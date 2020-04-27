Most-Watched NFL Draft Raises Over $100 Million for Coronavirus Relief

While sports across the map have come to a halt and bad news seems to be constantly taking over the headlines, many sports fans were able to get away from the real-world problems for at least three days.

Thankfully, the coronavirus pandemic didn’t stop the 2020 NFL Draft from happening. In fact, the three-day event had a record-breaking 55 million total viewers, 16 percent higher than 2019.

The 2020 draft was supposed to be held in Vegas but was rearranged in one month to broadcast from the different homes of each NFL head coach, general manager, owner, and players.

ESPN and the NFL partnered to present the entire draft. Beginning on Thursday, over 15.6 million people tuned into the opening first round of the draft. The next day, over 8.2 million viewers watched Rounds 2 and 3. The final round, on Saturday had over 4.2 million viewers.

On Saturday, NFL Commissioner Rodger Goodell concluded that the 2020 NFL Draft had raised more than $100 million in coronavirus relief efforts.

Thank you for participating in Draft-A-Thon! With the addition of your donations, the NFL Family has now collectively raised more than $100,000,000 for COVID-19 Relief. https://t.co/t5JVKzjd4J pic.twitter.com/8sw0v4ZmWt — NFL (@NFL) April 25, 2020

“We wanted to make a difference by honoring and supporting those impacted by this pandemic, especially those on the front lines,” Goodell said. “I’m thrilled to share with you that thanks to your generous contributions and those of the NFL family, more than $100 million has been raised for COVID-19 relief. That is fantastic. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you.”

An NFL Draft to Remember

This is going to be one for the history books!

“I couldn’t be more proud of the efforts and collaboration of our clubs, league personnel, and our partners to conduct an efficient draft and share an unforgettable experience with millions of fans during these uncertain times,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “This draft is the latest chapter in the NFL’s storied history of lifting the spirit of America and unifying people.

“In addition to celebrating the accomplishments of so many talented young men, we were pleased that this unique Draft helped shine a light on today’s true heroes – the health-care workers, first responders and countless others on the front lines in the battle against COVID-19. We are also grateful to all those who contributed to the NFL family’s fundraising efforts.”

The NFL will be donating that money to the Salvation Army, American Red Cross, Meals on Wheels, United Way, Feeding America, and the CDC Foundation. The league will also be auctioning off signed memorabilia, jerseys and more as part of the fundraiser.

Reliving Some of the 2020 NFL Draft’s Best Moments

We all knew Joe Burrow was going to get drafted first. That wasn’t even close to the best part of the show.

1. Who really made the Patriots decision to draft Lenoir-Rhyne safety Kyle Dugger at No. 37 overall?

Now we know the secret to all of Bill Belichick's success. 🐶🐶🐶 pic.twitter.com/VH1qU3nQ7j — The Ringer (@ringer) April 24, 2020

2. There’s always that one dad in the stands.

Javon Kinlaw's dad's reaction to his son getting drafted 🤣 pic.twitter.com/f6amsidFbj — ESPN (@espn) April 24, 2020

3. Kliff Kingsbury’s setup stole the show. But does he know he has two people living in his basement yet?

what does Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury look like he does for a living pic.twitter.com/ODEl8ic3dX — SB Nation (@SBNation) April 24, 2020

4. Do you think the Detroit Lions regret drafting De’Andre Swift over his dad?

5. Packers draft……………………………………………………………a QB?

Aaron Rodgers watching the Packers draft Jordan Love… pic.twitter.com/wBktD9ifeS — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) April 24, 2020

And that’s ONLY a few moments from this year’s wild virtual draft that will bet talked about for years.

