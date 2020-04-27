Falcons New Disruptive DT Lights Up the Field in Highlights [WATCH]

Atlanta Falcons’ best draft pick might have occurred on day two of the 2020 NFL Draft. The Falcons drafted defensive tackle Marlon Davidson at No. 47 overall.

Watch Davidson as he completely dominates the field as a War Eagle:

Davidson’s Scouting Report

Height: 6’3

Weight: 303 pounds

Career stats: 50 career games, 174 career tackles, 28 tackles for loss, 14.5 sacks, nine pass deflections, three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, three blocked field goals

DRAFT GRADES for Davidson

Chris Trapasso, CBSSports.com

Grade: B-

Comment: “DE to DT conversion. Heavy hands. Power for days. Good burst for his size. Major hustle player. Traits are there. Just wonder about playing new position in NFL.”

Mike Tanier, Bleacher Report

Grade: A

Comment: “Davidson has enough positives to turn into Cameron Jordan after a year of NFL coaching and conditioning. That’s an ambitious comparison, but Davidson’s unique playing style and engaging personality should keep him in the league for a long time, even if he turns into more of a complementary defender than a star. In the short term, he’ll line up next to Grady Jarrett and play roles similar to the ones he played next to Derrick Brown at Auburn. And he’ll make the Falcons defensive line much better as a result.”

Conclusion

The Falcons knew they had to address the defensive line early in the 2020 NFL Draft. May NFL experts figured it would happen in round one and we were all surprised when the Falcons didn’t trade up.

Falcons head coach Dan Quinn made it clear he wants to generate consistency on the interior against opposing QB’s. That’s where Davidson comes in.

The Falcons kept each of their spots and in round two selected Davidson who reminded them much of Grady Jarrett. These two firecrackers will do what Atlanta needs to do and collapse the pocket consistently, single-handily improving the defense.

Davidson, who plays with the Falcons on “Madden,” is looking forward to playing next to his Jarrett.

“Grady Jarrett, being able to be small in comparison to everybody else — he wasn’t going to be this great player, but you know what I mean? Him showing everybody that he’s great,” Davidson said. “Man, I watched this every day playing in the game. Of course, I want to play with Grady Jarrett.” Davidson Shows the Difference Between Cocky and Confident The Falcons franchise and fans should be really, really excited about this guy. “I instill confidence. I instill passion. I instill heart,” Davidson said. “I instill everything you want in a football player as a man and everything. That’s me. I mean, I wake up every day thinking about being the best. I woke up at four o’clock this morning and couldn’t go to sleep because I was mad because I didn’t go first round. I’m waking up at four o’clock. I ain’t been asleep all day, man. I’ve been waiting on this call and I got it and now I’m going to give everything I can to the organization. I’m going to give everything I possibly can and leave everything on the field, every game, and show that they did not mess up by picking Marlon Davidson at all; they didn’t.”

