team to move up in the draft if needed to draft a new QB (as you can see, we are not believers in Haskins).

Trade With: Los Angeles Chargers & Detroit Lions

Los Angeles gets:

No. 2 (2020)

Detroit gets:

No. 6 (2020)

No. 112 (2020)

LT Trent Williams

Washington gets:

No. 3 (2020)

No. 37 (2020)

TE Jesse James

This one is my favorite trades for Washington because it kills two birds while also securing them Young. It would likely require other teams seeing the Redskins’ trading down as a real threat, though if they can gain that leverage, a three-team deal makes the most sense.

Detroit gets a premier left tackle while trading down to a spot where a top cornerback is likely available.

Los Angeles trades up and selects Justin Herbert (the Chargers reportedly have their eye on him).

Washington still lands Young while getting nice value for Williams. Fun Fact: the Redskins didn’t host a single tight end with their 30 “visits.” I’d expect them to swing a deal for a veteran tight end at some point.

Trade With: New England Patriots

Washington gets:

No. 23 (2020)

No. 98 (2020)

No. 125 (2020)

No. 172 (2020)

2021 First-Rounder

2021 Fourth-Rounder

G Joe Thuney

New England gets:

No. 2 (2020)

New England is on an unfamiliar journey without Tom Brady in town. Everyone knows they are going to select a QB in the draft and the Pats reportedly “love” Herbert as a potential replacement for the Hall of Fame QB. Trading up with Washington gives the franchise an opportunity to select their guy and start a new chapter in Foxborough.

Washington would pick up a nice upgrade at guard while adding a bounty of picks that gives them the flexibility to maneuver around the draft this year and next.

