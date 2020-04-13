NFL Draft Rumors: Patriots, Chargers Eyeing the Same QB

The 2020 NFL Draft is less than two weeks away and only one thing is certain: Joe Burrow will be the No. 1 pick. Other than that, everything is up in the air, including who will be the second QB picked.

There are rumblings that the Dolphins like Justin Herbert and could make him a surprise pick at No. 5.

Miami will not be the only team looking at the Oregon QB. The Chargers’ front office are fans of Herbert’s game and Peter King of NBC Sports hears that the Patriots are eyeing him to replace Tom Brady in New England.

“They love Justin Herbert, but enough to trade up for him?” one rival GM told King.

New England has 12 picks in the draft with the first one coming at No. 23. Los Angeles has the No. 6 overall pick and it’s possible that they wouldn’t need to move up to get the QB.

Latest on Dolphins’ Draft Plans

Miami still has eyes on the No. 1 pick. The franchise has looked into trading with the Bengals to nab Joe Burrow with the selection. However, not everyone in the organization is on board with giving up assets to move up. King hears that coach Brian Flores and GM Chris Grier oppose giving up significant assets to move up to No. 1.

The Dolphins wield the No. 5, No. 18, and No. 26 overall picks. The franchise also has two second-rounders, owning the No. 39 overall pick and No. 56 overall pick.

Tua Tagovailoa has been linked to the Dolphins for quite some time, though his health has some worried about his long-term viability in the league.

Former NFL general manager Michael Lombardi heard that at least two teams have “flunked” Tua for medical reasons. One of those teams is selecting in the top-10. The quarterback’s hip is a concern, but there’s more. Teams are worried about the “multitude of injuries” Tagovailoa suffered in his collegiate career at the University of Alabama.

“It’s not just his hip,” Lombardi said. “It’s his ankle. It’s his wrist. He broke his wrist the first day of spring ball one year. … He’s brittle. He is brittle. You can’t deny it.”

It was previously reported that Tua suffered hand and thump injuries back in the spring of 2018 but now, it appears that the injury was a broken write broke his wrist. Tagovailoa also suffered two separate ankle injuries, each of which required surgery, and a knee injury while at Alabama.

Chase Young Remains the Frontrunner for No. 2 Pick

King hears what has been echoing throughout Washington in that Chase Young will be the pick at No. 2.

No one in my sphere thinks Ron Rivera will do anything but log on to the NFL’s secure Microsoft Teams draft channel when Washington is on the clock and enter Chase Young, Ohio State.

While Young isn’t a threat to be the No. 1 overall pick, there’s a collection of people around the league who believe he’s the best prospect in the draft.

