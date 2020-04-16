NFL Draft Rumors: Dolphins Eye Non-QB at No. 5

For quite some time, it was assumed that the Miami Dolphins would select Tua Tagovailoa with their top selection in the 2020 draft. However, there are strong reports that the franchise would prefer another QB—Justin Herbert.

Tua has proven that he is an elite prospect and arguably has a higher ceiling that Herbert. Yet, the Alabama QB’s injury history has teams worried. He suffered multiple injuries in his career in addition to the hip ailment that ended his collegiate career and it’s not certain that Miami is willing to take that risk at No. 5.

Some believe the Dolphins won’t pick a QB at No. 5. Former NFL executive Gil Brandt said he wouldn’t be surprised if Miami selected another player with their top-5 selection and grabs a QB with another pick later. Offensive tackle is a major need for the team (I had Miami trade up from No. 18 to grab an elite tackle option in my Twitter mock draft).

The Dolphins own the No. 5, No. 18, and No. 26 overall picks. The franchise also has two second-rounders, owning the No. 39 overall pick and No. 56 overall pick.

Should the Redskins trade down?

There are no concrete reports that Washington is considering trading down from the No. 2 spot, though it may be a wise move. One potential suitor that makes sense is the Jacksonville Jaguars (Jax was just one of the five teams I examined).

The return for Washington would look something like this: the No. 9 and No. 42 in this year’s draft, a 2021 first-rounder (via the Rams) and defensive end Yannick Ngakoue.

That would be a massive haul for Washington and undoubtedly worth considering as a prize for passing on Chase Young.

Colts Looking WR, Could Trade Up?

The Indianapolis Colts no longer own a first-round pick. The franchise traded away the No. 13 overall selection to acquire DeForest Buckner from the 49ers. The club owns a high second-round pick (No. 34) as a result of trading with the Washington Redskins during the draft last April.

Oddsmakers believe the team will either draft a WR or CB. FanDuel lists 20 players as options for the Colts’ first selection, though the top-5 play on the outside.

WR Tee Higgins: +800

CB A.J. Terrell: +850

WR Denzel Mims: +850

WR Jalen Reagor: +850

CB Trevon Diggs: +850

QB Jordan Love: +1000

WR Laviska Shenault: +1000

One other name that is listed: Justin Herbert at +2600. He has the longest odds, according to the sportsbook.

Herbert is gaining attention from numerous teams. The Chargers and Patriots could find themselves competing with each other for the right to select Herbert (assuming New England moves way up from the No. 23 slot). There are reports that Miami prefers Herbert over Tua Tagovailoa and they could snatch the Oregon QB at No. 5.

The Colts could certainly trade up, something that will likely be needed if they are going to nab Herbert or Love. Indianapolis isn’t the only team looking to climb up in the draft.

The Buccaneers have needs on the offensive line and are said to be targeting one of the top four left tackles in the draft. The franchise wants to land one of the players in the Mekhi Becton-Jedrick Wills-Tristan Wirfs-Andrew Thomas tier and the front office may be willing to be aggressive on draft night in pursuit of a player who can protect Brady’s blindside.

The Broncos are also looking for a left tackle and have their eyes on the same field of prospects. It’s not clear what the Falcons are looking for.

Pick No. 9, which is owned by Jacksonville, could be the sweet spot for teams looking for a left tackle. The Browns and Jets both have needs at the position and they are slotted in at No. 10 and No. 11, respectfully.

