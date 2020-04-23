Falcons NFL Draft Picks: When Does Atlanta Select in 1st Round?

First and foremost Happy Draft Day, folks! Feels like it took a lifetime to get here in quarantine. But fortunately, it’s here and it’s more exciting than it’s ever been before since the Atlanta Falcons are expected to be the “most aggressive” in this year’s draft.

The Falcons have a total of six picks in the 2020 NFL draft. They are scheduled to pick at No. 16 in the first round.

Here’s a look at Atlanta picks in each round:

Round 1: No. 16 overall

No. 16 overall Round 2: No. 47 overall

No. 47 overall Round 3: No. 78 overall

No. 78 overall Round 4: No. 119 overall

No. 119 overall Round 4: No. 134 overall

No. 134 overall Round 7: No. 228 overall

Falcons Trading UP?

Yes, the rumors are true. The Falcons will be trading up to get the best talent possible. If you know Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff at all, you know he’ll get what he wants. SO there goes their original No. 16 spot.

The Falcons have already tried to bump up to the No. 2 spot for Chase Young but failed to make a deal with Washington Redskins. It’s possible it could still happen, though the Falcons don’t exactly have the draft pick ammo they need to get Chase Young, so it could take giving Calvin Ridley away too.

I know. I hope Dimitroff and Dan Quinn aren’t up for that kind of trade-off, but business is business.

Why Trading Ridley Could Make Sense

The Falcons need defense. They made that very clear last season when they only tallied 28 sacks total. It’s up to the Falcons to make a first-round pick that will have the most impact on the team as a whole.

A huge trade is worth grabbing a player like Jeff Okudah, C.J. Henderson, Isaiah Simmons, or Chase Young.

The Falcons selected Ridley in the 2018 draft as a quality backup for Julio Jones. Ridley has been nothing but success for Atlanta scoring 17 touchdowns with more than 1,600 yards. He’s also had a good mentor playing behind Jones. But, Ridley is on the smaller side so his run blocking will always be a slight problem for him.

This 2020 draft class has a lot of WR talent from Oklahoma’s CeeDee Lamb to LSU’s Justin Jefferson or Alabama’s Jerry Jeudy for the Falcons to try for.

The Only Prospect the Falcons Should Be ‘All In’ For

Ridley is 25 and still has a lot to learn but also has a promising future so it’s tough to just let him go that easy. If there is one guy in the draft the Falcons should not hesitate for, it should be former Clemson LB Isaiah Simmons. He’s a three-in-one deal.

Simmons even knows his own worth.

"You only get 53 on a roster. I feel like if you draft me you've got 56." Isaiah Simmons owned the pre-draft process, and this mic drop is perfect. (📽️: @nflnetwork) pic.twitter.com/LB3QWmf9iv — Marc Whiteman (@MarcWYFFNews4) April 22, 2020

As a Clemson Tiger, Simmons has learned to adapt in more than just one position. He’s been moved around from safety, edge, and linebacker.

Simmons is “all in” with the new trend in the NFL where teams are working with only the best players and figuring out where they can perform their best at, regardless of where they’ve played in the past.

“I think it’s beneficial for me. I know years ago it wasn’t good to be a positionless guy,” Simmons said at the combine. “But now it’s become a benefit for me just because of all the versatility I’ll be able to do, play linebacker, play safety, whatever it is, I feel like it just helps me out.

We’ll see what happens in round one starting TONIGHT at 8 PM/ET on ESPN.

