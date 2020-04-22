What Picks Do the Pittsburgh Steelers Have in the 2020 NFL Draft?

The Steelers don’t have a first-round pick as a result of trading for Minkah Fitzpatrick last season. Instead, the Dolphins will pick at No. 18, though I’m sure Pittsburgh is happy with the deal, as Fitzpatrick should be a cornerstone in the secondary for years to come.

The team doesn’t have a third-round pick (though it has a compensatory selection) because of their deal with the Broncos last year at the draft. The team traded from No. 20 to No. 10 in order to select LB Devin Bush, giving up their 2019 second-rounder in addition to the 2020 third.

List of Steelers Picks

Round 1 – None

Round 2 – Pick 17 (No. 49)

Round 3 – Pick 38 (No. 102)

Round 4 – Pick 18 (No. 124)

Round 5 – Pick 29 (No. 135)

Round 6 – Pick 19 (No. 198)

Round 7 – Pick 18 (No. 232)

Latest NFL Draft Buzz

While it’s not 100 percent certain, it would be a shock if the Bengals don’t select Joe Burrow. It would be slightly less shocking if the Redskins don’t select Chase Young. Outside of those two picks, there’s plenty of uncertainty in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Two weeks ago, rumors emerged that the Dolphins may be favoring Justin Herbert over Tua Tagovailoa at No.5. Mel Kiper confirmed the rumors in his mock draft last week and now, King has the same hunch, placing Herbert to Miami (via a trade for the No. pick) in his latest mock draft.

Tua has proven that he is an elite prospect and arguably has a higher ceiling that Herbert. Yet, the Alabama QB’s injury history has teams worried. He suffered multiple injuries in his career in addition to the hip ailment that ended his collegiate career and it’s not certain that Miami is willing to take that risk at No. 5.

Former NFL general manager Michael Lombardi hears that at least two teams have “flunked” Tua for medical reasons. One of those teams is selecting in the top-10.

The Dolphins own the No. 5, No. 18, and No. 26 overall picks. The franchise also has two second-rounders, owning the No. 39 overall pick and No. 56 overall pick.

Some believe the Dolphins won’t pick a QB at No. 5. Former NFL executive Gil Brandt said he wouldn’t be surprised if Miami selected another player with their top-5 selection and grabbed a QB with another pick later. Offensive tackle is a major need for the team (I had Miami trade up from No. 18 to grab an elite tackle option in my Twitter mock draft).

Miami still has eyes on the No. 1 pick. The franchise has looked into trading with the Bengals to nab Burrow with the selection, though it’s unlikely Cincy will part with the pick.

Tua may not be the only QB to drop on draft night. Several teams picking in the back half of the first-round or early second-round are not interested in Utah State’s Jordan Love. It was previously reported that Love could fall to Pittsburgh with the No. 49 overall pick. Many mock drafts have Love coming off the board in the first round, though Pro Football Focus has him as its 76th ranked player in the draft.

More on the NFL:

Ravens React to Donald Trump’s Endorsement

Eagles’ WR Expected to be Traded on Draft Night

Tom Brady Reveals New, Cringeworthy Brand